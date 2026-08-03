PPG announces Industrial Coatings leadership changes

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that Justin Epler has been appointed vice president, Industrial Coatings (IC) Americas, effective Aug. 1, 2026. He will report directly to Juliane Hefel, senior vice president, Industrial Coatings and Specialty Products. Epler will succeed Hendekea Azene, who has decided to leave PPG for an outside opportunity.
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Justin Epler has been appointed PPG vice president, Industrial Coatings Americas, effective Aug. 1, 2026.
"Throughout her eight years in leadership positions at PPG, Hende made valuable contributions and provided strong leadership, dedication and passion for the business," said Hefel. "We wish her every success in her next chapter."
Epler brings deep knowledge of the region and IC business over 15 years, most recently serving as general manager of the IC EMEA region. While in this role, he delivered measurable performance improvements across the region over a three-year tenure, including a stronger focus on commercial excellence and disciplined planning. Prior to leading the IC EMEA region, Justin served as director of coil and building products in IC Americas for nearly five years. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and International Business Management from Saint Vincent College.
"Throughout his career, Justin has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to customers and a deep understanding of their needs," said Hefel. "His ability to listen, connect and deliver has been a hallmark of everything he does. In this role, Justin will focus on deepening customer partnerships, driving continued growth across the region, and ensuring that our high level of service and technical expertise remains at the forefront of everything we do."
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At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we market and sell in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .
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