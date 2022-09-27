Base MetalsInvesting News

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal with an extensive history of providing unparalleled content for the Emerging Growth Companies and Markets announces the Schedule of the 40 th Emerging Growth Conference.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

The schedule for September 28, 2022, is as follows:

(All times are Eastern Time Zone)

9:00 – 9:30
Pressure Biosciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO)
Keynote speaker: Richard T. Schumacher, President / CEO

10:30 – 11:00
Dronedek (https://www.dronedek.com)
Keynote speaker: Dan O'Toole, CEO

11:15 – 11:45
Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB: RVIV)
Keynote speaker: Wes Harris, Founder

12:00 – 12:30
Stillwater Critical Minerals (OTCQB: PGEZF) (TSX.V: PGE)
Keynote speaker: Michael Rowley, President & CEO

12:45 – 1:15
Hempacco Co., Inc.'s (NASDAQ: HPCO)
Keynote speaker: Jorge Olson, Chief Marketing Officer

1:30 – 2:00
VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: VXIT)
Keynote speaker: James Katzaroff, CEO

2:15 – 2:45
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCQB: AVLNF) (TSX: AVL)
Keynote speaker: Donald Bubar, President, CEO

All interested in attending should visit the following link to register. You will then receive an email containing the link and time to sign into the conference.

These exciting virtual conferences are like attending an "in person" event, you can sign in and out as often as you like.

About EmergingGrowth.com

Founded in 2009, Emerging Growth.com quickly became a leading independent small cap media portal. Over the years, it has developed an extensive history of providing unparalleled content, in identifying emerging growth companies and markets that can be overlooked by the investment community.

The next step in its evolution is the Emerging Growth Conference.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in an effective and time efficient manner.

The audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Congratulates Heritage Mining on their Initial Public Offering

Stillwater Critical Minerals Congratulates Heritage Mining on their Initial Public Offering

Stillwater Critical Minerals (formerly Group Ten Metals) (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "SWCM") congratulates Heritage Mining Ltd. ("Heritage") for completion of their Initial Public Offering ("IPO") and commencement of trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol HML

Under an earn-in agreement with SWCM announced November 29, 2021 ("the Agreement"), Heritage can acquire up to a 90% interest in the Drayton-Black Lake gold project in Ontario by completing cash and share payments totaling $320,000 and 7,200,000, respectively, and completing exploration and development work totaling $5,000,000 by the fourth anniversary of the Agreement.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Stillwater Critical Minerals Reports Wide and High-Grade Intervals of Platreef-Style Mineralization in Resource Expansion Drilling in the HGR Deposit Area at Stillwater West Project in Montana, USA

Stillwater Critical Minerals Reports Wide and High-Grade Intervals of Platreef-Style Mineralization in Resource Expansion Drilling in the HGR Deposit Area at Stillwater West Project in Montana, USA

Stillwater Critical Minerals (formerly Group Ten Metals) (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "SWCM") today reports wide, high-grade intervals of nickel sulphide mineralization with palladium, platinum, rhodium, cobalt, copper and gold in a final tranche of first-pass drill results from the 14-hole resource expansion campaign completed at the Company's flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project in Montana, USA. Additional rhodium results are pending

Results continue to support the Company's priority objective of expanding the October 2021 inaugural mineral resource estimates with multiple wide and highly mineralized intervals returned in step-out drilling in six holes at the HGR deposit area at Iron Mountain (see Table 1 and Figure 1). Drilling in 2021 focused on resource expansion in three of the five deposit areas delineated by the 2021 estimates. Similar wide and well-mineralized intervals have now been reported from all three deposit areas as announced December 20, 2021, March 7, 2022, and May 3, 2022. Mineralization remains open to expansion along trend and at depth in all five deposit areas, which are set within 12 kilometers of the broader 32-kilometer-long land package in the lower Stillwater Igneous Complex (see Figure 2).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

EMP METALS ACQUIRES SECOND WELLBORE AT MANSUR FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP METALS ACQUIRES SECOND WELLBORE AT MANSUR FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that Hub City Lithium Corp. (" HCL "), a subsidiary company to EMP, has acquired an additional wellbore in its Mansur Permit Area.

