Prime Big Deal Days Returns October 7-8, To Kick Off the Holiday Shopping Season Delivering Millions of Early Deals Exclusively for Prime Members

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced Prime Big Deal Days returns October 7-8, kicking off the holiday shopping season with millions of deals and deep discounts. Starting October 7 at 12:01 a.m. PDT, Prime members can shop exclusive savings across Amazon's wide selection—from beauty and electronics to must-have gifts and seasonal essentials including up to 40% off cozy bedding and blankets. Members will find offers on most-loved toy brands including Fisher-Price, MAGNA-TILES, and Tonies; electronics from Samsung, LG, and Sonos; home and kitchen appliances from Dyson, Ninja, and Shark; plus, more Amazon Exclusives than ever before in the Holiday Shop from popular brands like Lancôme and National Tree Company. From can't-miss deals on the season's most-wanted gifts to household essentials, Amazon serves as the ultimate holiday headquarters where members can complete all their seasonal preparations in one convenient stop. Stock up on game day favorites from Pepsi and Frito-Lay, refresh household supplies with Dawn and Tide, and enhance entertaining spaces with festive touches from Fraser Hill Farms and Swarovski—all while enjoying the benefits of Prime membership. Not a Prime member? Customers can unlock these exclusive savings by signing up or beginning a free trial at amazon.com/primebigdealdays .
Prime Big Deal Days is back, October 7-8
"Prime Big Deal Days kicks off the holiday shopping season with exclusive deals for Prime members on must-have items and popular gifts," said Carmen Nestares, vice president of North America Marketing and Prime Tech. "We're excited to help Prime members save money this year with some of Amazon's best deals of the season so far, including amazing deals on an expanded selection of Holiday Amazon Exclusive items. With Prime Big Deal Days, members can check off their holiday lists early and make the most of their holiday budget."
Shop Early Deals Now
Find big deals and exciting offers starting today, including:
- Browse the Top 25 Early Holiday Gift Deals: Customers can shop a curated list of early holiday deals on gifts showcasing offers from brands like Clinique, De'Longhi, Samsung, and UGG.
- Discover early deals on Amazon Brands: Customers can embrace fall with great deals from Amazon Private Brands including pantry essentials for hosting from $3, denim starting at $15 from the new Amazon Essentials denim collection, and cozy fall finds for the whole family as low as $10 from Amazon Essentials.
- Save on select Amazon devices: Prime members can save up to 50% on select Amazon devices including the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet, Kindle Kids, and Echo Dot Kids bundle; Kindle Paperwhite Essentials bundle; Luna Wireless Controller; and the Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera bundle.
- Find Kindle deals for every reader: Save up to 80% on Kindle books including hits popular with #BookTok like Matriarch by Tina Knowles and Getaway Girl by Tessa Bailey. Eligible Prime members can also get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free, unlocking instant access to millions of titles including Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros and the soon-to-be major motion picture Regretting You by Colleen Hoover. Terms and conditions apply.
- Save on select artist merch: Prime members shopping for apparel, CDs, and vinyl can find discounts of up to 30% off select items when purchasing through Amazon.com or the Amazon Music app.
- Receive grocery savings in-store: Prime members can take $15 off a purchase of $55+ when shopping in-store at Amazon Fresh from now through October 8 with this limited-time offer. Terms apply, see here for details.
Unlock Prime-Exclusive Member Benefits
Prime membership offers special perks that go beyond shopping deals. Available only to members:
- Experience early access to Wicked: For Good : Prime members will be the first audience to experience the magical world of Oz with exclusive early access to Universal Pictures' Wicked: For Good , in theaters on November 17—four days before the wide release of the epic conclusion to the global Wicked phenomenon. Starting today, members can visit OzOnAmazon.com to sign up for early screening ticket notifications, explore limited-edition Wicked merchandise unavailable anywhere else, and unlock exclusive deals on hundreds of Oz-inspired products during Prime Big Deal Days.
- Earn more with Prime Visa and Prime Store Card: Prime members can get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Visa . Plus, during Prime Big Deal Days, cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership earn 10% back or more on select deals from brands like Dyson and Breville with Prime Card Bonus and 5% back year-round at Amazon.com , Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market (In-store code required for Prime Store Card), all with no annual credit card fees. As an extra perk, this Prime Big Deal Days members with Prime Visa or Prime Store Card can also earn an additional 2% back on eligible Amazon.com purchases with No-Rush Delivery (for a total of 7% back with an eligible Prime membership), subject to availability, see terms .
