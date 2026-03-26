PPG recognized on Fortune magazine's 'America's Most Innovative Companies 2026' list

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it was recognized on Fortune magazine's "America's Most Innovative Companies 2026" list. PPG ranked No. 175 overall.
The ranking is based on an analysis of each company's intellectual property portfolio, along with feedback from experts, customers and potential customers.
"With more than 1,340 active U.S. patents and applications and 43% of sales from sustainably advantaged solutions, we view innovation as the lifeblood of our growth strategy," said David Bem, PPG senior vice president, science and technology and chief technology officer. "Guided by our customers' needs, we innovate both inside the can through advanced chemistry, and outside the can with digital tools and streamlined processes. In 2025, we advanced AI across the innovation lifecycle to accelerate development and bring the most promising chemistries to market faster."
To determine the list, Statista evaluated more than 10,000 companies and conducted online surveys in which employees rated their own organizations. More than 40,000 people participated. A panel of 2,500 experts, including recruiters, management consultants and patent attorneys, assessed companies across key innovation dimensions, contributing more than 8,000 evaluations. The top 300 companies were included on the list.
To learn more about PPG's innovation efforts, visit PPG.com .
PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .
The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
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PPG Media Contact:
Tracy Gibson
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