Presentation to Food and Ingredients China 2025 Conference

Presentation to Food and Ingredients China 2025 Conference

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Presentation to Food and Ingredients China 2025 Conference

Download the PDF here.

WOA:AU
Wide Open Agriculture
Creating food ingredients that build a better future for people and the planet.

WOA Secures New Sales in Europe, Latin America & Australia

WOA Secures New Sales in Europe, Latin America & Australia

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced WOA secures new sales in Europe, Latin America & Australia

Download the PDF here.

Strategic Business Review Update

Strategic Business Review Update

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Strategic Business Review Update

Download the PDF here.

Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

Download the PDF here.

Chinese Market Approval for WOA's Lupin Protein Isolate

Chinese Market Approval for WOA's Lupin Protein Isolate

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Chinese Market Approval for WOA's Lupin Protein Isolate

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Download the PDF here.

Hempalta President and CEO Darren Bondar.

Hempalta Shifts Focus to Hemp-based Carbon Credit Market

Calgary-based Hempalta (TSXV:HEMP) announced a strategic shift to prioritize nature-based carbon credit solutions, citing the scalability and global impact of industrial hemp as key drivers of the decision.

In an interview the Investing News Network, President and CEO Darren Bondar emphasized that the move aligns with the company's long-term goal of maximizing returns for investors, while contributing to global carbon sequestration efforts.

"We just realized that the carbon credit opportunity was the best spot for us, as we can have an impact globally by monitoring farms in various countries," he stated. "We're already operating in 11 different countries, monitoring farms, and we have a very unique offering that nobody else in the world, at least to the best of our knowledge, is doing with industrial hemp."

Hempalta (TSXV:HEMP)

Hempalta


Phosco Limited

Gassaat Permit Approved Landmark MOU Signed with Tunisian Government and EBRD

In a major breakthrough, PhosCo Ltd (ASX: PHO) (‘PhosCo’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce that the CCM has approved Gassaat and that the Company has entered a ground-breaking memorandum of understanding (non-binding) with the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy (the Ministry), and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Wide Open Agriculture

Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2024

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") is pleased to present the Company’s Quarterly Activity Report for the three-month period ending 30 September 2024.

Wide Open Agriculture

WOA Relocates Headquarters & Enhances German Facility Utilisation

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a series of initiatives aimed at streamlining operations and reducing costs.

Wide Open Agriculture

Wide Open Agriculture Ltd (ASX: WOA) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Wide Open Agriculture Ltd (‘WOA’) will be lifted from the commencement of trading tomorrow, 3 September 2024 following lodgement of its 2024 Preliminary Final Report.

Latest News

