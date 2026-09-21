PPG appoints Alex Lopez vice president, investor relations, operational finance

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that Alex Lopez, currently PPG director, investor relations, has been appointed PPG vice president, investor relations and operational finance, effective Oct. 1. Lopez will continue to report to Jamie Beggs, PPG senior vice president and chief financial officer.
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Alex Lopez has been appointed PPG vice president, investor relations and operational finance.
In this expanded role, Lopez will continue to lead investor relations while assuming responsibility for enterprise operational finance, with a focus on strengthening capital discipline, productivity governance and operational finance effectiveness.
Lopez has held a variety of finance roles of increasing responsibility during his 20 years with PPG, including business-specific finance leadership as well as corporate roles. Prior to assuming the investor relations role in 2024, Lopez served as global finance director, Automotive OEM Coatings. He also supported the growth of PPG Comex when he relocated to Mexico City in 2017 to serve as finance director for Architectural Coatings, Latin America. In previous roles, Lopez served as business controller for Automotive OEM Coatings and Industrial Coatings and global financial planning and analysis manager for Automotive OEM Coatings.
Prior to joining PPG, Lopez held financial planning and liaison roles for GE Appliances and its joint venture Mabe as part of their financial management program.
Lopez holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Universidad Autónoma de Querétaro and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Michigan State University's Eli Broad College of Business.
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At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .
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PPG Media Contact:
Greta Edgar Borza
Corporate Communications
+1 724 316 7552
edgar@ppg.com
www.ppg.com