Energy Investing News
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.  Canada’s leading energy royalty business, is pleased to announce that it has once again received industry leading scores from several globally recognized rating agencies for 2021. These results demonstrate our carbon neutral status and ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance and are set forth below. ESG Rankings 2021: Carbon neutral refers to ...

-

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.  (TSX: PSK) ("PrairieSky" or the "Company"), Canada's leading energy royalty business, is pleased to announce that it has once again received industry leading scores from several globally recognized rating agencies for 2021. These results demonstrate our carbon neutral status (1) and ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance (ESG) and are set forth below.

ESG Rankings 2021:

Rating Agency PrairieSky
Score/Ranking 		Description of Score/Ranking
Sustainalytics ESG Risk
(All Industries) 		64 out of 15,125 Moved to the top 0.5% of all companies in Sustainalytics global coverage universe (2) and awarded "Negligible Risk" ESG Risk Rating.
Sustainalytics ESG Risk
(Oil and Gas Producers) 		1 out of 260 Maintained top overall global (2) ranking and awarded Sustainalytics "2022 Industry Top-Rated Badge".
MSCI ESG Risk Ratings AA Achieved "Leader" status, denoting companies leading the industry in managing the most significant ESG risks and opportunities. Measurement of resilience to long-term, industry material environmental, social and governance risks on a relative ranking from AAA to CCC. Increased 2021 rating to AA from A.
CDP – Climate Change 2021 A- Maintained leadership status (in top 13%) compared against the North American average of C and the global average of B-
CDP – Supplier Engagement Rating A- Achieved leadership status (in top 24%) compared against the North American average of B- and the global average of C.
ISS Environmental Quality Score 1 Denotes highest possible score (achieved in 2020 and 2021)
ISS Social Quality Score 1 Denotes highest possible score (achieved during 2021)
S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) 83 rd Percentile Improved year over year from 71 st percentile to 83 rd percentile, surpassing the threshold required for certain index inclusions. In May 2021, PrairieSky was added to the S&P/TSX 60 ESG Index and in February 2022 PrairieSky was included in The Sustainability Yearbook 2022 for corporate sustainability excellence.
Globe and Mail Governance Rankings #42 Top quartile, ranking 42 out of 210 companies in the S&P/TSX Composite Index assessing quality of governance practices. Improved overall score to 90 out of 100 from 88 out of 100.

(1) Carbon neutral refers to PrairieSky's Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions which are net zero.
(2) PrairieSky's ranking as of February 1, 2022.

During 2021, we maintained net zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions and we improved our already leading ratings/rankings with multiple independent ESG research agencies, as further detailed below. "Our industry is taking action to advance best practices in governance, social responsibility and environmental stewardship," said PrairieSky CEO Andrew Phillips. "To be recognized as a leader in both Canada and the world through our ratings by international agencies such as Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS, S&P and CDP underscores our commitment and the importance of this area to our business and long-term strategy."

To further demonstrate our commitment to ESG, we incorporated sustainability-linked performance criteria to establish a Sustainability-Linked Loan credit facility in 2021. Sustainability performance criteria is measured by Sustainalytics, a global leader in independent ESG research, ratings and analytics. Sustainalytics currently ranks PrairieSky as #1 out of 260 global oil and gas producers and #64 out of 15,125 global companies across all industries (February 1, 2022). This improved ranking will reduce PrairieSky's borrowing costs in 2022 in accordance with the credit agreement.

Sustainalytics Highlights:

PrairieSky was recognized as a leader across all industries by Sustainalytics Company ESG Risk Ratings, ranking #64 out of 15,125 in Sustainalytics' Global coverage universe, within the top 0.5% of rated companies and receiving "Negligible Risk" status. On an industry specific basis, PrairieSky ranked #1 among oil and gas producers and was awarded the "2022 Industry Top-Rated Badge". The Sustainalytics ESG Risk Ratings measure a company's exposure to industry-specific material ESG risks and how well a company is managing those risks. Company specific information and ratings by Sustainalytics, including information regarding PrairieSky, are available at www.sustainalytics.com/ .

S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) Highlights:

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has been included as a member of The Sustainability Yearbook 2022 by S&P Global, which showcases the best performing companies among industry peers using material ESG metrics and based on the 2021 CSA. S&P Global ESG Scores provide ESG insight built upon multiple layers of ESG data underpinned by over 130 questions and approximately 1000 data points. The CSA assessed over 7,500 companies for potential inclusion in the Yearbook. In order to be listed in the Yearbook, companies must be within the top 15% of their industry and must achieve a score within 30% of their industry's top performing company.

More information is available at www.spglobal.com/esg/solutions/data-intelligence-esg-scores .

