Power Metallic Appoints Retired Federal Minister Seamus O'Regan to Board

Power Metallic Appoints Retired Federal Minister Seamus O'Regan to Board

Former Minister of Energy & Natural Resources, Indigenous Services, Seniors, Labour, Veteran Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Power Metallic Mines Inc . (the "Company" or "Power Metallic") (TSXV: PNPN,OTC:PNPNF) (OTCBB: PNPNF) (Frankfurt: IVV) Power Metallic is pleased to announce the appointment of Seamus O'Regan to its board.

Seamus O'Regan Jr joined Stewart McKelvey , Atlantic Canada's largest law firm, in March of 2025 as Senior Business Advisor following a distinguished career in politics and journalism. He was first elected Member of Parliament for St. John's South-Mount Pearl in 2015, and re-elected in 2019 and 2021.

He served as Canada's Minister of Energy & Natural Resources, overseeing Canada's first Critical Minerals Plan, the Critical Minerals List, the National Hydrogen Plan, and the Small Modular 6Reactor Action Plan. He has served as Minister of Indigenous Services, Minister of Labour, Minister for Seniors, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence.

O'Regan was born in St. John's, Newfoundland , and raised in Goose Bay, Labrador . He studied politics at St. Francis Xavier University and University College, Dublin , and marketing strategies at INSEAD, near Paris. In 1999, he graduated Master of Philosophy from the University of Cambridge , with a focus on Indigenous participation in large-scale natural resource development.

He began his career in the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador , first as executive assistant to Minister of Justice & Attorney General Edward Roberts , then as policy director to Premier Brian Tobin . Seamus went on to work as a journalist, notably for a decade as a host of CTV's Canada AM, the country's leading morning news program.

Seamus is a Fellow of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society, and has served on the Boards of World Wildlife Fund Canada, Canada World Youth, Katimavik, The Company Theatre, and The Rooms. He is proud to have been an Ambassador for Bell Let's Talk, removing stigma around mental illness.

"We are very pleased Seamus accepted our offer. His skillsets in government affairs particularly his time as Energy & Natural Resources Minister and Minister of Indigenous Services will be very helpful as we look to guide our High Grade Polymetallic (Copper, Platinum, Palladium, Gold, Silver, and Nickel) discovery "Nisk" at Nemaska, Quebec through exploration to development and what we hope will be the world's first carbon neutral Polymetallic mine. Increasingly critical mineral projects like Nisk are becoming vital not only for the economic output of the potential mine but the roles these materials play in the Defense, Industrial and AI infrastructure the modern world requires. We look forward to utilizing the unique perspective and insights Seamus can provide", commented Power Metallic CEO Terry Lynch .

"I'm excited about the Nisk discovery and how Power Metallic plans to bring this project to market. Canada is uniquely positioned to lead the world in these types of developments given our incredible mineral wealth, expertise and geopolitical position. I look forward to working with the Power Metallic team to make this project a reality", commented Seamus O'Regan .

Power Metallic is currently engaged in a 100,000 meter drill program. It currently has four rigs turning on the project with a fifth expected to be added in early September. Initial results from the summer campaign are expected shortly and thereafter every 2-4 weeks through the end of the year.

Power Metallic has granted an aggregate of 1,150,000 incentive stock options at $1.45 per share to Mr. O'Regan and certain officers of the Company for exercise period upto five years from the date of grant.

About Power Metallic Mines Inc.

Power Metallic is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing the Nisk Project Area (Nisk–Lion–Tiger)—a high–grade Copper–PGE, Nickel, gold and silver system—toward Canada's next polymetallic mine.

On 1 February 2021 , Power Metallic (then Chilean Metals) secured an option to earn up to 80% of the Nisk project from Critical Elements Lithium Corp. (TSX–V: CRE). Following the July 2025 purchase of 313 adjoining claims (~167 km²) from Li–FT Power, the Company now controls ~212.86 km² and roughly 50 km of prospective basin margins.

Power Metallic is expanding mineralization at the Nisk and Lion discovery zones, evaluating the Tiger target, and exploring the enlarged land package through successive drill programs.

