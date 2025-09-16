PPG launches PPG HI-GARD Non-Methanol hard coating for ophthalmic lenses

Works with existing systems, helps lens makers stay ahead of global regulations
PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the launch of PPG HI-GARD® Non-Methanol hard coating for 1.5 standard index ophthalmic lenses. Developed as a drop-in replacement for traditional methanol-based coatings, the new formulation enables prescription lens makers to stay ahead of evolving regulatory requirements on methanol use while maintaining durability performance.
PPG Hi-Gard Non-Methanol coating offers the same scratch-resistant protection for plastic lens materials as existing PPG Hi-Gard solutions. By removing methanol, which is acutely toxic, the updated formulation eliminates methanol exposure and improves compliance with workplace safety regulations.
As part of a complete system, PPG also offers a non-methanol replenishment solvent specifically designed to work in tandem with the coating. This solvent can be added to the customer's manufacturing process as needed to maintain optimal coating viscosity, particularly as coating solids percentages fluctuate, helping to enhance process control and consistency.
PPG Hi-Gard Non-Methanol is compatible with existing hard coating and replenishment systems, allowing customers to transition with minimal process disruption and contribute to their toxicity reduction sustainability targets. It is adaptable to diverse lens applications, with low color and tintable variants available. Customers can streamline their operations by reducing the personal protective equipment requirements associated with traditional methanol-based coatings, such as supplied-air respirators.
"With increasing regulatory pressure and customer preferences to remove methanol-containing solvents, it's critical that our customers have high-performance, compliant alternatives," said Flora Wu, PPG senior group leader, optical monomers and coatings, Specialty Products. "PPG Hi-Gard Non-Methanol coating provides a compatible alternative that helps manufacturers align with emerging safety legislation globally, while enhancing worker protection and maintaining the durability performance our customers expect from PPG."
PPG has more than 70 years of experience designing optical monomers and coatings and is a leading global supplier to the ophthalmic lens market. The PPG Hi-Gard Non-Methanol lens coating reflects the company's commitment to advancing sustainability and regulatory compliance through technological innovation.
"At PPG, our focus on developing differentiated solutions for our customers drives every innovation we bring to market," said Wu. "As regulatory bodies continue to tighten restrictions on materials like methanol, we are helping customers stay ahead of evolving legislation. PPG Hi-Gard Non-Methanol lens coating enhances lens durability while supporting our customers in improving worker safety."
Restrictions on methanol use are expanding globally, with some regions requiring stricter handling protocols or material bans. Methanol is considered a restricted substance under REACH regulations in the EU and is also subject to exposure limits under Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) requirements in the U.S.
In response to these regulatory trends, PPG plans to develop additional non-methanol hard coating formulations for other refractive indexes, reinforcing its leadership in sustainable optical technologies that drive both compliance and operational excellence.
