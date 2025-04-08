Preliminary Economic Assessment Tanbreez Project

Preliminary Economic Assessment Tanbreez Project

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Preliminary Economic Assessment Tanbreez Project

Download the PDF here.

european lithiumeur:auasx:eurbattery metals investingBattery Metals Investing
EUR:AU
European Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

European Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
European Lithium

European Lithium


Keep reading...Show less

Developing the Advanced Wolfsberg Lithium Deposit in Austria

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Environmental Milestone Reached on the Wolfsberg Project

Environmental Milestone Reached on the Wolfsberg Project

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Environmental Milestone Reached on the Wolfsberg Project

Download the PDF here.

EUR Completes Acquisition Leinster Lithium Project Ireland

EUR Completes Acquisition Leinster Lithium Project Ireland

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced EUR Completes Acquisition Leinster Lithium Project Ireland

Download the PDF here.

A.I.S. Resources Announces Option Grant

A.I.S. Resources Announces Option Grant

A.I.S. Resources Limited ( TSXV: AIS, OTC- PINK: AISSF ) ("AIS" or the "Company") announces the grant of a total of 500,000 incentive stock options to a director in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.06 per share. The Options vest on the date of grant and will expire five years from the date of grant. The stock options granted are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

AIS' Key Gold Projects in Australia:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Production of Lithium Carbonate

First Production of Lithium Carbonate

Pursuit Minerals (PUR:AU) has announced First Production of Lithium Carbonate

Download the PDF here.

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY at Hannover International Industrial Fair

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY at Hannover International Industrial Fair

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce that the Company showcased it's CERENERGY(R) Battery technology at the prestigious Hannover Messe 2025, the world's leading industrial trade fair. The event, which annually attracts over 200,000 visitors and 6,500 exhibitors from across the globe, provided Altech with a prime platform to introduce CERENERGY(R) to key stakeholders in the energy storage sector.

Altech's CERENERGY(R) was prominently featured in the Energy Storage Hall, drawing significant attention from industry leaders, potential partners, and investors eager to explore next-generation solutions for clean energy storage. The company's participation is part of a broader strategic effort to secure a strong commercial partner to help accelerate the commercialization of its sodium-alumina solid-state battery technology.

Throughout the event, Altech held numerous high-level meetings with representatives from energy companies, industrial manufacturers, and strategic investors looking to tap into the rapidly growing energy storage market. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, reflecting strong global demand for advanced battery technologies that can deliver high performance while reducing reliance on critical raw materials such as lithium and cobalt.

The Hannover Messe exhibition comes at a time when Germany is ramping up its defense and clean energy investments, driven in part by growing geopolitical uncertainties and the ongoing EU:US trade war. With energy security becoming a top priority, Altech's CERENERGY(R) technology aligns perfectly with Europe's strategic push towards energy independence and industrial resilience.

Group Managing Director Iggy Tan said "We are delighted by the level of interest in our CERENERGY(R) battery technology at Hannover Messe. The feedback we've received from potential partners and industry players has been extremely encouraging. As countries and industries accelerate their transition towards renewable energy, we see CERENERGY(R) as a game-changer in providing cost-effective, safe, and sustainable battery solutions."

*To view photographs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8J6TA5ZV



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Initiates Validation Testing of Lac Knife Anode Materials with Leading Battery Innovator C4V

Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Initiates Validation Testing of Lac Knife Anode Materials with Leading Battery Innovator C4V

Keep reading...Show less
Secondary Trading Notice

Secondary Trading Notice

Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced Secondary Trading Notice

Download the PDF here.

Altech - CERENERGY Cells Test Safe Under Extreme Conditions

Altech - CERENERGY Cells Test Safe Under Extreme Conditions

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - CERENERGY Cells Test Safe Under Extreme Conditions

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

European Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

European Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

1911 Gold Successfully Re-Enters the True North Mine and Receives Manitoba Mineral Development Fund Grant

Heliostar Drills 8.85 Metres Grading 25.0 g/t Gold and 768 g/t Silver at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

Silver Crown Royalties Purchases 1,000 Ounces of Physical Silver

Challenger Gold Doubles Ecuador Resource to 9.1¹ Million Ounces Gold Equivalent²

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Successfully Re-Enters the True North Mine and Receives Manitoba Mineral Development Fund Grant

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Drills 8.85 Metres Grading 25.0 g/t Gold and 768 g/t Silver at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Crown Royalties Purchases 1,000 Ounces of Physical Silver

Gold Investing

Challenger Gold Doubles Ecuador Resource to 9.1¹ Million Ounces Gold Equivalent²

Resource Investing

Optimised Root Lithium Project PEA Highlights Robust Economics

Copper Investing

Strategic Partnership secures long-term future for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Resource Investing

Bayan Secures Transformative Patents in Solar Cell Recycling Technology

×