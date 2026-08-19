PPG appoints leaders of global business segments to accelerate growth and productivity

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the appointment of three senior executives to lead each of its global reportable business segments: Industrial Coatings, Performance Coatings and Global Architectural Coatings.
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Alisha Bellezza has been appointed PPG senior vice president, Industrial Coatings segment.
In 2025, PPG established three segments, aligning complementary businesses. These senior executives will now lead each of the segments to accelerate growth and productivity by capturing synergies and reducing complexity.
Effective Sept. 1, 2026:
- Alisha Bellezza , currently senior vice president, global automotive coatings and packaging coatings, has been appointed senior vice president, Industrial Coatings segment. In this new, expanded role, Bellezza will continue to lead the global automotive coatings business in addition to oversight of the industrial coatings, packaging coatings and specialty products businesses. Juliane Hefel, senior vice president, industrial coatings and specialty products, will report to Bellezza and continue to serve on PPG's Operating Committee. Denise Lu, vice president, packaging coatings, will continue to report to Bellezza.
- Chancey Hagerty , currently senior vice president, global automotive refinish coatings and aerospace, has been appointed senior vice president, Performance Coatings segment. In this new, expanded role, Hagerty will continue to lead the global automotive refinish coatings business in addition to oversight of the aerospace, protective and marine coatings and traffic solutions businesses. Sam Millikin, senior vice president, global aerospace, will continue to report to Hagerty. Amy Ericson, senior vice president, protective and marine coatings and traffic solutions, will report to Hagerty. Both Millikin and Ericson will continue to serve on PPG's Operating Committee.
- Henrik Bergström , currently senior vice president, global architectural coatings, has been appointed senior vice president, Global Architectural Coatings segment. Javier Sosa, vice president, architectural coatings, LATAM and president, PPG LATAM; John Smith, vice president, architectural coatings, EMEA; and Claire-Louise Walker, managing director and general manager, architectural coatings ANZ, will continue to report to Bergström.
"As we continue to transform PPG, this focused segment structure will unlock new opportunities to accelerate our growth and productivity," said Tim Knavish, PPG chairman and CEO. "These executive leaders and their teams will be charged with optimizing their respective segments to maximize performance for our customers, employees and shareholders."
PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we market and sell in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .
The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
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