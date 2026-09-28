PPG to announce third quarter 2026 results Oct. 27

PPG to announce third quarter 2026 results Oct. 27

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the following details for its third quarter 2026 earnings release and teleconference call.

Earnings release:

Tuesday, Oct. 27, after U.S. stock markets close

Teleconference:

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 8 a.m. ET

PPG participants:

Tim Knavish, chairman and chief executive officer

Jamie Beggs, senior vice president and chief financial officer

Alex Lopez, vice president, investor relations and operational finance

Dial-in registration:

Visit https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/129179062 to register for the conference call. Upon registering, you will receive your access details via email.

Webcast and web replay:

A live, listen-only webcast will be available via the PPG Investor Center and will remain through Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2027.

The news release will be available on the PPG Investor Center and PPG Newsroom .

Details regarding PPG's operating segment results and other financial information will be available on the PPG Investor Center after the earnings release.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we market and sell in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .

The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Media Contact:
Greta Edgar Borza
Corporate Communications
+1 724 316 7552
edgar@ppg.com

Investor Contact:
Alex Lopez
Investor Relations
+1 412 434 3466
alejandrolopez@ppg.com
investor.ppg.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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