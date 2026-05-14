Prenetics Welcomes Brian J. Rosin as Chief Financial Officer of IM8

~ Two-decade veteran of premium consumer health, nutrition, and direct-to-consumer brands joins IM8 to support its rapid global expansion

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) ("Prenetics" or the "Company"), the parent company of IM8, the premium health and longevity brand co-founded with David Beckham, today announced the appointment of Brian J. Rosin as U.S. Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Rosin will be based in the U.S. and will lead the Company's finance organization, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Danny Yeung.   Mr. Rosin's appointment establishes dedicated finance leadership for IM8 to support the Company's growing operations and the rapid global expansion of the IM8 brand.

Mr. Rosin brings nearly two decades of financial leadership in consumer e-Commerce and premium wellness subscription brands, with significant transaction experience including several successful exits. He joins Prenetics at a pivotal moment, as IM8 has become one of the fastest growing supplement brands ever recorded in the industry, is now sold in more than 40 countries, and is projecting $190 million to $210 million in revenue for 2026 in just it's 2nd year from launch.

In his new role, Mr. Rosin will be responsible for financial strategy, capital allocation, investor relations support, and the financial infrastructure and unit-economics discipline required to scale a premium consumer health brand from breakout launch to durable, profitable, global category leadership.

Danny Yeung, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Prenetics, commented: "Brian's entire career has been spent at the intersection of high growth consumer, premium nutrition, and subscription supplements in e-Commerce. He understands the unit economics, brand-building discipline, and operating cadence required to turn a breakout consumer health product into an enduring, global category leader. As IM8 expands across more than 40 countries and into new daily nutrition formats, Brian's expertise will be invaluable in ensuring the financial discipline and infrastructure behind our growth match the ambition of the brand."

Brian J. Rosin, Chief Financial Officer of IM8, commented: "I've spent nearly two decades helping build premium consumer health brands, and what drew me to IM8 was the data — the unit economics and retention here are unlike anything I've seen in the category. David Beckham as a co-founding partner, world-class athletes as authentic users, science-backed formulations, and an AI-native operating culture make for a rare platform in consumer health. I'm honored to join Danny and the team, and I look forward to building the financial foundation to support IM8's next phase of growth in the United States and globally."

Mr. Rosin joins Prenetics from Wellbeam Consumer Health, a private equity-backed e-Commerce-focused consumer wellness platform, where he served as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, e-Commerce Operations. In those roles, he led finance and digital commerce across Wellbeam's portfolio of brands, including TruSkin (clean, plant-powered skincare), BioTRUST Nutrition (direct-to-consumer nutrition for healthy aging), Eu Natural (women's botanical supplements), and Penetrex (joint and muscle therapy, divested in 2024). He originally joined TruSkin as CFO in 2020, prior to its acquisition by Wellbeam in 2021. Earlier in his career, he also held CFO roles at NATURELO Premium Supplements, and Rant, Inc. Mr. Rosin holds dual bachelor's degrees, Cum Laude, in Economics and Political Science from Northern Illinois University.

About IM8

IM8 is the pinnacle of premium core nutrition, born from a collaboration between David Beckham as a co-founding partner, and an elite team of scientists spanning medical professionals, academia and space science. IM8's flagship product, Daily Ultimate Essentials, is an all-in-one powder supplement engineered to replace 16 different supplements in a delicious drink and is NSF Certified for Sport, non-GMO, vegan, free from common allergens, and contains no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. IM8 is trusted by NBA Champion and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, World No. 1 tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, and F1 driver Ollie Bearman. Since its launch, IM8 has become one of the fastest-growing brands in consumer health, surpassing $100 million in annualized recurring revenue within just 11 months and is now sold in more than 40 countries worldwide. IM8 is a subsidiary of Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE). To learn more, visit www.IM8health.com.

About Prenetics

Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE) is a leading health sciences company dedicated to advancing human health and longevity. The Company's flagship consumer brand, IM8, co-founded with David Beckham and trusted by NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, World No. 1 tennis player Aryna Sabalenka and F1 phenom Ollie Bearman, is redefining the premium daily nutrition category through science-backed formulations and global brand partnerships. Since its launch, IM8 has become one of the fastest-growing brands in consumer health, achieving an impressive milestone of surpassing $100 million in annualized recurring revenue within just 11 months of operations, and is now sold in more than 40 countries worldwide.

