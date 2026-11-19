Recognition for technology leadership, innovation contributions
PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the induction of six new members into its Collegium, an association of longstanding PPG leaders who have made significant technological contributions that support the company's growth, innovation and ability to serve customers.
"This year's Collegium inductees demonstrate how innovation creates value, from developing new technologies and applications to transforming manufacturing and helping our customers operate more efficiently and sustainably," said David Bem, PPG senior vice president, science and technology and chief technology officer. "Their contributions have solved important challenges for our customers, created value for PPG and strengthened the technical capabilities that will drive our future growth."
The 2026 inductees are:
- Venkateshwarlu Kalsani , who has developed technologies across PPG's Industrial Coatings, Protective and Marine Coatings, and Automotive OEM Coatings businesses since joining PPG in 2007. His contributions include PPG DURAFORM®, PPG PITT-CHAR® NX and PPG CORACHAR® fire-protection technologies, and PPG SIGMA SAILADVANCE™ NX antifouling technology. Kalsani holds 16 granted U.S. patents and has also advanced cross-business collaboration and technical talent development.
- Wolfgang Klaeger , who has helped advance the company's waterborne basecoat technologies throughout his 30-year PPG career. He is best known for his development work on the PPG B1:B2™ & XP Basecoat compact process, which has helped automotive customers improve efficiency and sustainability while creating significant value for PPG. He continues to lead innovation across PPG's automotive coatings portfolio.
- Casey McCarthy , who has led engineering and development efforts supporting advanced aerospace and mobility programs throughout his more than 30-year PPG career. His work has supported General, Military and Commercial Aviation programs, as well as the INDYCAR® Aeroscreen cockpit protection system. McCarthy is also a respected subject matter expert, mentor, and supporter of STEM outreach.
- Francisco Salvador Padilla Lares , who has led manufacturing and supply chain initiatives throughout his more than 35 years with PPG Comex and PPG, improving productivity, increasing flexibility and strengthening responsiveness to customer demand. His leadership has also helped strengthen operational capabilities and develop high-performing teams across multiple regions.
- Wenjing Xiao , who has helped advance photochromic technology throughout her 23-year PPG career, developing multiple generations of the TRANSITIONS® portfolio and expanding photochromic technology into contact lenses. As lead dye chemist for ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY™, she helped develop photochromic technology for that application. Xiao holds 23 issued U.S. patents and has contributed to more than 1,500 photochromic dyes.
- Hongying "HY" Zhou , has developed innovations across multiple technology platforms since joining PPG in 2006. He holds 55 granted U.S. patents and has contributed to technologies supporting more than $1 billion in sustainable product sales, including work on the PPG DURANAR® 2G and 2G+ coil coatings. Zhou is also a dedicated mentor and collaborator who helps develop scientific talent.
PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®
At PPG (NYSE: PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we market and sell in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .
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