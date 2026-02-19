PPG, PPG Foundation invested $18.1 million in communities worldwide in 2025

PPG (NYSE:PPG) and the PPG Foundation today announced an investment of $18.1 million in communities worldwide in 2025. The 2025 funding supported more than 400 community partners and programs that focus on advancing education, delivering community sustainability and encouraging PPG employee volunteerism.

PPG and the PPG Foundation invested $18.1 million in communities worldwide in 2025, supporting more than 400 community partners and programs in around 30 countries.

"In 2025, our targeted investments and partnerships expanded STEM education, accelerated career training and skills development and helped protect and beautify neighborhoods through our employees' commitment to giving back," said Malesia Dunn, executive director, PPG Foundation and corporate global social responsibility. "From bringing vibrancy to local communities through the COLORFUL COMMUNITIES ® program, to funding initiatives that inspire future career success, we set out to create meaningful impact around the world."

Highlights of the 2025 community engagement commitments include:

  • 43 Colorful Communities projects completed in 23 countries as part of the program's 10-year celebration.
  • In 2025, PPG's Colorful Communities program marked one decade of revitalizing and beautifying communities. Since 2015, more than 33,300 PPG employee and community volunteers have completed 635 projects, positively impacting over 10.3 million people in more than 50 countries.
  • 10 flagship Colorful Communities projects were completed in strategic markets and served as pillars of the celebration.
  • $1 million in total celebration grant funding was given to 100 past and current Colorful Communities partners around the world.
  • 10,000 STEM resource kits were distributed to schools and educational facilities across the U.S.
  • PPG extended the Colorful Communities program for an additional 10 years and committed $15 million to the next decade of the program.
  • $9.8 million to build the next generation of leaders in STEM and skilled trade fields, as well as environmental stewards.
  • PPG supported hundreds of young professionals at EuroSkills Herning 2025 as the official competition partner and main skill sponsor for the Painting and Decorating category, providing high‑performing products and technical expertise and training to help develop the next generation of painting professionals.
  • In Pittsburgh, the PPG Foundation funded Bidwell Training Center's Chemical Laboratory Technician program, equipping a new coatings materials science lab.
  • In Sumaré, Brazil, PPG launched the fourth edition of "Girls in Tech," an initiative with nonprofit Casa Hacker to empower young women to pursue careers in electronics, robotics, design and 3D printing.
  • In Shanghai, PPG supported the China National Petroleum and Chemical Industry Work Skills Competition, which provides students with hands-on skills advancement needed for technical career placements.
  • PPG invested $2 million toward the $5 million commitment by 2030 to sustainability education, supporting organizations including National Energy Education Development Program (NEED) and Foundation for Environmental Education ( FEE ).
  • $3.7 million to community sustainability and disaster relief.
  • PPG and the PPG Foundation contributed to organizations supporting emergency relief following natural disasters and extreme weather, such as the wildfires in Los Angeles, and supporting emerging needs in communities globally through social service and community development organizations.

Learn more about PPG and the PPG Foundation's investments in 2025.

PPG's global community engagement efforts and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested $18.1 million in 2025, supporting 400+ organizations across nearly 30 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow tomorrow's STEM innovators and skilled workforce in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more here .

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD ®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .

Colorful Communities, the PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