MSCI Highlights:

PrairieSky improved year over year in MSCI's ESG Risk Ratings, achieving "Leader" status with a "AA" rating in 2021 and also a 10/10 ESG Controversies Score, denoting nil controversies. MSCI indicated that the upgrade to AA status highlights PrairieSky's positioning relative to industry peers on multiple key issues such as carbon emissions, biodiversity and land use, human capital development, community relations and governance, including highlighting MSCI's assessment of PrairieSky's "strong business ethics policies and practices relative to peers".

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. The MSCI ESG Risk Ratings cover over 8,500 companies (14,000 issuers including subsidiaries) and more than 680,000 equity and fixed income securities globally, are used by over 1,400 investors worldwide, and form the basis of MSCI's 1,500+ equity and fixed income ESG indexes. More information is available at www.msci.com .

CDP Highlights:

Climate Change

PrairieSky was awarded an A- rating in the 2021 CDP Climate Change survey results. A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP, a recognized global leader in environmental reporting, with a full list of company scores available on the CDP website at www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores .

An A- rating denotes global leadership and top quartile performance in our industry group as measured by CDP. Within the CDP ratings, PrairieSky received top "A" ratings for Governance, Risk Disclosure and Scope 1 and 2 emissions and an A- rating for Risk Management Processes. Detailed information regarding PrairieSky's environmental record, including an independent verification of carbon neutrality, can be viewed on PrairieSky's website at www.prairiesky.com/responsibility/our-approach/ .

CDP's scoring methodology assesses companies on the comprehensiveness of their disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership. In 2021, over 590 investors holding over US$110 trillion in assets and 200+ major purchasers with US$5.5 trillion in procurement spend, requested companies to disclose through CDP's platform. Over 13,000 companies responded to CDP's survey in 2021, the highest number of respondents ever.

Supplier Engagement

PrairieSky was also awarded an A- in the CDP Supplier Engagement Rating. A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP with a full list of company scores and the supplier engagement methodology rating available on the CDP website at www.cdp.net .

An A- rating denotes global leadership and top quartile performance in our activity group as measured by CDP and indicated that PrairieSky is implementing current best practices in its supply chain engagement and management.

ISS Environmental and Social Ratings:

PrairieSky engages with ISS annually through a comprehensive submission in line with ISS' ESG research questionnaire. PrairieSky has maintained a 1 rating on Environmental since 2020 and achieved a 1 rating on Social during 2021, being the highest rating under ISS' Quality Score ratings framework. ISS' ESG ratings platform is designed to provide corporate and country ESG research and ratings to enable its clients to identify material social and environmental risks and opportunities.

Ongoing Sustainability Reporting and Diversity Initiatives:

PrairieSky includes comprehensive ESG disclosures in its annual Responsibility Report and other information contained on its website at www.prairiesky.com/responsibility/our-approach/ . Our Responsibility Report includes our Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and World Economic Forum (WEF) reference index and our progress report on principles set forth in the UN Global Compact. We also publish an annual Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report. Annually, we receive independent assurance verifying key environmental data, greenhouse gas emissions and other key performance indicators included in our Responsibility Report. The assurance statement is available on PrairieSky's website. PrairieSky expects to issue its 2021 Responsibility Report by mid-year 2022.

PrairieSky continues to be a leader in diversity and inclusion and is proud to have women in leadership roles at the Board, Executive and Senior Management level with over 80% of our managers and over 70% of all employees across the organization comprised of women. In 2021, PrairieSky reached our diversity target of having over 30% female representation on our Board of Directors with the appointment of Leanne Bellegarde, QC in June 2021 (currently 38% of independent Board members are women). PrairieSky was honored once again as a 2021 Report on Business - Women Lead Here Recipient, being one of 71 companies identified at the forefront of women in leadership positions and a providing a benchmark for gender diversity in corporate Canada. For more information see www.theglobeandmail.com/business/rob-magazine/article-women-lead-here-our-annual-survey-on-gender-diversity-in-corporate/ .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "intends", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include PrairieSky providing a 2021 Responsibility Report by mid-year 2022.

With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, we have made several assumptions including that new and additional information will be provided and the timing thereof. Readers and investors are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such forward-looking information and statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that any of the events anticipated will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits we will derive from them.

By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. The foregoing and other risks are described in more detail in PrairieSky's Management's Discussion and Analysis, and the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the headings "Risk Management" and "Risk Factors", respectively, each of which is available at www.sedar.com .

Further, any forward-looking statement is made only as of the date of this press release, and PrairieSky undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable securities laws. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for PrairieSky to predict all of these factors or to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on PrairieSky's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

ABOUT PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD.

PrairieSky is a royalty company, generating royalty production revenues as petroleum and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating funds from operations and that represent the largest and most consolidated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

Investor Relations
(587) 293-4000
www.prairiesky.com

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/264bcae3-b426-4910-a438-316b10f4daa5


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

PrairieSky Royalty PSK:CA Oil and Gas Investing
PSK:CA

Imperial declares first quarter 2022 dividend

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today declared a quarterly dividend of 34 cents per share on the outstanding common shares of the company, payable on April 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2022.

