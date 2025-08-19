Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 85 Day 1 on August 20; Register to live stream

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 85 th Emerging Growth Conference on August 20 & 21, 2025.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Day 1
August 20, 2025

8:45
Virtual Lobby opens.
9:00
Introduction

9:05 – 9:35
Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN)
Keynote speaker: Steve Lydeamore, CEO

9:40 – 10:10
Nutriband, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB)
Keynote speaker: Serguei Melnik, Founder and President

10:50 – 11:20
Metaguest.ai Inc. (OTCQB: MGSTF) (CSE: METG)
Keynote speaker: Colin Keddy, President

11:25 – 11:55
Kelly+Partners (OTCQX: KPGHF) (ASX: KPG)
Keynote speaker: Brett Kelly, Founder, Executive Chairman & CEO

12:35 – 1:05
Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: DERM)
Keynote speaker: Claude Maraoui - Founder, President, CEO & Director

1:10 – 1:40
22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII)
Keynote speaker: Lawrence D. Firestone, Chairman & CEO

1:45 – 2:15
Regen BioPharma Inc. (OTC Pink: RGBP)
Keynote speakers: David Koos, President / CEO, & Harry M. Lander, Ph.D. Senior Scientific Consultant

2:20 – 2:50
Clene Inc., (NASDAQ: CLNN)
Keynote speakers: Rob Etherington, President / CEO

2:55 – 3:05
Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX)
Keynote speaker: Lisa A. Conte, Founder, CEO, President & Director

3:10 – 3:20
HeartSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSCS)
Keynote speaker: Andrew Simpson, President / CEO

Postponed to September 24
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM)
Keynote speaker: Jason Awe, PhD, MBA, Corporate Communications & IR

3:40 – 3:50
GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX)
Keynote speakers: David Dodd, Chairman, President / CEO

3:55 – 4:05
BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ: FUFU)
Keynote speaker: Charley Brady, VP Investor Relations

4:10 – 4:20
Impact Minerals Limited, (ASX: IPT)
Keynote speaker: Dr. Mike Jones, Managing Director

4:25 – 4:35
Zyppah, a Private Company
Keynote speaker: Dr. Jonathan Greenburg, founder and owner, & Larry Biggs, CEO

4:40 – 4:50
Ucore Rare Metals, Inc. (OTCQX: UURAF) (TSXV: UCU)
Keynote speakers: Pat Ryan, CEO

Day 2
August 21, 2025

8:45
Virtual Lobby opens.
9:00
Introduction

9:05 – 9:35
Eshallgo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHGO)
Keynote speakers: Johnny Wu, President

10:15 – 10:45
Terra Clean Energy (OTCQB: TCEFF) (CSE: TCEC)
Keynote speaker: Greg Cameron, CEO

10:50 – 11:20
Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV)
Keynote speakers: Jeff Yurcisin, CEO & Tom Siragusa, Interim CEO

11:25 – 11:55
Phoenix Energy Services Corp., (OTCQB: PHXHF) (TSE: PHX)
Keynote speaker: Mike Buker, President and CEO

12:00 – 12:30
Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American: VGZ) (TSX: VGZ)
Keynote speaker: Frederick Earnest, CEO

12:35 – 1:05
Eloro Resources, Ltd. (OTCQX: ELRRF) (TSX: ELO)
Keynote speakers: Chris Holden – VP Corporate Development

1:10 – 1:40
Kobo Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: KBRIF) (TSXV: KRI)
Keynote speakers: Edouard Gosselin, Director, CEO and Corporate Secretary & Paul Sarjeant, Director, President and COO

1:45 – 2:15
Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA) (OTCQB: PUMXF)
Marcel Robillard, CEO & President

2:20 – 2:50
U.S. Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: USEG)
Keynote speaker: Ryan Smith, President, CEO & Director

2:55 – 3:05
Highland Copper Company Inc. (OTCQB: HDRSF) (TSXV: HI)
Keynote speaker: Barry O'Shea, CEO

3:10 - 3:20
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX)
Keynote speaker: Mark D. Gordon, Chairman & CEO

