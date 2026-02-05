Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for February 10th - 12th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the agenda for the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference to be held February 10th 12th.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER HERE

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

Please Schedule 1x1 Meetings Here

"We are delighted to host the Precious Metals and Critical Minerals virtual investor conference," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Our Virtual Investor Conferences continue to provide an efficient platform and unique opportunity for these companies to engage to a broader investor base and communicate their strategies."

Tuesday, February 10th

Presentation Time (ET) Company Tickers
10:00 AM ET Valkea Resources Corp. (OTCQB: OZBKF | TSXV: OZ)
10:30 AM ET Cabral Gold, Inc. (OTCQX: CBGZF | TSXV: CBR)
11:00 AM ET Anfield Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: AEC | TSXV: AEC)
11:30 AM ET Dryden Gold Corp. (OTCQB: DRYGF | TSXV: DRY)
12:00 PM ET Highland Copper Company Inc. (OTCQB: HDRSF | TSXV: HI)
12:30 PM ET Lake Resources N.L. (OTCQB: LLKKF | ASX: LKE)
1:00 PM ET IBC Advanced Alloys Inc. (OTCQB: IAALF | TSXV: IB)
1:30 PM ET Prince Silver Corp. (OTCQB: PRNCF | CSE: PRNC)
2:00 PM ET Blackrock Silver Corp. (OTCQX: BKRRF | TSXV: BRC)
2:30 PM ET Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCQX: GPGCF | TSXV: GPAC)
3:00 PM ET GR Silver Mining Ltd. (OTCQB: GRSLF| TSXV: GRSL)
3:30 PM ET Silver Storm Mining Ltd. (OTCQX: SVRSF| TSXV: SVRS)


Wednesday, February 11th

Presentation Time (ET) Company Tickers
9:30 AM ET Adyton Resources Corporation (Pink: ADYRF | TSXV: ADY)
10:00 AM ET Gold Terra Resource Corp. (OTCQB: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT)
10:30 AM ET DLP Resources Inc. (OTCQB: DLPRF | TSXV: DLP)
11:00 AM ET Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCQX: LGDTF | TSX: LGD)
11:30 AM ET Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX:AMC )
12:00 PM ET First Phosphate Corp. (OTCQX: FRSPF | CSE: PHOS)
12:30 PM ET Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCQX: AAGFF | TSXV: AAG)
1:00 PM ET Founders Metals Inc. (OTCQX: FDMIF | TSXV: FDR)
1:30 PM ET Precipitate Gold Corp. (OTCQB: PREIF | TSXV: PRG)
2:00 PM ET Galantas Gold Corp. (OTCID: GALKF | TSXV: GAL)
2:30 PM ET International Battery Metals Ltd. (OTCQB: IBATF | TSXV: IBAT)
3:00 PM ET Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (NYSE American: DVS | TSXV: DV)
3:30 PM ET Roxmore Resources Inc. (OTCQX: GARLF | CSE: RM)
4:00 PM ET North Bay Resources, Inc. (OTCID: NBRI)


Thursday, February 12th

Presentation Time (ET) Company Tickers
9:30 AM ET Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCQB: LITOF | TSXV: FL)
10:00 AM ET RPX Gold Inc. (OTCQB: RDEXF | TSXV: RPX)
10:30 AM ET White Gold Corp. (OTCQX: WHGOF | TSXV: WGO)
11:00 AM ET STLLR Gold Inc. (OTCQX: STLRF | TSX: STLR)
11:30 AM ET AbraSilver Resource Corp. (OTCQX: ABBRF| TSX: ABRA)
12:00 PM ET West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCQX: WRLGF | TSXV: WRLG)
12:30 PM ET Lion Copper & Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LCGMF | CSE: LEO)
1:00 PM ET Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (OTCQX: RMRDF | TSXV: RDS)
1:30 PM ET District Metals Corp. (OTCQX: DMXCF | TSXV: DMX)
2:00 PM ET 1911 Gold Corp. (OTCQX: AUMBF | TSXV: AUMB)
2:30 PM ET Guanajuato Silver Co Ltd. (OTCQX: GSVRF | TSXV: GSVR)
3:00 PM ET Q2 Metals Corp. (OTCQB: QUEXF | TSXV: QTWO)
3:30 PM ET Ionic Rare Earth Ltd. (OTCQB: IXRRF | ASX: IXR)
4:00 PM ET Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (OTCQX: GMGMF | TSXV: GMG)


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.


