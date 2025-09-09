Prince Silver (CSE:PRNC)

Prince Silver Announces OTC Symbol Change to PRNCF

Prince Silver Corp. ("Prince Silver" or the "Company") (CSE:PRNC)(OTC:PRNCF) is pleased to announce that effective today, the Company's common shares now trade in the United States on the OTC market under the new ticker symbol "PRNCF".

The change from the previous symbol "HWTNF" to "PRNCF" is part of the Company's ongoing efforts to align its U.S. market identity with its current corporate name and Canadian Securities Exchange ticker, "PRNC."

No action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the ticker change. The Company's shares will continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "PRNC".

About Prince Silver Corp.

Prince Silver Corp is a silver exploration company focused on advancing the Prince Silver Project in Nevada, USA. The known deposit identified with historic drilling is open in all directions and is near surface. Prince Silver Corp also holds interest in the Stampede Gap Project a district scale copper-gold-moly porphyry system located ~15km NNM of the Prince Silver Project and, holds option interest in the Broken Handle Project, an early-stage mineral exploration project located southern British Columbia, Canada.

For further information on Prince Silver, please visit princesilvercorp.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Ralph Shearing, Director, President
Tel: 604-764-0965
Email: rshearing@princesilvercorp.com
Website: princesilvercorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Information Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: completion of the Acquisition and related transactions, proposed drill programs, amendments to the Company's website, property option payments and regulatory and corporate approvals. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, dependence on key personnel, completion of satisfactory due diligence in respect of the Acquisition and related transactions, and compliance with property option agreements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, failure to obtain regulatory or corporate approvals, exploration results, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CSE Bulletin: Name & Symbol Change and Consolidation - Hawthorn Resources Corp.

CSE Bulletin: Name & Symbol Change and Consolidation - Hawthorn Resources Corp.

Hawthorn Resources Corp. (HWTN) has announced a name and symbol change to Prince Silver Corp. (PRNC) and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of zero point seven five (0.75) post-consolidated common share for every one (1) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 16,054,125 common shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Metal Bank

Executing WA Gold Strategy

Metal Bank Limited (ASX:MBK) (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) advises that it has signed a non-binding term sheet (Term Sheet) with Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) (HAS) for the acquisition of the gold assets of HAS, (subject to due diligence, binding documentation and other conditions precedent including MBK shareholder approval) (Proposed Acquisition), and has commenced a scoping study for the Kingsley and Homestead deposits at the Livingstone Project, furthering its Western Australian focussed gold strategy to expand MBK’s WA gold portfolio and move to production.

Exceptional result of 32m @ 7gt Au in Lord Byron drilling

Exceptional result of 32m @ 7gt Au in Lord Byron drilling

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Exceptional result of 32m @ 7gt Au in Lord Byron drilling

Download the PDF here.

Jaime Carrasco, gold bars.

Jaime Carrasco: Gold, Silver, Miners — Where to Focus in Monetary Storm

Jaime Carrasco, senior portfolio manager and senior financial advisor at Harbourfront Wealth, shares his thoughts on gold and silver, emphasizing that it's important to keep the big picture in mind.

"In a nutshell, we're going back to a return to sound money — money not backed by the word of a politician and bankers, but by something sound like gold, which (has been) money for 4,000 years," he said.

Toronto Stock Exchange sign.

Gold and Silver Stocks Dominate TSX30 List of Top Performers

The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has released its annual TSX30 list, showcasing the 30 top-performing companies that are making the most impact in driving Canada’s economy forward.

Established in 2019, the TSX30 ranks stocks by their dividend-adjusted share price performance over three years.

The list was released on Tuesday (September 9), a day after the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) reached an all-time high of 29,027. It's up 17.18 percent since the start of the year and nearly 30 percent since September 2024.

North American Mining Conferences Presentation

North American Mining Conferences Presentation

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced North American Mining Conferences Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Fortune Bay (TSXV:FOR)

Fortune Bay: Maximizing Shareholder Value in Gold and Uranium

×