Beyond the Nisk Project Area, Power Metallic indirectly has an interest in significant land packages in British Columbia and Chile, by its 50% share ownership position in Chilean Metals Inc., which were spun out from Power Metallic via a plan of arrangement on February 3, 2025.

It also owns 100% of Power Metallic Arabia which owns 100% interest in the Jabul Baudan exploration license in The Kingdon of Saudi Arabia's JabalSaid Belt. The property encompasses over 200 square kilometres in an area recognized for its high prospectivity for copper gold and zinc mineralization. The region is known for its massive volcanic sulfide (VMS) deposits, including the world-class Jabal Sayid mine and the promising Umm and Damad deposit.

For further information, readers are encouraged to contact:
Power Metallic Mines Inc.
The Canadian Venture Building
82 Richmond St East, Suite 202
Toronto, ON

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This message contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" concerning the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "indicates," "opportunity," "possible" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, among others; the timing for various drilling plans and timing for results to be reported; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward and conduct drilling and exploration; to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing; to explore and develop its projects; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associated with mineral exploration and mining operations; future prices of nickel and other metals; changes in general economic conditions; accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates; the potential for new discoveries; the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the projects and if accepted, to obtain such licenses and approvals in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the applicable project; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/power-metallic-appoints-retired-federal-minister-seamus-oregan-to-board-302538297.html

SOURCE Power Metallic Mines Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2025/26/c3706.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Power NickelTSXV:PNPNBase Metals Investing
PNPN:CA
The Conversation (0)
Power Nickel (TSXV:PNPN)

Power Nickel


Keep reading...Show less

Acquisition and exploration of high-grade nickel deposits

Metals & Mining Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 11th

Metals & Mining Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 11th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Metals and Mining Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

The in-person and online event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions covering all areas of the metal industry, including gold, silver, copper and "cleantech metals" such as cobalt, lithium, nickel, rare earth elements and vanadium. Company executives and industry experts will present live from the OTC Markets Group headquarters at 300 Vesey Street in New York City. All presentations will be broadcast to the Virtual Investor Conferences community. For those who are interested in attending, there are two ways to register:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel Closes Final Tranche of Financing

Power Nickel Closes Final Tranche of Financing

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCQB:PNPNF)(Frankfurt:IVVI) is pleased to announce it has closed the final tranche of the private placement previously announced on March 13, 2023 (the "Offering") for 1,032,000 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") of the Company, at a price of $0.50 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of CAD $516,000. The Company has received conditional TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval for the Private Placement

"We are pleased to close the final tranche of our previously announced Private Placement. It ended up at $4,810,000. We could have hung around for another week and closed more, but we just wanted to get this closed and focus on getting more great results out on our drilling and exploration program at Nisk," said Power Nickel CEO Terry Lynch. "At the risk of being repetitive, we have benefited greatly by having our project in Quebec, where very favorable incentives exist for Critical Mineral projects like our NISK Nickel Sulfide project at Nemaska."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hole 23 Delivers! Power Nickel Final Drill Results from the Fall 2022 Drill Program and Initial Drill Results from Winter 2023

Hole 23 Delivers! Power Nickel Final Drill Results from the Fall 2022 Drill Program and Initial Drill Results from Winter 2023

Highlights

Main Zone

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel Announces Closing of 1st Tranche of Private Placement

Power Nickel Announces Closing of 1st Tranche of Private Placement

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCQB:PNPNF)(Frankfurt:IVVI) is pleased to announce it has closed the 1st tranche of the private placement previously announced on March 13, 2023 (the "Offering") for 3,418,000 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") of the Company, at a price of $0.50 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of CAD $1,709,000. The Company has received conditional TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval for the Private Placement

"We are pleased to close the first Tranche of our previously announced $5,000,000 Private Placement. We expect to close the transaction balance in the next week, " said Power Nickel CEO Terry Lynch. "Once again, we have benefited greatly by having our project in Quebec, where very favorable incentives exist for Critical Mineral projects like our NISK Nickel Sulfide project at Nemaska." Lynch commented further, "Quebec, Canada is the World's leading jurisdiction for exploration for Critical Minerals. This was further cemented by the recent Quebec and Canadian budgets, which provide substantial incentives to explore Critical Minerals and build mines. We look forward to utilizing these incentives to build the world's first Carbon Neutral Nickel Mine at Nemaska".