3:25 – 3:35
C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF)
Keynote speaker: Daniel A. Symons, President, CEO & Director

3:40 – 3:50
Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF)
Keynote speaker: Kimberly Ann, President / CEO

3:55 – 4:05
Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCQB: OPWEF) (TSXV: OPW)
Keynote speaker: Blake Morgan, President / CEO

4:10 – 4:20
Vizsla Royalties Corp. (TSXV: VROY) (OTCQB: VROYF)
Keynote speaker: Michael N. Pettingell, President and CEO

4:25 – 4:35
Star Gold Corp. (OTCQB: SRGZ)
Keynote speaker: Lindsay E. Gorrill, Chairman & CEO

4:40 – 4:50
NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM)
Keynote speaker: Ryan Hummer, CEO & Director

About EmergingGrowth.com

Founded in 2009, Emerging Growth.com quickly became a leader in its space and has developed an extensive history of identifying emerging growth companies that can be overlooked by the investment community.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to engage with the investment community regarding their Company, new products, services and other major announcements from anywhere, in an effective and time efficient manner.

All sessions are conducted through video webcasts. Our conference serves as a vehicle for Emerging Growth to build relationships with our existing and potential clients.  Accordingly, a certain number of the presenting companies are our current clients, and some may become our clients in the future.  In exchange for services we provide, our clients pay us fees in the form of cash and securities, and we may currently have, or in the future may have investments in the securities of certain of the presenting companies. Finally, certain of the presenting companies have paid us a fee to secure a presentation time slot or to present generally. The presentations to be delivered by the presenting companies (including any virtual handouts of written materials) have not been approved, endorsed by or otherwise reviewed by EmergingGrowth.com nor should they in any way be construed to have been made in connection with an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed on the Emerging Growth Conference or on EmergingGrowth.com.

Thank you for your interest in our conference, and we look forward to your participation in future conferences.

Contact:

Emerging Growth
Phone: 1-305-330-1985
Email: Conference@EmergingGrowth.com


Primary Logo

UCU:CA
Ucore Rare Metals Inc

Ucore Rare Metals

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. is engaged in REE resource development and in commercializing IMC's critical metals separation technology, RapidSX(TM), for the mining/metals extraction industry - guided by the principles of ESG. Through strategic partnerships, this includes disrupting China's dominance of the US REE supply chain through the development of a HREE processing facility founded on RapidSX(TM) technology, the Alaska SMC in SE Alaska, and the long-term development of its Bokan Mountain HREE resource

Ucore Announces Private Placement Financing

Ucore Announces Private Placement Financing

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans to complete a non-brokered private placement of approximately 3.1 million units ("Units") for total proceeds of $2 million (the "Offering").

Proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used towards the commissioning of the Company's planned RapidSXTM demonstration plant; the processing of initial feedstock through the demonstration plant; finalization of offtake and feedstock agreements; engineering work for the proposed Strategic Metals Complex in Louisiana, USA; and for general working capital purposes.

The US State of Louisiana Offers C$15M+ Incentive Package for Ucore's First RapidSX Rare Earth Processing Facility - the Louisiana SMC

The US State of Louisiana Offers C$15M+ Incentive Package for Ucore's First RapidSX Rare Earth Processing Facility - the Louisiana SMC

  • The proposed incentive package from Louisiana includes US$9.6M in tax incentives and payroll rebates over the first ten years of operation. Upon specific site selection:
    • potential additional state and local economic and workforce incentives
    • an expedited process for all required state permits
  • Ucore's Board of Directors has unanimously agreed to commit the Company toward establishing its first Strategic Metals Complex (SMC) in Louisiana
  • Rare earth oxide products from the Louisiana SMC will be critical to North America's and Louisiana's goal to expand toward green energy technologies

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a mutual commitment with the US State of Louisiana ("Louisiana" or the "State") toward the establishment of the Company's first Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC") rare earth element ("REE") separation facility - the Louisiana SMC.