- Save on fuel with Prime: Prime members can enjoy $1 off per gallon on one fuel purchase up to 35 gallons at more than 7,500 bp, Amoco, and participating ampm sites starting October 3. Plus, Prime members save $0.10 per gallon every day. Simply link your Amazon account to the bp loyalty platform, earnify, at amazon.com/fuelsavings to learn more and get started. Terms apply.
- Access stackable savings, just for young adults: Prime for Young Adults members can maximize their early holiday shopping by earning a total of 10% cash back on top of deals in eligible categories including beauty, apparel, electronics, and personal care. Enjoy all the savings, convenience, and entertainment of a Prime membership, plus exclusive perks like cash back, at just 50% of the standard cost—$7.49/month or $69 a year. Eligible young adults ages 18-24 can get ready by signing up for a six-month $0 trial at amazon.com/youngadult .
- Enjoy 21 days of free McDonald's Chicken McNuggets Meals with Grubhub+: Prime members can use their free Grubhub+ membership, a $120 value per year, to enjoy a free McDonald's 10-piece Chicken McNuggets Meal once per day between September 15 and October 5 from participating McDonald's restaurants. Additional fees and terms apply. Learn more at amazon.com/grubhub+ .
Prepare to Shop
Learn how Prime members can prepare to find the best deals with greater ease and confidence:
- Use Amazon's AI shopping assistant, Rufus , to help find gifts for the hardest-to-shop-for loved ones, plan gluten-free holiday menus, or even source the perfect Christmas tree for a small space.
- Find products quickly with Amazon Lens , a visual search tool, and now Lens Live instantly scans products, shows real-time matches in a swipeable carousel, and shares insights and answers.
- Track deals with Alexa+ on products in the wish list, cart, or save for later.
- Organize your shopping with Lists and Buy Again to help track items and revisit frequent purchases.
Discover Amazon's Holiday Shop and Curated Gift Collections
Amazon is kicking off the holiday season with the Holiday Shop , Top 100 Gifts , and Toys We Love list . Launching today:
- Browse the Holiday Shop: Customers can explore Amazon's Holiday Shop, bringing together everything needed for gift-giving alongside hosting and décor. Offering a head start on seasonal shopping, Prime members can discover deals on festive home décor, entertaining essentials, and gift collections for everyone on their list.
- Explore Amazon's Top 100 lists: Within the Holiday Shop, members can discover curated collections spanning more than 35 categories and all price points. Lists include "Top 100 Gifts for Her," "Top 100 Gifts for Him," "Top 100 Gifts for Teens," and "Top 100 Gifts for Kids," all designed to simplify holiday shopping.
- Shop the Toys We Love list: Amazon's annual collection showcases this year's most-anticipated toys and games, including exclusive launches, customer favorites, and trending toys. Prime members can shop exclusive deals on the season's most popular toys—designed to bring joy to kids of all ages.
Save Time and Reduce Packaging with Amazon Day
Prime members in the U.S. can enjoy more than 300 million items available with free Prime shipping and tens of millions of the most popular items available with free Same-Day or One-Day Delivery, which is currently available in more than 140 U.S. metro areas. Prime members can use Amazon Day to select a designated day of the week to conveniently receive their packages—which is a great way to combine multiple orders into fewer deliveries. In 2024, Amazon Day, on average, used 20% fewer boxes and resulted in lower carbon emissions compared to other Amazon delivery options. Customers will also have the added convenience of being able to choose how and where those items arrive, whether at home, work, or places members frequent with Amazon's network of more than 25,000 package pick-up locations.
Shop Prime Big Deal Days Globally
Prime Big Deal Days will begin on October 7 in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S., and the UK, and for the first time, Colombia, Ireland and Mexico.
About Prime
Prime is savings, convenience, entertainment, and shopping innovation all in one membership. More than 200 million paid Prime members around the world enjoy access to Amazon's enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast delivery. In the U.S., we offer more than 300 million items with free Prime shipping, including tens of millions of the most popular products available with Same Day or One-Day Delivery. Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime . Additionally, young adults can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month $0 trial at amazon.com/youngadult , then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year for a membership. Qualifying government assistance recipients and income-verified customers can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess . For more information about Prime, including discounted memberships, visit aboutamazon.com/prime .
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews .
