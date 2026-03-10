PPG livery to return for nine races during Team Penske's 60th anniversary season

Iconic color scheme will feature expanded driver lineup during milestone year
PPG (NYSE: PPG) and Team Penske today announced that the iconic PPG livery will return for nine major races across the NTT® INDYCAR® SERIES and NASCAR® Cup Series as Team Penske celebrates its 60th anniversary. The PPG colors will be showcased with an expanded lineup of drivers from Team Penske, including Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin and Austin Cindric. In addition, Josh Berry will represent PPG with Wood Brothers Racing, which maintains a technical alliance with Team Penske.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260310606557/en/
Josh Berry, driving the No. 21 PPG Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Wood Brothers Racing at the 2025 Brickyard 400, is set to return to the iconic race in 2026.
Back-to-back Indianapolis 500 Champion and two-time INDYCAR SERIES Champion Newgarden will pilot the No. 2 PPG Chevrolet in five INDYCAR events:
- Java House Grand Prix of Arlington on March 15 at Arlington, Texas
- Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on March 29 at Birmingham, Ala.
- XPEL Grand Prix at Road America on June 21 at Elkhart Lake, Wis.
- Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio on July 5 at Lexington, Ohio
- Streets of Markham on Aug. 16 at Markham, Ontario, Canada
McLaughlin will return to the PPG colors in the No. 3 Chevrolet for two INDYCAR events: the Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C. on Aug. 23 and the Milwaukee Mile Race 2 on Aug. 30 at West Allis, Wis. In the NASCAR Cup Series, Cindric will drive the No. 2 PPG Ford Mustang Dark Horse at the AdventHealth 400 on April 19 at Kansas City, Kan., while Berry will race the No. 21 PPG Ford Mustang Dark Horse at the Brickyard 400, presented by PPG on July 26 at Indianapolis.
"It's awesome to be back in the PPG car," said McLaughlin. "I first drove this livery in 2021 when we introduced the updated design, and it quickly became a fan favorite. Driving it again during Team Penske's 60th anniversary season makes it even more special, and I can't wait to represent PPG at both Washington, D.C. and Milwaukee."
"We're thrilled to be part of Team Penske's milestone season and to see our colors on multiple cars and drivers," said Bill Shaw, PPG global business director, strategic initiatives, Automotive Refinish. "This expanded lineup reflects the strength of our decades-long partnership and showcases PPG's vibrant colors on some of the most iconic tracks in motorsports."
PPG will also continue as an associate partner across Team Penske's INDYCAR and NASCAR programs, reinforcing a relationship that began in 1984 and is one of the longest-standing partnerships in motorsports. In the INDYCAR Series, PPG will be featured on the No. 12 Chevrolet driven by David Malukas, who joins the team for the 2026 season. In the NASCAR Cup Series, PPG will appear on the No. 12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, driven by 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, and the No. 22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, driven by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano.
About Team Penske
Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports and is celebrating its 60th Anniversary during the 2026 season. From its first race in the 1966 24 Hours of Daytona, cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 650 major race wins, over 700 pole positions and 48 National Championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. In its storied history, the team has also earned 20 Indianapolis 500 victories, three Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win, victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring, along with a win in Australia's legendary Bathurst 1000 race. More than 100 drivers have raced for Team Penske in its six decades. The team currently competes in the NASCAR Cup Series and NTT INDYCAR Series, as well as IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship through its global partnership, Porsche Penske Motorsport. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com .
About Wood Brothers Racing
Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport's longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 101 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn's brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today's pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in the NASCAR Cup Series with Josh Berry.
PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .
The PPG logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
NASCAR is a registered trademark of the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC.
INDYCAR is a registered trademark of Brickyard Trademarks, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260310606557/en/
Media Contacts:
Samantha Allen, PPG
+1 440 334 3164
samantha.allen@ppg.com
Tina Strader, Team Penske
tina.strader@teampenske.com
+1 678 523 5857
Taylor Smith, Wood Brothers Racing
taylor@woodbrothersracing.com
+1 704 213 9868