The Company's executive team has been in discussions with the State since the spring of 2022 and spent the better part of summer in a due-diligence process. This included an August trip to examine ten existing "brownfield facilities" throughout the State. Each of these facilities provides a head start as the prospective location of the Louisiana SMC versus a new construction or "greenfield facility."

Ucore Updates on Bokan 2022 Field Sampling Program

Ucore Updates on Bokan 2022 Field Sampling Program

Ucore continues to advance its Bokan project as a long-range heavy rare earth source to eventually complement the planned Western feedstock sources for its near-term Strategic Metals Complexes.

A summary of the 2022 field sampling program:

Ucore's Rare Earth Separation Commercial Demonstration Plant On-Track for Q4-2022 Commissioning

Ucore's Rare Earth Separation Commercial Demonstration Plant On-Track for Q4-2022 Commissioning

  • Ucore's rare earth separation commercial demonstration plant is designed to process:
    • Tens of tonnes of mixed rare earth concentrates on a per annum basis.
    • Many feedstock sources, including heavy and light rare earth element feedstocks planned for the full-scale Strategic Metals Complexes (SMC).
    • All RapidSX™ splits required to produce individual praseodymium, neodymium, terbium, and dysprosium.
  • Planned commissioning in Q4-2022, followed by product qualification trials for prospective North American metal/alloy makers and original equipment manufacturers seeking diversified and sustainable metallic supply chains.
  • The full-scale SMC engineering entity, Mech-Chem Associates, Inc., is now fully integrated into all demonstration plant activities.

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Innovation Metals Corp.[i] ("IMC") RapidSX™ rare earth element ("REE") separation technology platform and the Company's commercial Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC") technology deployment process (the "Program"). The work is taking place at the companies' laboratory partner's (Kingston Process Metallurgy Inc. ("KPM")) facility in Kingston, Ontario, Canada.

The Program was enhanced after Ucore received the independent evaluation of the RapidSX™ technology platform leading to the subsequent July 12, 2022, announcement of the nearly 3X increase in scope of the RapidSX™ REE demonstration-scale plant ("Demo Plant"). Since then, the Ucore, IMC, KPM, and Mech-Chem Associates, Inc.[ii] ("Mech-Chem") commercialization team (the "Team") has made significant strides in the procurement and construction process for the Demo Plant.

The final engineered layout of the Demo Plant takes up nearly all of the 5,000 square foot Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") at KPM. And the concept of building a plant within an existing building is the go-forward transition template for the engineering process that the Team will replicate to create the first full-scale SMC, once the brownfield site[iii] selection process is finalized. This initial SMC is scheduled to produce 2,000 tonnes of total rare earth oxides ("TREOs") by the end of 2024 and 5,000 tonnes by 2026.

Figure 1 - Engineered Design of the Currently Under Construction 51-Stage RapidSX™ REE Demo Plant

"The CDF Team, and the rest of the world, is facing extraordinary supply chain challenges regarding equipment and component availability," stated Mike Schrider, P.E., Ucore's VP and COO. "Despite this situation, we have managed to procure the initial feedstocks and virtually all of the required major equipment and components, and the Demo Plant remains on track for a late 2022 commencement of the commissioning process."

"This process will demonstrate the unprecedented North American separation of tonnes of both heavy and light rare earth elements. It will then continue with end-user qualification trials throughout 2023 for Western entities seeking diversified and sustainable metallic supply chains as Ucore transitions to full-scale commercial mode with the construction of our first SMC."

Ucore's REE Separation Demo Plant is designed to:

  • Have the ability to process tens of tonnes of mixed rare earth concentrates on a per annum basis:

    • from a wide variety of feedstock sources, including the heavy REE ("HREE") and light REE ("LREE") feedstocks planned for the full-scale SMCs.

  • Be capable of processing all RapidSX™ splits required to produce individual praseodymium, neodymium, terbium, and dysprosium.

  • Have a parallel 51-stage conventional solvent extraction ("CSX") mixer/settler circuit that will match the RapidSX™ process' configuration and enable direct head-to-head comparison of the performance of RapidSX™ vs. CSX.

Figure 2 - A Sampling of the On-hand CDF Components and Construction Efforts

Ucore stands alone in its speed of executing the commercial deployment of one of the first modern technology platforms for separating HREEs and LREEs - as a replacement for CSX. Mech-Chem is now fully integrated into all CDF activities and is aligned to assist with the full-scale SMC techno-economic assessment and engineering data transfer. The efficiencies and environmental advantages resulting from the CDF demonstration processes are, and will continue to be, directly incorporated into the full-scale SMC engineering design packages. This integrated process is rapidly positioning Ucore to meet the demanding schedule requirements for the development of the first SMC and REO production for the Company's emerging list of prospective downstream partners.

# # #

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metals resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore has an effective 100% ownership stake in the Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Earth Element Project in Southeast Alaska, USA. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, this includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the US REE supply chain through the near-term development of heavy and light rare-earth processing facilities - including the Alaska Strategic Metals Complex in Southeast Alaska and the long-term development of Ucore's heavy-rare-earth-element mineral-resource property located at Bokan Mountain on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska.

Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF."

For further information, please visit www.ucore.com.

About RapidSX™ Technology

IMC developed the RapidSX™ separation technology platform with early-stage assistance from the United States Department of Defense ("US DoD"), later resulting in the production of commercial-grade, separated rare-earth oxides at the pilot scale. RapidSX™ combines the time-proven chemistry of conventional solvent extraction ("SX") with a new column-based platform, which significantly reduces time to completion and plant footprint, as well as potentially lowering capital and operating costs. SX is the international rare-earth-element ("REE") industry's standard commercial separation technology and is currently used by 100% of all REE producers worldwide for bulk commercial separation of both heavy and light REEs. Utilizing similar chemistry to conventional SX, RapidSX™ is not a "new" technology but represents a significant improvement on the well-established, well-understood, proven conventional SX separation technology preferred by REE producers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release (other than statements of historical facts) that address future business development, technological development and/or acquisition activities (including any related required financings), timelines, events, or developments that the Company is pursuing, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

In regard to the disclosure in the "About Ucore Rare Metals Inc." section above, the Company has assumed that it will be able to procure or retain additional partners and/or suppliers, in addition to Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC"), as suppliers for Ucore's expected future Strategic Metals Complexes ("SMCs"). Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be found to prepare a new National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report that demonstrates that the Bokan Mountain Rare Earth Elements project ("Bokan") is feasible and economically viable for the production of both REE and co-product metals and the then prevailing market prices based upon assumed customer offtake agreements. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be secured to continue the development of the specific engineering plans for the SMCs and their construction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: IMC failing to protect its intellectual property rights in RapidSX™; RapidSX™ failing to demonstrate commercial viability in large commercial-scale applications; Ucore not being able to procure additional key partners or suppliers for the SMCs; Ucore not being able to raise sufficient funds to fund the specific design and construction of the SMCs and/or the continued development of RapidSX™; adverse capital-market conditions; unexpected due-diligence findings; the emergence of alternative superior metallurgy and metal-separation technologies; the inability of Ucore and/or IMC to retain its key staff members; a change in the legislation in Alaska and/or in the support expressed by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") regarding the development of Bokan and/or the Alaska SMC; the availability and procurement of any required interim and/or long-term financing that may be required; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT

Mark MacDonald
Vice President, Investor Relations
Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
1.902.482.5214
mark@ucore.com

Orca Holdings, LLC Granted Warrants as Part of New Credit Facility for Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Orca Holdings, LLC Granted Warrants as Part of New Credit Facility for Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

 This release is being made by Randy Johnson to report information concerning holdings of Mr. Johnson and Orca Holdings, LLC (collectively, the "Acquiror") in Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (the "Issuer" or "Ucore"). Orca Holdings, LLC ("Orca") is wholly owned by Mr. Johnson, serving as a holding company for Mr. Johnson's securities holdings. Mr. Johnson has been a director of Ucore since October 6, 2020.

Graphite Resource Expansion Sets Project up as World-Class

Graphite Resource Expansion Sets Project up as World-Class

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Graphite Resource Expansion Sets Project up as World-Class

Download the PDF here.

Brunswick Exploration Consolidates Mirage Ownership

Brunswick Exploration Consolidates Mirage Ownership

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the consolidation of its ownership covering a group of eight mining claims at the Mirage project pursuant to a purchase and sale agreement dated August 15, 2025, with General Partnership Osisko Baie James ("Osisko Baie James"). Brunswick Exploration now owns 100% of the mining claims across the Mirage project.

To acquire such rights, Brunswick has agreed to renounce to its option to acquire a 90% undivided interest in the Plex property, pursuant to the third amendment to option agreement, dated August 15 2025, between Brunswick and Osisko Baie James.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.: 2025 Mid-Year Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.: 2025 Mid-Year Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") filed its Q2 2025 financial statements yesterday on SEDAR+ and EDGAR. The Company is pleased to provide the following 2025 Mid-Year Update.

Uranium Markets and Strategy
The uranium term price has remained highly stable since August 2024 when it first reached $80/lb; it finished July 2025 at $81/lb. The uranium spot market has experienced more volatility, peaking at $106/lb in January 2024, and declining into a 2025 trading range of $64/lb to $78/lb. In 2024, Western responded to favorable market conditions by aggressively ramping up operations and expanding production capacity primarily at its 100% owned Sunday Mine Complex (SMC). While uranium spot prices weakened late in the year, we had anticipated a recovery in 2025, supported by the U.S. ban on Russian uranium (effective 2028) and the Trump administration's strong backing of nuclear energy and domestic mining. The Company's interpretation of market signals was that uranium markets would stabilize at replacement price levels. However, given recent turbulence in global commodity and financial markets, along with geopolitical uncertainties, we have shifted to a more conservative stance, increasingly focusing on cost control and strategic discipline.

Homerun Resources Inc. Completes the Assignment of the CBPM Lease over the Guidoni Belmonte District Silica Mineral Rights

Homerun Resources Inc. Completes the Assignment of the CBPM Lease over the Guidoni Belmonte District Silica Mineral Rights

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the transaction for the acquisition of the exploitation rights from Guidoni Brasil S.A. ("Guidoni), for areas granted under a lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM) in the municipality of Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil. All tenements of the Guidoni project are fully permitted for immediate extraction mining and at a lower royalty rate than the Company's previous silica sand supply contracts in the Santa Maria Eterna District.

Further to the News Release dated February 12th, 2025, announcing the total and irrevocable assignment of all rights and responsibilities in favor of Homerun, of the rights to exploit the mining tenements 871.960/1992, 870.462/1999, 870.463/1999 and 873.387/2007, the Company has executed a Term of Assignment with Guidoni, with the Consent of CBPM, for the process number 036.5410.2020.0001386-11, assigning the above mineral rights, subject of bid number 004/2020, along with all its rights and obligations, to Homerun. Under the Guidoni Lease Terms with CBPM, the Company will pay CBPM an extraction royalty of R$26 (US$4.50) per tonne of extracted silica sand.

Strategic EL Secured -Expands Control of NSW Silver Corridor

Strategic EL Secured -Expands Control of NSW Silver Corridor

Rapid Critical Metals (RLL:AU) has announced Strategic EL Secured -Expands Control of NSW Silver Corridor

Download the PDF here.

Greenland Lithium Pegmatite Field Significantly Expanded by Brunswick Exploration

Greenland Lithium Pegmatite Field Significantly Expanded by Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announced that it has identified the country's largest spodumene pegmatite trend. The discovery of multiple new spodumene-bearing pegmatites significantly expands the Ivisaartoq lithium pegmatite field, which was discovered last year on the Nuuk license. This major trend now extends over a strike length of approximately 2 kilometres.

"The discovery of this two-kilometre by three-hundred-metre area of spodumene bearing dykes is a testament to BRW's systematic and efficient approach," said Killian Charles, BRW's President and CEO. "I would like to personally thank the BRW team, Xploration Services Greenland A/S, the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland, and the Greenland Mineral Resource Authority for their dedication and support."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

×