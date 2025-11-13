PPG and FIRE-OFF launch packaging recycling program in the Netherlands

PPG and FIRE-OFF launch packaging recycling program in the Netherlands

Sigma EcoCollect initiative supports PPG's sustainability, circular economy goals

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that the SIGMA COATINGS™ brand by PPG has partnered with waste logistics provider FIRE-OFF and packaging manufacturer Dijkstra Plastics to launch Sigma EcoCollect, a nationwide initiative in the Netherlands enabling professional painters to voluntarily return plastic and metal packaging both from Sigma Coatings and competitor products for recycling.

The Sigma EcoCollect initiative will help PPG achieve its ambition of increasing the amount of post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and metal content in its packaging. Professional painters can return used, scraped-empty packaging to more than 90 Sigma Coatings points of sale, where they are collected and repurposed into new Sigma Coatings packaging, supporting a closed-loop recycling system.

A pilot project from September 2024 found that the initiative triggered conversations about sustainability with customers, resulting in a growing amount of returned packaging during the pilot period. Based on this success, the Sigma EcoCollect initiative will expand to 32 PPG Sigma Service Centers stores and 61 Sigma Coatings wholesalers, with FIRE-OFF managing logistics and Dijkstra Plastics overseeing material processing.

The initiative ties into PPG's TOMORROW INCLUDED® concept, which aims to highlight the sustainability advantages of many of its architectural products and support customers' sustainability ambitions.

"This program is a powerful step toward circularity," said Petra Bijma, PPG brand manager, B2B Sigma Coatings Benelux, Architectural Coatings. "It aligns with PPG's global sustainability targets, including reducing scope 3 emissions and increasing the use of recycled materials in packaging and limiting waste. Our customers are looking for ways to lower their environmental impact. This initiative not only supports their goals but also reinforces PPG's leadership in sustainable innovation."

PPG's latest Sustainability Report shows continued progress against its near-term 2030 sustainability targets, including reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions throughout its own operations and value chain and continued improvement in sustainably advantaged product sales driven by customer demand.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE: PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.8 billion in 2024. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .

The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
Sigma Coatings is a registered trademark of PPG Coatings Nederland B.V.
Tomorrow Included is a registered trademark of Tikkurila Oyj.

PPG Media Contact:
Judith Veldhuizen
Architectural Coatings
+31 6 48875103
jveldhuizen@ppg.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

PPG IndustriesPPGNYSE:PPG
PPG
The Conversation (0)
Cardiex Announces Publication of Breakthrough Study Validating Noninvasive Fingertip Photoplethysmography for Central Aortic Pressure Waveform Analysis

Cardiex Announces Publication of Breakthrough Study Validating Noninvasive Fingertip Photoplethysmography for Central Aortic Pressure Waveform Analysis

- Cardiex Limited (ASX: CDX), a global health technology company focused on cardiovascular diagnostics and arterial health solutions, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study validating its innovative method for measuring central aortic pressure—an important indicator of heart... Keep Reading...
Cardiex Limited

Biomarker Technologies for Cardiovascular Health

Corporate Update Webinar - 6 Aug 2024

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) (the “Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation. June 2024 Quarterly Highlights Record annual company revenues – $12.4m.Initial Pulse units arrived in USA & Australia.Marketing and demand generation campaigns driving awareness and demand.New partnerships... Keep Reading...

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation Quarterly Giving Series: Q1 2024

DICK'S Sporting GoodsWritten by Hilary Totin.Originally published on DICK'S Sporting Goods Sideline ReportToday we're bringing you the latest quarterly giving series from The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation to highlight the great work being done in support of our mission to help inspire and... Keep Reading...
Cardiex March 2024 Quarter Update

Cardiex March 2024 Quarter Update

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) (Cardiex, the Company) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report. Highlights:On track for record annual company revenues (>$11m).Inventory/production update and marketing activities ahead of commercial launch of the Pulse biometric monitor.CONNEQT Pulse accepted for... Keep Reading...
CardieX Limited

Cardiex Completes HEARTsense Wearable Study and Secures US Wearable Patent

CARDIEX Limited (ASX:CDX) (CARDIEX, the Company) is pleased to announce the successful completion of two significant milestones in the commercialization of its wearable biomarker technology. Successful Completion of HEARTsense Wearable Study. The Company has successfully completed its primary... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Standard Uranium: Advancing An Extensive Uranium Portfolio in the Athabasca Basin

Sitka Drills 119.0 Metres of 1.01 g/t Gold from Surface, Including 10.7 Metres of 4.10 g/t Gold and 1.2 Metres of 24.8 g/t Gold, at the Contact Zone, Confirming Another near Surface Higher-Grade Gold Zone at Its RC Gold Project, Yukon

AGM Presentation

Mt Solitary Drilling Set to Recommence

Related News

Uranium Investing

Standard Uranium: Advancing An Extensive Uranium Portfolio in the Athabasca Basin

gold investing

Sitka Drills 119.0 Metres of 1.01 g/t Gold from Surface, Including 10.7 Metres of 4.10 g/t Gold and 1.2 Metres of 24.8 g/t Gold, at the Contact Zone, Confirming Another near Surface Higher-Grade Gold Zone at Its RC Gold Project, Yukon

Base Metals Investing

AGM Presentation

Base Metals Investing

Mt Solitary Drilling Set to Recommence

Precious Metals Investing

Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Maritime Resources Corp.

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Announces Closing of the Private Placement

Gold Investing

Peter Schiff: Gold, Silver Correction Over? Next Price Triggers, Where to Focus