PPG launches PPG HI-GARD Non-Methanol hard coating for ophthalmic lenses

Works with existing systems, helps lens makers stay ahead of global regulations

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the launch of PPG HI-GARD® Non-Methanol hard coating for 1.5 standard index ophthalmic lenses. Developed as a drop-in replacement for traditional methanol-based coatings, the new formulation enables prescription lens makers to stay ahead of evolving regulatory requirements on methanol use while maintaining durability performance.

PPG Hi-Gard Non-Methanol coating offers the same scratch-resistant protection for plastic lens materials as existing PPG Hi-Gard solutions. By removing methanol, which is acutely toxic, the updated formulation eliminates methanol exposure and improves compliance with workplace safety regulations.

As part of a complete system, PPG also offers a non-methanol replenishment solvent specifically designed to work in tandem with the coating. This solvent can be added to the customer's manufacturing process as needed to maintain optimal coating viscosity, particularly as coating solids percentages fluctuate, helping to enhance process control and consistency.

PPG Hi-Gard Non-Methanol is compatible with existing hard coating and replenishment systems, allowing customers to transition with minimal process disruption and contribute to their toxicity reduction sustainability targets. It is adaptable to diverse lens applications, with low color and tintable variants available. Customers can streamline their operations by reducing the personal protective equipment requirements associated with traditional methanol-based coatings, such as supplied-air respirators.

"With increasing regulatory pressure and customer preferences to remove methanol-containing solvents, it's critical that our customers have high-performance, compliant alternatives," said Flora Wu, PPG senior group leader, optical monomers and coatings, Specialty Products. "PPG Hi-Gard Non-Methanol coating provides a compatible alternative that helps manufacturers align with emerging safety legislation globally, while enhancing worker protection and maintaining the durability performance our customers expect from PPG."

PPG has more than 70 years of experience designing optical monomers and coatings and is a leading global supplier to the ophthalmic lens market. The PPG Hi-Gard Non-Methanol lens coating reflects the company's commitment to advancing sustainability and regulatory compliance through technological innovation.

"At PPG, our focus on developing differentiated solutions for our customers drives every innovation we bring to market," said Wu. "As regulatory bodies continue to tighten restrictions on materials like methanol, we are helping customers stay ahead of evolving legislation. PPG Hi-Gard Non-Methanol lens coating enhances lens durability while supporting our customers in improving worker safety."

Restrictions on methanol use are expanding globally, with some regions requiring stricter handling protocols or material bans. Methanol is considered a restricted substance under REACH regulations in the EU and is also subject to exposure limits under Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) requirements in the U.S.

In response to these regulatory trends, PPG plans to develop additional non-methanol hard coating formulations for other refractive indexes, reinforcing its leadership in sustainable optical technologies that drive both compliance and operational excellence.

To read more about PPG's scratch-resistant hard coatings, click here .

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.8 billion in 2024. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .

Hi-Gard, the PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

PPG Media Contacts:
Brande Juart
Specialty Products
+1 724 325 5203
juart@ppg.com
www.ppgoptical.com

Cardiex Announces Publication of Breakthrough Study Validating Noninvasive Fingertip Photoplethysmography for Central Aortic Pressure Waveform Analysis

Cardiex Announces Publication of Breakthrough Study Validating Noninvasive Fingertip Photoplethysmography for Central Aortic Pressure Waveform Analysis

Cardiex Limited (ASX: CDX), a global health technology company focused on cardiovascular diagnostics and arterial health solutions, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study validating its innovative method for measuring central aortic pressure—an important indicator of heart health—using a noninvasive fingertip sensor. The study, co-authored by Cardiex's team, was published in the respected journal Pulse.

The study, titled "Validation of Noninvasive Derivation of the Central Aortic Pressure Waveform from Fingertip Photoplethysmography Using a Novel Selective Transfer Function Method," demonstrates that Cardiex's technology can accurately capture key cardiovascular data from a simple fingertip sensor. The method leverages photoplethysmography (PPG)—an optical technique widely used in wearables such as fitness trackers and smartwatches—offering a powerful and accessible tool for advanced heart health monitoring.

Key findings include:

  • Strong correlation between fingertip sensor measurements and traditional methods, with heart health indicators showing excellent alignment.
  • The fingertip sensor offers a user-friendly, noninvasive way to measure central aortic pressure parameters without calibration, making heart health monitoring more accessible and comfortable.
  • Twenty clinically relevant parameters were captured from the converted PPG waveforms, including central systolic blood pressure, central diastolic blood pressure, central pulse pressure, central augmentation pressure, central augmentation index, subendocardial viability, and pulse pressure amplification, amongst others.

Relevance in the Wearable Health Market:

The use of PPG technology in this study is especially significant as the wearable market continues to expand, with consumers seeking more advanced health insights without the need for frequent calibration. Cardiex's innovation aligns with this trend offering consumers the ability to track clinical grade biomarkers in real-time. These biomarkers have applications in various healthcare fields, including cognitive, renal, maternal, metabolic health, and heart failure management. The technology's ease of use and capacity for continuous monitoring place Cardiex at the forefront of the growing wearable health sector, which increasingly prioritizes deeper and more accurate health data.

"This study is a significant validation of Cardiex's technology and its ability to deliver critical heart health insights in a simpler, more convenient way," said Craig Cooper , CEO of Cardiex. "Our PPG-based fingertip technology has the potential to transform heart health monitoring, offering a more accessible option for both patients and healthcare providers. This breakthrough also opens up exciting opportunities for integration into the wearable health tech market, where continuous and noninvasive monitoring is becoming the gold standard."

The study confirms that Cardiex's PPG-based solution can provide valuable cardiovascular data in a comfortable, portable format, paving the way for broader adoption in both medical and consumer-grade wearables.

The full study is now available online in the journal Pulse DOI: 10.1159/000540666.

Cardiex Limited

Biomarker Technologies for Cardiovascular Health

Corporate Update Webinar - 6 Aug 2024

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) (the “Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation Quarterly Giving Series: Q1 2024

DICK'S Sporting Goods


Written by Hilary Totin.

Cardiex March 2024 Quarter Update

Cardiex March 2024 Quarter Update

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) (Cardiex, the Company) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report.
CardieX Limited

Cardiex Completes HEARTsense Wearable Study and Secures US Wearable Patent

CARDIEX Limited (ASX:CDX) (CARDIEX, the Company) is pleased to announce the successful completion of two significant milestones in the commercialization of its wearable biomarker technology.

×