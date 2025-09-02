Prince Silver (CSE:PRNC)

Prince Silver Announces Non-brokered Private Placement

Prince Silver Corp. ("Prince" or the "Company") (CSE:PRNC)(OTC PINK:HWTNF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,125,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.40 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,250,000 (the "Private Placement'). Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Common Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant, with each full warrant (a "Warrant") being exercisable to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.60 for 12 (twelve) months from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to pay finders' fees in an amount equal to 7% to eligible finders, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE"). The Private Placement is subject to approval of the CSE, and all securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to statutory hold periods expiring four months and one day from the date of closing of the Private Placement pursuant to applicable securities laws and CSE policy.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Private Placement for exploration and development on it's 100% owned Prince Silver Project as well as for general corporate working capital.

About Prince Silver Corp.

Prince Silver Corp is a silver exploration company focused on advancing the Prince Silver Project in Nevada, USA. The known deposit identified with historic drilling is open in all directions and is near surface. Prince Silver Corp also holds interest in the Stampede Gap Project a district scale copper-gold-moly porphyry system located ~15km NNM of the Prince Silver Project and, holds option interest in the Broken Handle Project, an early-stage mineral exploration project located southern British Columbia, Canada.

For further information on Prince Silver, please visit www.princesilvercorp.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Ralph Shearing
Director, President
+1 (604) 764-0965
rshearing@princesilvercorp.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Forward-Looking Information Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: completion of the Acquisition and related transactions, proposed drill programs, amendments to the Company's website, property option payments and regulatory and corporate approvals. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, dependence on key personnel, completion of satisfactory due diligence in respect of the Acquisition and related transactions, and compliance with property option agreements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, failure to obtain regulatory or corporate approvals, exploration results, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

gold stockssilver investingcse:prncgold investingGold Investing
PRNC:CC
Prince Silver
Sign up to get your FREE

Prince Silver Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Prince Silver (CSE:PRNC)

Prince Silver

Keep reading...Show less

Advancing the large-scale Prince Silver project in Nevada

CSE Bulletin: Name & Symbol Change and Consolidation - Hawthorn Resources Corp.

CSE Bulletin: Name & Symbol Change and Consolidation - Hawthorn Resources Corp.

Hawthorn Resources Corp. (HWTN) has announced a name and symbol change to Prince Silver Corp. (PRNC) and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of zero point seven five (0.75) post-consolidated common share for every one (1) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 16,054,125 common shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Flagship Minerals

Flagship Commences Review of Anglo Dataset at 1Moz+ Pantanillo Gold Project, Chile

Data confirms large oxide system - Re-cutting published cross sections withexceptional grades and scale - Multiple +100 gram/meter intersections

Flagship Minerals Limited (ASX:FLG) (“Flagship” or “the Company”) is pleased to confirm that its initial review of the recently purchased Pantanillo dataset from Anglo American Norte SpA (Anglo) confirms that it is in good order and comprises over 700 files containing >10,000 documents. This is accompanied by over 100 tonnes of core, pulps and sample.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold coin stacks with up arrow.

Gold Price Soars Past US$3,500 to New High as Market Eyes September Rate Cut

The gold price climbed to new record highs on Tuesday (September 2), reaching US$3,539.90 per ounce.

The yellow metal has had upward momentum since US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium on August 22 fueled speculation about a September interest rate cut.

He suggested risks in the market may be shifting as greater uncertainty bleeds into the American economy on the back of higher tariffs, tighter immigration and slowing growth in the labor market.

Keep reading...Show less
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security.

And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Gold

Lahontan Drills Thick, Shallow Gold at York: 90m grading 0.23 g/t Au Plus a Second High Grade Zone: 18m grading 0.73 g/t Au, All Oxide

Keep reading...Show less
Aurum expands footprint of Boundiali and Napie Gold Projects

Aurum expands footprint of Boundiali and Napie Gold Projects

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum expands footprint of Boundiali and Napie Gold Projects

Download the PDF here.

Gold bars with text "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Trifecta Shines with 117 Percent Gain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

Statistics Canada released its second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures on Friday (August 29). The data showed that the Canadian economy shrank 0.4 percent in the second quarter and declined 1.6 percent on an annualized basis. The decrease comes following first-quarter gains of 0.5 percent and a 2 percent annualized increase.

Much of the decrease was attributed to a 7.5 percent drop in exports compared to Q1. Canadian exports had risen 1.4 percent in the first three months of the year as US companies increased imports to get ahead of incoming tariffs.Excluding the lower costs at the pumps, CPI remained steady at 2.5 percent, the same increase as May and June.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Prince Silver
Sign up to get your FREE

Prince Silver Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

NevGold Starts Drilling And Identifies Additional Stibiconite Outcrops at Gold-Antimony Limo Butte Project

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Empire Metals LTD to OTCQX

Nuvau Provides Comprehensive Exploration Update at Matagami

Flagship Commences Review of Anglo Dataset at 1Moz+ Pantanillo Gold Project, Chile

Related News

uranium investing

Sweden Moves to Lift Uranium Mining Ban Through Legislative Proposal

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Starts Drilling And Identifies Additional Stibiconite Outcrops at Gold-Antimony Limo Butte Project

Base Metals Investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Empire Metals LTD to OTCQX

Base Metals Investing

Nuvau Provides Comprehensive Exploration Update at Matagami

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp Mining Receives Permit Exemption for IP Survey at North Island Copper

Battery Metals Investing

Corporate Funding Update

Base Metals Investing

Ex-Reunion Gold Team Joins & New Targets Defined

×