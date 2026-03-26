PPG recognized on Fortune magazine's 'America's Most Innovative Companies 2026' list

PPG recognized on Fortune magazine's 'America's Most Innovative Companies 2026' list

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it was recognized on Fortune magazine's "America's Most Innovative Companies 2026" list. PPG ranked No. 175 overall.

The ranking is based on an analysis of each company's intellectual property portfolio, along with feedback from experts, customers and potential customers.

"With more than 1,340 active U.S. patents and applications and 43% of sales from sustainably advantaged solutions, we view innovation as the lifeblood of our growth strategy," said David Bem, PPG senior vice president, science and technology and chief technology officer. "Guided by our customers' needs, we innovate both inside the can through advanced chemistry, and outside the can with digital tools and streamlined processes. In 2025, we advanced AI across the innovation lifecycle to accelerate development and bring the most promising chemistries to market faster."

To determine the list, Statista evaluated more than 10,000 companies and conducted online surveys in which employees rated their own organizations. More than 40,000 people participated. A panel of 2,500 experts, including recruiters, management consultants and patent attorneys, assessed companies across key innovation dimensions, contributing more than 8,000 evaluations. The top 300 companies were included on the list.

To learn more about PPG's innovation efforts, visit PPG.com .

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .

The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

PPG Media Contact:
Tracy Gibson
Corporate Communications
+1 412 926 2522
Tgibson@ppg.com
www.ppg.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

PPG IndustriesPPGNYSE:PPG
PPG
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Cardiex Announces Publication of Breakthrough Study Validating Noninvasive Fingertip Photoplethysmography for Central Aortic Pressure Waveform Analysis

Cardiex Announces Publication of Breakthrough Study Validating Noninvasive Fingertip Photoplethysmography for Central Aortic Pressure Waveform Analysis

- Cardiex Limited (ASX: CDX), a global health technology company focused on cardiovascular diagnostics and arterial health solutions, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study validating its innovative method for measuring central aortic pressure—an important indicator of heart... Keep Reading...
Cardiex Limited

Biomarker Technologies for Cardiovascular Health

Corporate Update Webinar - 6 Aug 2024

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) (the “Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation. June 2024 Quarterly Highlights Record annual company revenues – $12.4m.Initial Pulse units arrived in USA & Australia.Marketing and demand generation campaigns driving awareness and demand.New partnerships... Keep Reading...

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation Quarterly Giving Series: Q1 2024

DICK'S Sporting GoodsWritten by Hilary Totin.Originally published on DICK'S Sporting Goods Sideline ReportToday we're bringing you the latest quarterly giving series from The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation to highlight the great work being done in support of our mission to help inspire and... Keep Reading...
Cardiex March 2024 Quarter Update

Cardiex March 2024 Quarter Update

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) (Cardiex, the Company) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report. Highlights:On track for record annual company revenues (>$11m).Inventory/production update and marketing activities ahead of commercial launch of the Pulse biometric monitor.CONNEQT Pulse accepted for... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Critical Metals Royalty Portfolio

Centurion Executes Option Agreement for Limestone Gold Project, near Zijin's Rosebel Gold Mine in Suriname

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd 3Q26

Streamex's GLDY, Gold with Yield Product, Aligns with Draft Clarity Act Framework as well as Traditional Financial Standards

Related News

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Critical Metals Royalty Portfolio

titanium investing

Saga Acquires Drill-Ready Quebec Titanium Project from Rio Tinto

precious metals investing

Centurion Executes Option Agreement for Limestone Gold Project, near Zijin's Rosebel Gold Mine in Suriname

antimony investing

New Brunswick Seeks Private Partners to Revive US$1 Billion Antimony Mine

precious metals investing

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd 3Q26

precious metals investing

Independent CTRI Testing Indicates RZOLV Exhibits Dramatically Lower Acute Trout Toxicity Than Cyanide Reference

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Acquires Strategic Titanium Assets from Rio Tinto in Quebec