PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. is pleased to announce its first quarter results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. First Quarter Highlights: Royalty production averaged 23,892 BOE per day, representing a 17% increase over Q4 2021 and a 23% increase over Q1 2021. Total revenues grew to $139.9 million, a 39% increase over Q4 2021 and a 135% increase over Q1 2021, comprised of royalty production revenues of ...

PSK:CA