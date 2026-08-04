PPG recognized by FTSE4Good for eighth consecutive year

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced its inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the eighth consecutive year.
Created by global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong sustainability practices. The indexes are used by market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.
"Sustainability helps us create value by enabling product innovation, improving operational performance and helping customers increase productivity and advance their sustainability and business goals," said Peter Votruba-Drzal, PPG vice president, global sustainability. "Our inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series reflects PPG's commitment to integrating sustainability into our business strategy and delivering solutions that help customers address evolving needs while supporting long-term growth."
FTSE Russell evaluations are based on performance in areas such as corporate governance, health and safety, anti-corruption and climate risk management. Businesses included in the FTSE4Good Index Series meet a variety of environmental and governance criteria.
PPG recently reported continued progress against its 2030 sustainability targets, driven by innovation, operational excellence and collaboration across its value chain. The company is focused on growing sales from sustainably advantaged products that help customers improve performance and productivity while reducing environmental impact through reduced emissions, improved resource efficiency and more sustainable practices across its supply chain.
To learn more about PPG's sustainability strategy, performance and 2030 targets, visit ppg.com/sustainability .
PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD ®
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .
The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
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PPG Media Contact:
Tracy Gibson
Corporate Communications
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