Media Contact:  OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com Virtual Investor Conferences Contact: John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

west-red-lake-gold-mineswrlg-cctsxv-wrlgotcqb-wrlgfgold-investing
WRLG:CC
The Conversation (0)
Peruvian Metals Secures 6 Year Agreement with Community at Mercedes Project

Peruvian Metals Secures 6 Year Agreement with Community at Mercedes Project

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the agreement between San Maurizo Mines Ltd. ("San Maurizo"), a private Manitoba company which holds a 100% direct interest in the Mercedes Property, and Comunidades... Keep Reading...
TomaGold Borehole EM Survey Confirms Berrigan Deep Zone

TomaGold Borehole EM Survey Confirms Berrigan Deep Zone

Survey also validates significant mineralization and unlocks new targets Highlights Direct correlation with mineralization : The modeled geophysical plates explain the presence of semi-massive to massive sulfides intersected in holes TOM-25-009 to TOM-25-015. Priority target BER-14C :... Keep Reading...
High-Grade Extensions at BD Deposits for Resource Growth

High-Grade Extensions at BD Deposits for Resource Growth

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced High-Grade Extensions at BD Deposits for Resource GrowthDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Silver bars and coins stacked with gold coins on a reflective surface.

Precious Metals Price Update: Gold, Silver, PGMs Stage Recovery After Crash

It's been a wild week of ups and downs for precious metals prices.Gold, silver and platinum have already recorded new all-time highs in 2026. But this week, the rally reversed course — only briefly, but in a big way, as is the case with such highly volatile markets.Let’s take a look at what got... Keep Reading...
Centurion Minerals (TSXV:CTN)

Centurion Minerals Ltd. Announces Revocation of MCTO

CENTURION MINERALS LTD. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or the "Company") announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") has revoked the management cease trade order ("MCTO") previously issued on December 1, 2025 under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders.The... Keep Reading...
Digital bull on a rising stock chart, symbolizing a bullish market trend.

Fabi Lara: What to Do When Commodities Prices Go Parabolic

Speaking against a backdrop of record-high gold and silver prices, Fabi Lara, creator of the Next Big Rush, delivered a timely reality check at this year’s Vancouver Resource Investment Conference. Addressing a packed room that included a noticeable influx of first-time attendees, she urged... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Peruvian Metals Secures 6 Year Agreement with Community at Mercedes Project

Spartan Metal's New Land Package includes Past Producing Yellow Jacket Tungsten Mine

Copper Quest Increases and Closes Unit Offering for Total Gross Proceeds of $2,099,890 

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Appoints Jack Jacobs, Congressional Medal of Honour Recipient, Retired Army Colonel and Distinguished Business Executive to Board of Advisors

Related News

uranium-investing

Ranger Uranium Mine Rehabilitation Gets Green Light from Australia

battery-metals-investing

Spartan Metal's New Land Package includes Past Producing Yellow Jacket Tungsten Mine

base-metals-investing

Copper Quest Increases and Closes Unit Offering for Total Gross Proceeds of $2,099,890 

base-metals-investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Appoints Jack Jacobs, Congressional Medal of Honour Recipient, Retired Army Colonel and Distinguished Business Executive to Board of Advisors

energy-investing

Standard Uranium Set to Drill the Corvo Project Including the High-Grade Manhattan Uranium Showing with 8.10% U3O8 Surface Sample

precious-metals-investing

Rio Silver Highlights Underexplored Silver-Gold Potential at Maria Norte Within a Proven Peruvian Mining District

CoTec Notes Portfolio Company HyProMag USA Advances U.S. Hub-And-Spoke Strategy With Arrival of Inserma HDD Pre-Processing Machines at South Carolina and Nevada Sites