Prismo Metals Announces Assay & IP Results at Silver King

Prismo Metals Announces Assay & IP Results at Silver King

(TheNewswire)

Additional Financing Closes

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - December 3rd, 2025 Prismo Metals Inc. (" Prismo " or the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce it has received assay results for samples recently taken at the Silver King Project from two exploration targets located on the east side of the property, namely the Black Diamond replacement target and the newly named Crown porphyry intrusion target (Fig. 1).

Figure 1 .  Map showing the location of the Black Diamond replacement and Crown porphyry intrusion exploration targets at the Silver King project.  Claim boundaries are shown in yellow.

The assays show high grade copper mineralization present at Black Diamond (Fig 1). The rock chip samples yielded generally high copper assays with several samples analyzing in excess of 1 % Cu and two samples in excess of 5 % Cu (Table 1, Fig. 2).  Gold is generally anomalous for the Black Diamond samples.

Rock chip samples from the Crown porphyry intrusion generally exhibited lead and zinc values with elevated silver and low copper and gold (Table 2).  Importantly, however, two samples of vein material from the stockwork target yielded high gold values of 4 and 5 g/t (Fig. 2). The mineralization in the stockwork veining at Crown provides impetus to complete additional exploration in the area.

Table 1. Assay results for samples from the Black Diamond replacement target.

Sample

Location

Easting

Northing

Width m

Au g/t

Ag g/t

Cu %

Pb %

Zn %

544572

Black Diamond

492601

3687624

1.5

0.007

0.30

0.18

0.009

0.02

544573

Black Diamond

492601

3687625

1.5

0.052

0.34

0.29

0.013

0.03

544574

Black Diamond

492603

3687623

1.5

0.008

0.47

0.12

0.009

0.02

544575

Historic adit 3

492642

3687624

0.5

1.08

0.15

5.56

0.013

0.03

544576

Historic adit 3

492641

3687625

0.5

0.045

1.08

0.44

0.022

0.02

544577

Historic adit 3

492643

3687621

1.0

0.012

0.76

0.07

0.014

0.02

544578

Historic adit 1

492670

3687639

0.8

0.285

12.43

6.02

-

0.01

544581

Historic adit 1

492672

3687640

1.1

0.125

10.5

1.14

0.011

0.02

544582

Historic adit 1

492667

3687640

1.4

0.285

6.66

2.63

0.006

0.02

544583

Black Diamond

492678

3687626

0.5

0.034

2.18

0.15

0.009

0.02

544584

Historic adit 2

492670

3687625

0.5

0.35

7.99

1.24

0.006

0.01

544585

Historic adit 2

492679

3687628

0.5

0.125

8.87

0.45

0.013

0.02

544586

Historic adit 2

492672

3687638

1.0

0.053

8.97

1.42

0.013

0.02

Table 2 . Assay results for samples from the Crown porphyry intrusive target.

Sample

Location

Easting

Northing

Width m

Au g/t

Ag g/t

Cu %

Pb %

Zn %

544566

Crown

492633

3687859

1.5

0.008

3.7

0.005

0.03

0.04

544567

Crown

492805

3687910

1.3

0.011

1.3

0.006

-

0.01

544568

Crown

492803

3687910

2.0

0.006

1.28

0.008

0.03

0.03

544569

Crown

492836

3687898

1.0

0.012

0.25

0.008

-

-

544570

Crown

492499

3687669

1.0

0.011

2.31

0.035

0.07

0.09

544571

Crown

492534

3687657

0.5

0.016

2.65

0.002

0.09

0.03

544588

Crown

492737

3687901

2.5

0.015

2.76

0.005

0.01

0.01

544589

Crown

492746

3687884

1.0

0.022

4.21

0.010

0.03

0.02

544590

Crown

492763

3687867

0.5

0.07

11.26

0.013

0.05

0.11

544591

Crown

492799

3687851

1.0

5.19

46.44

0.048

0.21

0.06

544592

Crown

492793

3687823

1.0

4.06

13.97

0.021

0.10

0.07

544593

Crown

492701

3687858

1.5

0.027

1.0

0.011

0.03

0.04


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Copper assays and high gold values for samples mentioned from the Black Diamond
and Crown areas at Silver King.

IP Survey Update

The Company also has received the report for initial phase of its IP survey at Silver King.  The IP survey consisted of a gradient array to test for resistivity and chargeability anomalies at a depth of about 300m below the surface.

The IP survey shows low resistivity lows associated with the Black Diamond replacement body as well as the stratigraphically controlled Cu bearing replacements that extend toward the nearby Magma mine (Fig. 3).  A second nearly east-west trending resistivity low occurs in the central portion of the claim block and coincides with a hypothesized structure that may control the Black Diamond body and also may be important in the formation of the Silver King deposit.  This type of structure is similar to the Magma vein, the main mineralized structure at the high-grade Magma mine, and is a prime exploration target.

