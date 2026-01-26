PPG named sole supplier of coatings for Quality Collision Group body shops

PPG named sole supplier of coatings for Quality Collision Group body shops

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it has been named sole supplier of automotive refinish coatings for Quality Collision Group's more than 95 collision repair centers across 13 states. In addition to its premium coatings, PPG will provide advanced digital tools, technical expertise and specialized training to help Quality Collision Group enhance productivity and efficiency in its shops.

"We are pleased to provide all of Quality Collision Group's locations with tools to help the company deliver higher levels of productivity, improving the process from the time a vehicle enters the body shop until it leaves," said Rodolfo Ramirez, PPG vice president, Automotive Refinish, Americas. "Through a combination of industry-leading digital solutions, liquid paint and allied products, we are confident we can help Quality Collision Group service more vehicles at a higher level of quality than ever before."

Support will be delivered through a suite of solutions, including:

  • PPG ENVIROBASE® High Performance premium paint system, providing enhanced durability and best-in-class color accuracy, matching original equipment manufacturer (OEM) finishes with precision.
  • Advanced digital technologies , including the PPG VISUALIZID™ digital color matching tool, PPG MOONWALK® automated mixing system, PPG DIGIMATCH™ spectrophotometer and PPG LINQ™ color software.
  • Allied solutions , expanding service capabilities across the entire repair process, from initial body repair through refinishing and final detailing, to help shops achieve high quality results at every stage.
  • Professional consulting services, featuring the PPG COLLISION SERVICES™ analytics tool that enables repair centers to increase paint and material profitability and improve overall repair quality and operational performance.

"This announcement reflects the companies' shared focus on innovation, performance and sustainable growth in the automotive refinish industry," Ramirez said.

Quality Collision Group

Quality Collision Group (QCG) is quickly expanding its network of premier repair centers, now boasting 95+ OEM-certified locations across thirteen states. Founded in 2020, QCG introduced a groundbreaking MSO model focused on quality and OEM compliance, providing industry-leading repairs and exceptional customer service. With an unwavering commitment to safety, excellence, and customer satisfaction, QCG is redefining the standards of collision repair.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coating and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.8 billion in 2024. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .

PPG LINQ, PPG VisualizID , PPG Digimatch and PPG Collision Services are trademarks, and MoonWalk , Envirobase , the PPG Logo and We Protect and Beautify the World are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

PPG Media Contact:
Michelle Deemer
Automotive Refinish
+1 412 434 3419
mdeemer@ppg.com
www.ppg.com

Investor Contact:
Alex Lopez
PPG Investor Relations
+1 412 434 3466
alejandrolopez@ppg.com
investor.ppg.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

ppg-industriesppgnyse-ppg
PPG
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Cardiex Announces Publication of Breakthrough Study Validating Noninvasive Fingertip Photoplethysmography for Central Aortic Pressure Waveform Analysis

Cardiex Announces Publication of Breakthrough Study Validating Noninvasive Fingertip Photoplethysmography for Central Aortic Pressure Waveform Analysis

- Cardiex Limited (ASX: CDX), a global health technology company focused on cardiovascular diagnostics and arterial health solutions, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study validating its innovative method for measuring central aortic pressure—an important indicator of heart... Keep Reading...
Cardiex Limited

Biomarker Technologies for Cardiovascular Health

Corporate Update Webinar - 6 Aug 2024

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) (the “Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation. June 2024 Quarterly Highlights Record annual company revenues – $12.4m.Initial Pulse units arrived in USA & Australia.Marketing and demand generation campaigns driving awareness and demand.New partnerships... Keep Reading...

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation Quarterly Giving Series: Q1 2024

DICK'S Sporting GoodsWritten by Hilary Totin.Originally published on DICK'S Sporting Goods Sideline ReportToday we're bringing you the latest quarterly giving series from The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation to highlight the great work being done in support of our mission to help inspire and... Keep Reading...
Cardiex March 2024 Quarter Update

Cardiex March 2024 Quarter Update

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) (Cardiex, the Company) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report. Highlights:On track for record annual company revenues (>$11m).Inventory/production update and marketing activities ahead of commercial launch of the Pulse biometric monitor.CONNEQT Pulse accepted for... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Material revenue event from the Convera Commercial Agreement

Drilling confirms grade continuity at depth and along strike

Sandstone Strategic Plan to Deliver Long-Life Production Hub

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

Related News

gold-investing

Drilling confirms grade continuity at depth and along strike

precious-metals-investing

Sandstone Strategic Plan to Deliver Long-Life Production Hub

energy-investing

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

silver-investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

precious-metals-investing

New Found Gold Delivers Key Milestone at Queensway Gold Project: Enters into Phase 1 EPCM Contract

gold-investing

New World Disorder: Gold Smashes US$5,000 and Silver Soars Above US$100

gold-investing

Zijin Gold to Acquire Allied Gold in US$4 Billion Deal