PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call for Q3 2025 Results

PrairieSky will release its Q3 2025 results on Monday, October 20, 2025 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky's Q3 2025 results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements along with management's discussion and analysis will be available on PrairieSky's website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, October 21, 2025 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, you are asked to register at the link provided below. Details regarding the call will be provided to you upon registration.

Live call participant registration
URL: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIaba43cb9293745c9931d739ff67b042a

Live webcast participant registration (listen in only)
URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3f4degqf

About PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

PrairieSky is a royalty-focused company, generating royalty revenues as petroleum and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating free cash flow and that represent the largest and most concentrated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.

PSK:CC