The IP survey also shows several chargeability anomalies that are presumably associated with disseminated sulfides, largely pyrite (Fig. 4).  The stockwork intrusion mentioned previously is associated with one of these chargeability anomalies and provides a second important exploration target with characteristics similar to mineralization at high structural levels in porphyry systems.  A second similar chargeability anomaly occurs nearby to the southwest in an area overlain by a mostly barren quartz diorite intrusive and may represent a similar blind porphyry target.

Based on the results of the initial IP survey, a follow-up pole-dipole survey to further define the anomalies from shallow to deeper levels along section lines is planned to be conducted in December.

Figure 3. IP resistivity map showing exploration targets: yellow line-Silver King glory hole,
magenta line-polymetallic vein, green line-copper vein, red outlines-Black Diamond replacement
body and stratigraphically controlled replacement horizons, black outline-stockwork intrusion.

Figure 4. IP chargeability map showing exploration targets: yellow line-Silver King glory hole,
magenta line-polymetallic vein, green line-copper vein, red outlines-Black Diamond replacement
body and stratigraphically controlled replacement horizons, black outline-stockwork intrusion.

Drilling Update

Alain Lambert, CEO of Prismo commented: "The results announced today confirm the vast exploration potential at Silver King. While we look forward to drilling these new targets in the future, our plans remain unchanged. Our immediate priority is to undertake our fully funded drill program, as previously announced. This drill campaign will focus primarily on the historic Silver King mine site and will be for a minimum of about 1,000 meters. The objective is to test the upper half of the steeply dipping pipelike Silver King mineralized body as well as potential mineralization adjacent to the dense stockwork that was the focus of historic mining."

Mr. Lambert added: "We are pleased with the steady progress on the permitting front. The collaboration of Forest Service officials demonstrates a clear commitment to supporting mining activities in Arizona."

Prismo recently announced that the Forest Service, the federal surface land management entity for Silver King, had determined that the Company's proposed drill plan meets the regulatory requirements for processing, and that such plan is complete, as described in the regulations at 36 CFR 228.4(c).

The Forest Service will now proceed with the environmental analysis pursuant to 36 CFR 228(a)(5) in conformity with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). This analysis will proceed as a Categorical Exclusion, the lowest level of environment reviews applicable to projects that are not expected to have a significant effect on the environment, such as Silver King.

Financing Update

Prismo also announced that further to its news releases dated October 20, 2025 and November 13, 2025, the Company has proceeded with an upsized second closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (" Units ") at an issue price of $0.10 per Unit (the " Private Placement "). The second closing of the Private Placement was increased from 1,250,000 Units to the issuance of 1,650,000 Units for gross proceeds of $165,000 (the " Second Tranche "). The Company previously announced a first closing of the Private Placement on November 12, 2025 for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,745,000. Due to strong investor demand, the Company has now raised aggregate gross proceeds of $1,910,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a " Share ") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the date of issue at an exercise price of $0.175.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement primarily for drilling at its Silver King project and for general corporate purposes. The Company expects to accept additional subscriptions of units in the coming days for an approximate amount of $125,000.

The Units issued pursuant to the Second Tranche are subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date of the Second Tranche under applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.

In connection with the Second Tranche, the Company issued an aggregate of 68,000 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants" ) and paid finder's commissions of $6,800 to a certain qualified finder. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance to purchase one Share at a price of $0.10. In addition, the Company paid a cash fee of $2,000 to a financial advisor.

The securities being issued in connection with the Second Tranche have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons or persons in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

QA/QC

Samples were analyzed by SGS, an internationally recognized analytical lab, with preparation at the Tempe, Arizona facility and analyses at the Burnaby laboratory.  Prismo inserts controls samples consisting of a standard pulps and a coarse blanks in the sample stream, and the lab also inserts control samples.

Qualified Person

Dr. Craig Gibson, PhD., CPG., a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-01 regulations and Chief Exploration Officer and a director of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

About Prismo Metals Inc.

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) is a mining exploration company focused on advancing its Silver King, Ripsey and Hot Breccia projects in Arizona and its Palos Verdes silver project in Mexico.

Please follow @PrismoMetals on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , and YouTube

Prismo Metals Inc.

1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6 Phone: (416) 361-0737

Contact:

Alain Lambert, Chief Executive Officer alain.lambert@prismometals.com

Gordon Aldcorn, President gordon.aldcorn@prismometals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as " intends" or " anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results " may", " could", " should", " would" or " occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the timing, costs and results of drilling at Silver King; and the intended use of any proceeds raised under the Second Tranche.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the potential inability of the Company to utilize the anticipated proceeds of the Private Placement as anticipated; and those risks set out in the Company's public disclosure record on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.com ) under the Company's issuer profile .