The new well, 101/14-36-008-13 W2M (" Second Test Well "), is located at the Mansur Permit Area of southeast Saskatchewan and is approximately half a mile from the Company's first test well in the Mansur which confirmed concentrations of up to 96.3 mg/l in the Duperow zone.  The Second Test Well has been acquired for no consideration and the assumption of future abandonment and reclamation costs, which aligns with the Company's highly cost-effective strategy of testing for lithium in existing infrastructure.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

World Copper Announces Results from Mancha Amarilla Drilling, Confirms Extension of Mineralization at Escalones Project in Chile

World Copper Announces Results from Mancha Amarilla Drilling, Confirms Extension of Mineralization at Escalones Project in Chile

World Copper Ltd.  (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQC: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper") announces drill results from the Mancha Amarilla target at the Company's Escalones Copper project in Central Chile ("Escalones" or the "Escalones Project"). The Escalones Project has estimated Inferred Mineral Resources of 426 million tonnes of 0.367% copper, based on nearly 25,000 metres of drill core from 53 holes (see news release dated August 23, 2021). World Copper has now completed 1,676 metres of additional drilling along the western-most, road accessible edge of the Mancha Amarilla zone, with the following highlights:

  • Successful completion of first target of Mancha Amarilla drilling, confirming copper oxide mineralization extends at least 150 metres south from previous drilling
  • Oxidation extends to depths of 280 metres below the ridge, as predicted by modeling
  • Confirmation of western flank of Mancha Amarilla mineralized zone with indications that the mineralization should improve eastward into the central areas of the zone

CEO Nolan Peterson commented, "Since restarting work on the Escalones project, World Copper has focused on completing the preliminary economic assessment with respect to the existing Escalones resource, which was completed in February 2022 (see news release dated February 15, 2022), as well as expanding the Escalones' mineral resource south into the adjacent previously untested Mancha Amarilla zone. With the completion of the first phase of the drill programme we have now confirmed what initial reviews indicated - that the Escalones resource has the potential to be significantly larger than its current definition, with oxide mineralization to similar depths as the main deposit. With the western edge of the Mancha Amarilla footprint defined, we now have clear targets for the next phase of drilling, aiming to increase the grade of the overall resource as we test the flanking skarn targets which exhibit some of the highest grades on the property."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects 1.8 g/t Au Over 107.5 m at the North Fork Zone, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects 1.8 g/t Au Over 107.5 m at the North Fork Zone, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide assay results for drill hole FCG22-19 that successfully intersected and extended the North Fork zone gold mineralization at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada.

Key Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Stillwater Critical Minerals to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, September 28th, 2022

Stillwater Critical Minerals to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, September 28th, 2022

Stillwater Critical Minerals (formerly Group Ten Metals) (TSX.V:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "SWCM") is pleased to announce that it will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 28th, 2022 at 9:00am PT | 12:00pm ET

Stillwater Critical Minerals, Monday, September 26, 2022, Press release picture

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with President and CEO, Michael Rowley, who will provide an overview of global and domestic markets for critical minerals and upcoming catalysts from America's iconic Stillwater mining district where the Company is advancing the next phase of low-carbon critical mineral supply. Discussion will include a Q&A session.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Renforth Grab Samples 0.71% Ni from Unexplored Area of ~20km Victoria Mineralized Structure

Renforth Grab Samples 0.71% Ni from Unexplored Area of ~20km Victoria Mineralized Structure

(TheNewswire)

Renforth Resources Inc.

  • New outcrop mineralization discovered east of road, near centre of ~20km Victoria structure, highest grab sample result 0.71% Ni in albitized ultramafic with sulfides

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Heritage Mining Ltd. Provides Field Program Update and Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Property

Heritage Mining Ltd. Provides Field Program Update and Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Property

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Prospecting and sampling confirm high-grade surface mineralization and identify new prospects

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