This first quarter 2022 dividend compares with the fourth quarter 2021 dividend of 27 cents per share.

Keep reading... Show less

Imperial announces 2021 financial and operating results

  • Fourth quarter net income of $813 million with cash flow from operating activities of $1,632 million and free cash flow¹ of $1,233 million
  • Highest annual Upstream production in over 30 years, underpinned by record annual Kearl production and continued strong production performance at Cold Lake
  • Continued fuel demand recovery with full-year Downstream refinery capacity utilization of 89 percent
  • Highest full-year Chemical earnings in over 30 years
  • Record shareholder returns of nearly $3 billion in 2021 through dividend payments and share repurchases under the company's normal course issuer bid program
  • Quarterly dividend increased by 26 percent from 27 cents to 34 cents per share
  • Announced plans for 2030 oil sands greenhouse gas emission intensity reduction in support of its goal to achieve net zero emissions in its operated oil sands assets by 2050

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO):

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005385/en/

Keep reading... Show less
oil machines

Oil and Gas Outlook 2022: Uncertainty and Risk to Drive Prices

In 2021, the oil and gas sector recovered most of its 2020 losses as concerns over the energy crisis drove West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude to a seven year high of US$83.76 per barrel in October.

For its part, natural gas rallied to highs unseen since 2014 over the first 10 months of 2021, adding a whopping 142 percent to its value in the January to October period.

Overall, broad volatility brought on by production challenges supported oil and gas for the majority of last year. However, consolidation late in Q4 weighed on both markets, eroding some of the gains made previously. What's in store for 2022? The Investing News Network (INN) asked experts to share their thoughts.

Keep reading... Show less

Rising Phoenix Royalties Announces 3rd Acquisition in 2022...Woodford Basin, Stephens County, Oil and Natural Gas Royalty Acquisition

Rising Phoenix Royalties (RPR) reveals a 49% oil51% natural gas royalty acquisition of roughly 5 net royalty acres from an undisclosed seller in the Woodford Basin, Stephens County, OK. Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) is the well-site Operator.

Keep reading... Show less
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Closing of Funding Transaction With San Leon Energy

Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Closing of Funding Transaction With San Leon Energy

  • Decklar Petroleum and San Leon have agreed to new terms on financing arrangements whereby San Leon will advance US$4,750,000 immediately and an additional US$2,000,000 by April 30, 2022 (or San Leon will accept a pro rata reduction in its shareholding in Decklar Petroleum).
  • Terms of previously announced agreements between Decklar Petroleum and San Leon have been modified in order to complete the transaction.
  • The Option Agreement that would have entitled San Leon to additional participation in the Oza Oil Field and additional ownership in Decklar Petroleum has been terminated.
  • San Leon will be involved in planning and location of the first new well to be drilled on the Oza Oil Field.

Decklar Resources Inc. (TSX-V: DKL) (OTCQX: DLKRF) (FSE: A1U1) ( the "Company" or "Decklar") is pleased to announce the closing of a funding agreement with San Leon Energy Plc (" San Leon ") whereby the previously announced Subscription Agreement will be completed for gross proceeds of US$7,500,000 (of which US$750,000 was previously paid as a refundable deposit) with US$4,750,000 paid immediately and US$2,000,000 to be paid by April 30, 2022.

As detailed below, in 2020, the Company announced that San Leon had conditionally agreed to advance US$7,500,000 by way of a loan to Decklar's wholly-owned subsidiary, Decklar Petroleum Limited (" Decklar Petroleum "). San Leon also announced that it was subscribing for a 15% equity interest in Decklar Petroleum in order to participate in the Oza Oil Field in Nigeria. San Leon advanced an initial deposit of US$750,000 at the time of the agreement, with US$6,750,000 of San Leon's proposed loan remaining in escrow and to be released upon satisfaction (or waiver) of certain conditions precedent. Delays were experienced in concluding conditions precedent to the San Leon transaction, and Decklar proceeded to complete the re-entry and testing of the Oza-1 well. Based upon the Oza-1 well test, which indicated positive oil results from two zones and gas in a third zone, San Leon has agreed to advance the additional funds and to proceed with its investment in Decklar Petroleum. Decklar has agreed to modified terms to proceed with the arrangement with San Leon and to involve San Leon in future development planning.

Keep reading... Show less
Southern Energy Corp. Announces Spudding of Three Well Drilling Program

Southern Energy Corp. Announces Spudding of Three Well Drilling Program

Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (SOU:TSXV) (AIM:SOUC) announces the spudding of its three Selma Chalk horizontal wells in the Gwinville field targeting natural gas. The three wells will be drilled from the same surface pad site and batch drilled for operational and capital efficiencies. Subject to successful completion, first production from the wells is expected in April 2022. The Company has posted a short video under the Presentations and Events heading on batch drilling available on its website at www.southernenergycorp.com

Ian Atkinson, President and CEO of Southern, commented:

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×