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will use the proceeds of the Second Tranche as currently anticipated and on the timeline currently expected.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward- looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward- looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Prismo MetalsPRIZ:CNXCSE:PRIZBase Metals Investing
PRIZ:CNX
Prismo Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Prismo Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ)

Prismo Metals

Advancing high-grade silver and copper discoveries in Arizona’s Copper Belt

Advancing high-grade silver and copper discoveries in Arizona’s Copper Belt Keep Reading...
Prismo Develops Additional Drill Targets at Silver King Provides Update on Drill Permit

Prismo Develops Additional Drill Targets at Silver King Provides Update on Drill Permit

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia, November 19, 2025 TheNewswire - Prismo Metals Inc. (the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to report that it has completed a detailed exploration program at the Black Diamond area of its Silver King Project located in Arizona.... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement

(TheNewswire) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 13th, 2025 Prismo Metals Inc. (" Prismo " or the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce that... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals Provided Extensions on Hot Breccia Copper Project

Prismo Metals Provided Extensions on Hot Breccia Copper Project

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia, November 5th, 2025 TheNewswire - Prismo Metals Inc. (the " Company " ) (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce that Walnut Mines LLC, the owner of the Hot Breccia claims optioned as to 75% by the Company, has agreed to extend certain... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals Announces Private Placement and Ripsey Gold Project Overlimit Silver Assay Results

Prismo Metals Announces Private Placement and Ripsey Gold Project Overlimit Silver Assay Results

(TheNewswire) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - October 20th, 2025 Prismo Metals Inc. (the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private... Keep Reading...
Prismo Reports High Grade Gold along with Silver, Copper and Zinc Mineralization at Ripsey Mine

Prismo Reports High Grade Gold along with Silver, Copper and Zinc Mineralization at Ripsey Mine

(TheNewswire) 600-meter Drill Target Along Strike Confirmed Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - October 16th, 2025 Prismo Metals Inc. (" Prismo " or the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to report that it has received assay results from 15 samples taken at the... Keep Reading...
Successful $1.8m Placement to Accelerate WA Gold Strategy

Successful $1.8m Placement to Accelerate WA Gold Strategy

Corazon Mining Limited (ASX:CZN) (‘Corazon’ or ‘Company’) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments to raise $1.8 million (before costs) via a placement to sophisticated, institutional and professional investors and Directors (subject to shareholder approval) of 12 million new... Keep Reading...
Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE)

Drilling Confirms Continuity of Higher-Grade Copper

Cosmos Target, Ngami Copper Project, Botswana

Cobre Limited (ASX: CBE, Cobre or Company) is pleased to announce further results from the Cosmos Target drill programme (see ASX announcements of 23 October 2025 and 24 November 2025)) on its wholly owned Ngami Copper Project (NCP), Botswana. HIGHLIGHTS:Further positive visual mineralisation... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Announces Results of Fall Sampling Program at Burchell

Bold Ventures Announces Results of Fall Sampling Program at Burchell

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the results of its Fall mechanical stripping and channel sampling program on its Burchell Copper-Gold Property (the "Property"), located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt approximately 100 km west of... Keep Reading...
Group Eleven Drills New Mineralized Zone South of Main Discovery Trend at Ballywire, Returning 7.3m of 5.2% Zn+Pb, 10 g/t Ag , Incl. 3.8m of 7.3% Zn+Pb, 14 g/t Ag

Group Eleven Drills New Mineralized Zone South of Main Discovery Trend at Ballywire, Returning 7.3m of 5.2% Zn+Pb, 10 g/t Ag , Incl. 3.8m of 7.3% Zn+Pb, 14 g/t Ag

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG,OTC:GRLVF) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the latest two step-out drill holes from its Ballywire discovery ("Ballywire") at the 100%-owned PG West Project ("PG West"), Republic of Ireland. Highlights:... Keep Reading...
Empire to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference

Empire to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference

Empire Metals Limited (AIM: EEE, OTCQX: EPMLF), announces that Greg Kuenzel (Finance Director) will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Day Conference in partnership with OTC Markets and hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 4 th at 9am ET. The... Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Partners with ExploreTech for AI-Driven Resource Exploration and Development

Copper Quest Partners with ExploreTech for AI-Driven Resource Exploration and Development

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) (" Copper Quest " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic partnership with U.S. based Exploration Technologies Inc. (" ExploreTech ") to deploy generative artificial intelligence across... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Prismo Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Prismo Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Goldgroup Mining: Advancing Three High-quality Assets in Mexico

McDermitt Drilling and US Listing Update

Successful $1.8m Placement to Accelerate WA Gold Strategy

Drilling Confirms Continuity of Higher-Grade Copper

Related News

Gold Investing

Goldgroup Mining: Advancing Three High-quality Assets in Mexico

Gold Investing

Sankamap Metals: Unlocking New Copper and Gold Discoveries in the prolific Ring of Fire

Battery Metals Investing

McDermitt Drilling and US Listing Update

Gold Investing

Keith Weiner: Gold, Silver Drivers Intact, What to Watch in 2026

Gold Investing

Gold Price 2025 Year-End Review

copper investing

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies

Cleantech Investing

RZOLV Technologies Inc. Announces Management Changes