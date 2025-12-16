PPG achieves REDCert² sustainable raw material certification at two key European sites

PPG achieves REDCert² sustainable raw material certification at two key European sites

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that its Architectural Coatings manufacturing sites in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Søborg, Denmark have received REDCert² certification, which verifies the use of sustainable raw materials through a certified chain of custody.

REDCert² uses the mass balance approach, a recognized method for attributing the sustainability value of certified inputs. This ensures that PPG's products reflect responsible sourcing throughout the manufacturing process and reinforces the company's commitment to delivering high-performing, sustainably advantaged solutions to customers across Europe.

"This certification supports our broader goal of integrating sustainability and productivity into our operations and our commitment to transparent manufacturing," said Mats Hagerstrom, PPG head of sustainability, EMEA, Architectural Coatings. "It helps us deliver products that meet high performance standards while supporting our customers' environmental objectives."

The certified sites in Amsterdam and Søborg are key production hubs for PPG's Architectural Coatings business in Europe, manufacturing paints and stains for the SIGMA COATINGS™, HISTOR™, DYRUP™, GORI™ and BONDEX™ brands by PPG. The company is investing in these facilities to support operational excellence and advance sustainable manufacturing.

"By certifying these sites, PPG strengthens its ability to support customers who are committed to reducing scope 3 emissions and aligning with sustainability reporting requirements," said Hagerstrom. "The certification also enhances the credibility of PPG's sustainably advantaged product offerings, helping customers meet growing consumer demand for environmentally responsible solutions."

For more information about PPG's sustainability efforts, visit ppg.com/sustainability .

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD ®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.8 billion in 2024. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .

The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Bondex , Dyrup and Gori are trademarks of PPG Coatings Danmark A/S.

Histor and Sigma are trademarks of PPG Coatings Nederland B.V.

PPG Media Contact:
Andrew Wood
Corporate Communications
+31 6 5121 6579
awood@ppg.com
www.ppg.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

PPG IndustriesPPGNYSE:PPG
PPG
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Cardiex Announces Publication of Breakthrough Study Validating Noninvasive Fingertip Photoplethysmography for Central Aortic Pressure Waveform Analysis

Cardiex Announces Publication of Breakthrough Study Validating Noninvasive Fingertip Photoplethysmography for Central Aortic Pressure Waveform Analysis

- Cardiex Limited (ASX: CDX), a global health technology company focused on cardiovascular diagnostics and arterial health solutions, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study validating its innovative method for measuring central aortic pressure—an important indicator of heart... Keep Reading...
Cardiex Limited

Biomarker Technologies for Cardiovascular Health

Corporate Update Webinar - 6 Aug 2024

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) (the “Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation. June 2024 Quarterly Highlights Record annual company revenues – $12.4m.Initial Pulse units arrived in USA & Australia.Marketing and demand generation campaigns driving awareness and demand.New partnerships... Keep Reading...

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation Quarterly Giving Series: Q1 2024

DICK'S Sporting GoodsWritten by Hilary Totin.Originally published on DICK'S Sporting Goods Sideline ReportToday we're bringing you the latest quarterly giving series from The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation to highlight the great work being done in support of our mission to help inspire and... Keep Reading...
Cardiex March 2024 Quarter Update

Cardiex March 2024 Quarter Update

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) (Cardiex, the Company) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report. Highlights:On track for record annual company revenues (>$11m).Inventory/production update and marketing activities ahead of commercial launch of the Pulse biometric monitor.CONNEQT Pulse accepted for... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Advancement of Road Improvements Servicing Santa Maria Eterna Silica and Solar Glass Hub

Lahontan Commences Drilling at West Santa Fe

Related News

copper investing

Canadian Approval Pushes Teck, Anglo Closer to Creating US$53 Billion Miner

gold investing

CMOC to Acquire Equinox Gold’s Brazilian Assets for US$1.015 Billion

zinc investing

Korea Zinc Unveils US$7.4 Billion Plan for First US Zinc Smelter in Decades

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Advancement of Road Improvements Servicing Santa Maria Eterna Silica and Solar Glass Hub

Precious Metals Investing

Lahontan Commences Drilling at West Santa Fe

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Confirms the Official Start of Commercial Production of Clean UHP Hydrogen in Sorel-Tracy