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@prenetics.com | PRE@mzgroup.us

Angela Cheung Investor Relations / Corporate Finance angela.hm.cheung@prenetics.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Prenetics GlobalPRENASDAQ:PREfintech investing
PRE
The Conversation (0)
Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 21st

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 21st

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference taking place May 21, 2026. Individual and institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to... Keep Reading...
NevGold Intercepts Consistent Oxide Antimony-Gold Mineralization in All Drillholes From Historic Crushed Leach Pad Including 0.32% Antimony And 0.39 g/t Au Over 14.9 Meters

NevGold Intercepts Consistent Oxide Antimony-Gold Mineralization in All Drillholes From Historic Crushed Leach Pad Including 0.32% Antimony And 0.39 g/t Au Over 14.9 Meters

Nevgold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") (TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce positive, consistent antimony ("Sb") and gold ("Au") mineralization in all drillholes from the historic Crushed leach pad (see Key Highlights and Appendix I - Drillhole Summary... Keep Reading...
MAYFAIR GOLD REPORTS Q1 2026 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

MAYFAIR GOLD REPORTS Q1 2026 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

Mayfair Gold Corp. ("Mayfair", "Mayfair Gold", or the "Company") (TSXV: MFG,OTC:MFGCF) (NYSE American: MINE) is pleased to report its operating and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The full version of the financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and... Keep Reading...
MAYFAIR GOLD ADDS VP EXPLORATION AND TECHNICAL LEADERSHIP DEPTH

MAYFAIR GOLD ADDS VP EXPLORATION AND TECHNICAL LEADERSHIP DEPTH

Mayfair Gold Corp. ("Mayfair", "Mayfair Gold", or the "Company") (TSXV: MFG,OTC:MFGCF) (NYSE American: MINE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Adree DeLazzer, P.Geo as Vice President, Exploration of the Company and Jean François Métail as Vice President Mineral Resource Management. Ms.... Keep Reading...
Yukon Metals Just Optioned a Sumitomo-Drilled Copper-Gold Project Next to Its Birch Discovery - Here's What's Now in Play in the Yukon

Yukon Metals Just Optioned a Sumitomo-Drilled Copper-Gold Project Next to Its Birch Discovery - Here's What's Now in Play in the Yukon

Issued on behalf of Yukon Metals Corp. With 18 projects, 44,000 hectares, and a recent string of high-grade hits at Birch, Carter Gulch, and Star River, this Berdahl-family-backed junior is consolidating ground in a territory the majors are once again funding Key Takeaways Yukon Metals Corp.... Keep Reading...
Steven Boms

From Skepticism to Action: Steve Boms on Canada’s Open Banking Turning Point

Canada is shaping its financial future through open banking.Steve Boms, executive director of FDATA North America, made a recent appearance on the Investing News Network podcast, where he detailed Canada’s long-awaited transition toward consumer-driven banking and how placing the Bank of Canada... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance, is announcing that it has filed its audited Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance is pleased to provide an update of corporate activities since the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Syntholene Energy Corp. Appoints HY Lee to Advisory Board and Grant Tanaka as Corporate Secretary

Germany's BGR Assesses NextSource Materials' Molo Graphite Mine as Part of Federal Critical Minerals Study

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 21st

Smackover Lithium Concludes National Environmental Policy Act Review for South West Arkansas Project with Finding of No Significant Impact

Related News

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Energy Corp. Appoints HY Lee to Advisory Board and Grant Tanaka as Corporate Secretary

battery metals investing

Germany's BGR Assesses NextSource Materials' Molo Graphite Mine as Part of Federal Critical Minerals Study

precious metals investing

Prince Silver Graduates to OTCQX Best Market as Company Advances Silver-Gold-Critical Minerals Project Toward Maiden NI 43-101 Resource Estimate

base metals investing

Homeland Nickel and Westwin Elements Seek to Offer Mining to Refining Solution for American Nickel Demand

precious metals investing

Summit Royalties Commences Trading on OTCQX; Other Corporate Updates

precious metals investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Summit Royalties Ltd to OTCQX

precious metals investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes PRINCE SILVER CORP to OTCQX