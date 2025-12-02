PrairieSky Royalty Declares Quarterly Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky ") (TSX:PSK,OTC:PREKF) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of CDN $0.26 per common share, payable in cash on January 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2025. This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

PrairieSky is a royalty-focused company, generating royalty revenues as petroleum and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating free cash flow and that represent the largest and most concentrated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
Investor Relations
(587) 293-4000
www.prairiesky.com

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/48ebbe23-cbbf-4299-a93f-ebd7e3fd5b79


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

PrairieSky RoyaltyPSK:CCTSX:PSKEnergy Investing
PSK:CC
The Conversation (0)

PrairieSky Announces First Quarter 2024 Results, Record Oil Royalty Production

- PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its first quarter ("Q1 2024") operating and financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. First Quarter Highlights: Royalty production volumes averaged 26,027 BOE per day and included... Keep Reading...

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call for Q1 2024 Results

PrairieSky will release its Q1 2024 results on Monday, April 22, 2024 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky's Q1 2024 results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements along with management's discussion and analysis will be available on... Keep Reading...

PrairieSky Announces Fourth Quarter And Year-End Results For 2023, Including Record Oil Royalty Production, Strong Leasing Activity And Increased Annual Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its fourth quarter (" Q4 2023 ") and year-end operating and financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. PrairieSky is also pleased to announce a 4% increase in its annual dividend to $1.00... Keep Reading...

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call for 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

PrairieSky will release its 2023 annual and fourth quarter results on Monday, February 12, 2024 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky's 2023 fourth quarter and year-end results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements, management's discussion... Keep Reading...

PrairieSky Appoints Glenn McNamara to Board of Directors

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce the appointment of Glenn McNamara to the Board of Directors effective December 4, 2023. "We are pleased to welcome Glenn to our Board of Directors. His business and industry expertise, leadership skills... Keep Reading...
Alvopetro Announces $20 Million Credit Facility

Alvopetro Announces $20 Million Credit Facility

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") announces that our wholly-owned subsidiary, Alvopetro S.A. Extração de Petróleo e Gás Natural ("Alvopetro S.A."), has entered into a US$20 million loan agreement (the "Credit Facility") with Itaú BBA... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Receives Drill Permits and Initiates Ground Gravity Survey on the Corvo Uranium Project

Standard Uranium Receives Drill Permits and Initiates Ground Gravity Survey on the Corvo Uranium Project

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce exploration permits have been received for the Corvo Uranium Project ("Corvo", or the "Project"), currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement with... Keep Reading...
Blue Sky Uranium Completes Comprehensive GAP Analysis for Ivana Deposit and Identifies Clear Roadmap to Feasibility

Blue Sky Uranium Completes Comprehensive GAP Analysis for Ivana Deposit and Identifies Clear Roadmap to Feasibility

TSX Venture Exchange: BSKFrankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a comprehensive Gap Analysis for the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium... Keep Reading...
Early Warning News Release Regarding the Issuance of Securities of Stallion Uranium Corp.

Early Warning News Release Regarding the Issuance of Securities of Stallion Uranium Corp.

This press release is issued pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting IssuesIn accordance with the requirements of Section 3.1 of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour Engages Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Marketing Contract

Skyharbour Engages Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Marketing Contract

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour", "SYH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC ("EMC"), for a 12-month marketing and investor awareness campaign, commencing on November 20 th 2025, for... Keep Reading...
Blue Sky Uranium Announces Closing of $3.5 Million Brokered LIFE Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Closing of $3.5 Million Brokered LIFE Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/ TSX Venture Exchange: BSKFrankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") announces that it... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Corporate Update: Initial Reclamation Bond Posted, Permit Conditions Advancing, and Construction Pathway Strengthening for 2026

Nextech3D.ai Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% of ARway, Streamlining Operations

Sarama Partners With InvestorHub to Strengthen Investor Engagement

Bold Ventures Announces Results of Fall Sampling Program at Burchell

Related News

oil and gas investing

Egypt’s Mineral Wealth Attracts Australian Mining Investors

rare earth investing

China Issues First Streamlined Rare Earth Export Licenses

oil and gas investing

CPC Shutdown, Rising US-Venezuela Tensions Push Oil Prices Higher

Magnesium Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Corporate Update: Initial Reclamation Bond Posted, Permit Conditions Advancing, and Construction Pathway Strengthening for 2026

uranium investing

Niger Moves to Sell Uranium From Orano's Seized SOMAÏR Mine

Gold Investing

Southern Cross Gold’s Tunnel Approval Supports Victoria’s Critical Minerals Future

Precious Metals Investing

Sarama Partners With InvestorHub to Strengthen Investor Engagement