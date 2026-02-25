Prevalon Energy and Anchorage Digital Announce STRC Treasury Allocations at Strategy World Conference

Strategy Inc (Nasdaq: STRF/STRC/STRK/STRD/MSTR; LuxSE: STRE) ("Strategy") today announced that Prevalon Energy and Anchorage Digital disclosed during presentations at Strategy World 2026 that each company has allocated a portion of its corporate treasury to STRC (Strategy's Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock). The announcements were made during the "Bitcoin for Corporations" track at Strategy World in Las Vegas.
Benjamin Hunnewell, Chief Financial Officer of Prevalon Energy, announced that Prevalon has added STRC to its corporate treasury as part of its broader capital management Strategy. Manuel Andreani, Head of Prime Sales at Anchorage Digital, announced that Anchorage Digital holds STRC on its balance sheet.
"We are encouraged to see innovative companies like Prevalon and Anchorage Digital integrate STRC into their corporate treasury strategies," said Phong Le, Chief Executive Officer of Strategy. "STRC is our flagship digital credit instrument, designed to have stable price dynamics with an 11.25% annual dividend, distributed monthly. We believe more corporates and institutions will adopt digital credit as they modernize their capital allocation frameworks."
Hunnewell commented, "As Prevalon continues to scale globally, we remain focused on maintaining a strong and flexible balance sheet. After evaluating a range of treasury alternatives, we determined that STRC aligns with our objectives around capital preservation, liquidity, and disciplined long-term financial management."
Nathan McCauley, Co-Founder and CEO of Anchorage Digital, said, "Institutions don't adopt Bitcoin on conviction alone, they adopt it through structure and disciplined capital management. Strategy defined what it means to operationalize Bitcoin at treasury scale. By holding STRC on our balance sheet, we're aligning our capital with that institutional framework. As adoption accelerates, the link between Bitcoin treasury Strategy and regulated infrastructure becomes even more critical, and that's exactly where we operate."
The evaluations conducted by Prevalon Energy and Anchorage Digital of STRC were independently conducted by their respective management teams and boards as part of their treasury strategies.
About Strategy
Strategy Inc (Nasdaq: STRF/STRC/STRK/STRD/MSTR; LuxSE: STRE) is the world's first and largest Bitcoin Treasury Company. We pursue financial innovation strategies designed to generate value from our bitcoin holdings, including developing and issuing novel fixed-income instruments that provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to bitcoin. In addition, we are an industry leader in AI-powered enterprise analytics software, advancing our vision of Intelligence Everywhere™. We believe our combination of active bitcoin-focused capital management and a scaled operating software business positions us for long-term value creation across both digital asset and enterprise analytics markets.
About Prevalon Energy
Commitment, reliability, expertise. These are the ideals that guide our decision making, design philosophy, and relationship building. Prevalon™ Energy LLC (Prevalon), a Mitsubishi Power Americas and EES joint venture, is empowering companies to deploy flexible energy solutions and accelerate a more sustainable energy future. With over 35 projects and 6 GWh of utility-scale global battery energy storage deployed, Prevalon delivers end-to-end integrated battery energy storage solutions that ensure performance throughout the entire project lifecycle. From design and engineering, energy management systems integration, commissioning, and long-term service programs, the Prevalon Battery Energy Storage Platform meets the demands of your energy system today and into the future. For more information, visit PrevalonEnergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
About Anchorage Digital
Anchorage Digital is a global crypto platform that enables institutions to participate in digital assets through trading, staking, custody, governance, settlement, stablecoin issuance, and the industry's leading security infrastructure. Home to Anchorage Digital Bank N.A., the first federally chartered crypto bank in the U.S., Anchorage Digital also serves institutions through Anchorage Digital Singapore, which is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore; Anchorage Digital NY, which holds a BitLicense from the New York Department of Financial Services; and self-custody wallet Porto by Anchorage Digital. Anchorage Digital Bank also offers fiat custody services through the use of an FDIC-insured, licensed sub-custodian. Anchorage Digital is funded by leading institutions including Andreessen Horowitz, GIC, Goldman Sachs, KKR, and Visa, with a valuation of $4.2 billion. Founded in 2017 in San Francisco, California, Anchorage Digital has offices in New York, New York; Porto, Portugal; Singapore; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Learn more at anchorage.com, on X @Anchorage, and on LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
