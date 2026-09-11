PPG hosts innovation day in Tianjin highlighting customer-focused solutions

PPG hosts innovation day in Tianjin highlighting customer-focused solutions

PPG (NYSE: PPG) hosted an Innovation Day at the Global Coatings Innovation Center in Tianjin, bringing together PPG leaders, technical experts and customers to demonstrate how innovation, digital capabilities and collaboration are helping address evolving industry challenges and create value for our customers.

As customer expectations continue to evolve, PPG remains focused on advancing both INSIDE THE CAN™ innovation and OUTSIDE THE CAN™ innovation strategies. Inside the Can innovation focuses on developing coatings, chemistries and materials that help improve performance, productivity and sustainability. Outside the Can innovation extends beyond products to include application technologies, digital tools, services and process innovations that help customers improve operational performance and solve complex business challenges.

"Innovation today extends beyond the coatings themselves," said David Bem, PPG senior vice president, science and technology and chief technology officer. "We continue to advance innovation through breakthroughs in materials and technologies while delivering greater value through application technologies, digital capabilities and customer-focused solutions. The most meaningful innovation happens when we work alongside customers to solve challenges, create new possibilities and help them to be more productive."

Discussions throughout Innovation Day reinforced PPG's commitment to working directly with customers to turn technical insight into practical solutions that improve productivity, efficiency and performance. By combining coatings innovation, application expertise, digital tools and customer collaboration, PPG is helping customers solve operational challenges faster, adopt more effective processes and unlock measurable value across their businesses.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .

Inside the Can and Outside the Can are trademarks and the PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

PPG Media Contact:
William Zhang
Corporate Communications, APAC
+86 15618890711
william.zhang@ppg.com
www.ppg.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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