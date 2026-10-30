PPG's Jennifer Bourne named to Pittsburgh Magazine's 2026 40 Under 40 list

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that Jennifer Bourne, PPG senior information technology manager, science and technology, has been named to Pittsburgh Magazine's 2026 40 Under 40 list.
The annual recognition honors 40 Pittsburgh-area professionals under 40 for their professional accomplishments, leadership, community contributions and commitment to the region. Honorees are selected by a judging panel of community leaders, program alumni and Pittsburgh Magazine staff.
�Jenny embodies the kind of leadership that is helping PPG turn emerging technologies into meaningful business impact," said Brad Budde, PPG vice president and chief digital officer. "She brings together deep technical expertise, curiosity and an understanding of how people work to develop solutions that help our scientists collaborate, innovate and bring new products to market faster. Just as important, Jenny invests in people mentoring colleagues, developing talent and creating opportunities for others to grow."
Bourne was recognized for her leadership in advancing AI-driven innovation and digital transformation across PPG. She led the development of an enterprise-scale AI-enabled platform designed to accelerate product development and improve business decision making for thousands of users globally, while also driving lab digitization efforts supporting more than 70 research facilities worldwide. A dedicated mentor and advocate, she also leads PPG's Latino Employee Resource Network and supports STEM education and workforce development initiatives throughout the Pittsburgh region.
View the 2026 Pittsburgh 40 Under 40 honorees .
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At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we market and sell in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .
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PPG Media Contact:
Greta Edgar Borza
Corporate Communications
+1 724 316 7552
edgar@ppg.com
www.ppg.com