Prent Corporation Named Dove 1 for 2026 Special Olympics Airlift Arrivals, Leading the Way in Championing Athletes' Journeys

Textron Aviation Inc. , a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, today announced Prent Corporation will serve as Dove 1 for the 2026 Special Olympics Airlift arrivals, marking the very first aircraft to land at St. Paul Downtown Airport Holman Field on Friday, June 19. This historic arrival will officially launch the nationwide mission to transport athletes and coaches to the Special Olympics USA Games in Minnesota's Twin Cities.
As the first arrival Dove, Prent Corporation will be the first to fly Special Olympics athletes and coaches to the Games, setting the tone for hundreds of volunteer pilots and aircraft owners who will follow. The designation symbolizes leadership and a deep commitment to lifting champions to new heights.
"By helping launch this journey for the athletes, Prent is sending a powerful message that every individual deserves to be celebrated and supported," said Ron Draper, president and CEO, Textron Aviation. "We're grateful for their leadership in making this moment unforgettable for the athletes and their families."
Organized by Textron Aviation, the Special Olympics Airlift mobilizes volunteer Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker aircraft owners and pilots to create the world's largest peacetime airlift. This extraordinary event gives athletes a once-in-a-lifetime VIP experience. Aircraft donors —known by their Dove callsigns — contribute their aircraft, crew, fuel and time. During the Airlift, Doves receive priority handling from the Federal Aviation Administration across the National Airspace System.
"Supporting the Special Olympics Airlift as Dove 1 is a true honor and privilege," said Joseph Pregont, Executive Chairman, Prent Corporation. "These athletes embody courage, determination, and joy — and it is inspiring to witness their journey to the Games and to be a small part of their adventure. As a family-owned company rooted in community and purpose, we're honored to play a role in lifting these remarkable individuals and their families. We hope our involvement inspires others to join this incredible mission and celebrate the spirit of unity and achievement."
Textron Aviation is calling on aircraft owners and operators to join Prent Corporations and become Doves on Friday, June 19, 2026, and Saturday, June 27, 2026. Since its inception in 1987, the Airlift has transported more than 10,000 athletes and coaches to the USA Games, thanks to the generosity of Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker customers. The event exemplifies the power of aviation and community coming together for a greater cause.
Everybody needs a lift every now and then. Become a Dove for this monumental nationwide aviation event by visiting airlift.txtav.com .
About Textron Aviation
We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com .
About Prent Corporation
Headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin, USA — with additional manufacturing facilities in Texas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Malaysia, Denmark and China — Prent Corporation is the world's leading designer and producer of custom thermoformed packages for the medical device industry. The company has received an unprecedented 16 WorldStar medical packaging awards. To learn more about Prent Corporation, visit www.prent.com .
About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .
About Special Olympics USA Games
The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games—scheduled for June 19-27, 2026, across Minnesota's Twin Cities with sports competitions at the University of Minnesota and the National Sports Center in Blaine—is a national celebration of inclusivity, changing perceptions and the ability of the human spirit rising above limitations. The USA Games, with co-presenting partners Jersey Mike's Subs and United Healthcare, will be one of the biggest U.S. sporting events of the year, drawing tens of thousands of fans to celebrate the ability of over 3,000 incredible athletes from all 50 states as they compete in 16 Olympic-type team and individual sports. As a state with a long history of championing diversity, equity and inclusion, the USA Games now bring an unrivaled opportunity to spark new energy around the Special Olympics movement and create a lasting legacy of positive change.