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel To Close Previously Announced C$5 Million Private Placement

Power Nickel To Close Previously Announced C$5 Million Private Placement

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCQB:PNPNF)(Frankfurt:IVVI) is pleased to announce it has received commitments to over subscribe the previously announced private placement (the "Offering") of up to 10,000,000 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") of the Company, at a price of $0.50 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD $5,000,000

"Despite Challenging market conditions our Offering was extremely well received and we are pleased to advise that we will over subscribe the financing. Nisk has been such a great project to work on and our advances at Nisk are recognized by the investment community. We would like to thank both old and new shareholders for their support." Commented Power Nickel CEO Terry Lynch.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Oko Geochemistry Confirms Oko West Look-Alike Target

South Oko Geochemistry Confirms Oko West Look-Alike Target

Altair Minerals (ALR:AU) has announced South Oko Geochemistry Confirms Oko West Look-Alike Target

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Cyprium Metals (CYM:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Silver47 Announces $14 Million Brokered LIFE Financing

Silver47 Announces $14 Million Brokered LIFE Financing

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Research Capital Corporation, to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Eventus Capital Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc., in connection with a brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 20,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.70 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $14,000,000.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $1.00 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Mining Sector Emerges as Clear Winner Amid Production Expansion Wave

Silver Mining Sector Emerges as Clear Winner Amid Production Expansion Wave

USA News Group News Commentary

Issued on behalf of Magma Silver Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals Limited Reward Gold Mine Production Update

Vertex Minerals Limited Reward Gold Mine Production Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce the commencement of development of the first two stope blocks at the Reward Mine. Since commissioning the ventilation fan on Thursday 21 August, a total of 500 tonnes of ore has been blasted and bogged to the Amalgamated portal for processing.

Operational Milestones

- Vertex is today pleased to announce first freshly blasted ore sourced from the first two stoping blocks at the Reward Underground Mine.

- Ore is from development stripping (making ore drives larger for machine access) in preparation for mechanised stoping operations.

- Reward ore will be processed via the Gravity Only gold processing plant located at the entry to the mine.

- The material will start replacing feed from the low-grade surface ore stockpile, with the aim of achieving 100% feed from higher grade underground ore sources over the next few weeks.

- The underground electrical transformer is energised and 1,000 Volt power reticulated underground.

- The Primary Ventilation Fan was commissioned on Thursday 21 August, giving excitement to the Vertex Mining Team. Powered ventilation in the mine means mining can start in earnest.

- 1550 Decline is dewatered, with first ore blasted.

- Vertex aims to have developed multiple mining fronts, with over around 400m of strike, to achieve continuous feed to the plant.

Underground broken stocks include 200 tonnes at 5.4g/t from the 1325 strip, while the remaining 300 tonnes is pending assay grades but from 1438 stope area and 1555 decline strip.

The Company is spreading initial production areas around 400 metres of strike length to provide operational flexibility. Significant effort is underway setting up the 1720 stopes to the northern end of the mine, primarily accessed from the 1555 Decline. The Company is focussed on initially mining high grade ore, primarily from the Mica 1 and Mica 2 Veins. M1 and M2 are parallel veins and around 2m apart.

The Company is employing multiple mining methods to diversify risk and maximise head grade These include airleg gallery and shrink stoping, jumbo cut and fill stoping and narrow vein longhole open stoping.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0CUE41IB



About Vertex Minerals Limited:

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Joins Mining Association of Canada and Signs on to UN Global Compact, Demonstrating Industry Leadership in Sustainable and Responsible Project Development

FPX Nickel Joins Mining Association of Canada and Signs on to UN Global Compact, Demonstrating Industry Leadership in Sustainable and Responsible Project Development

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its participation in two leading sustainability initiatives in 2025, reinforcing our commitment to responsible mineral exploration and project development. These initiatives include the Company's new membership in the Mining Association of Canada (" MAC ") and associated commitment with MAC's Towards Sustainable Mining program for exploration-stage companies, and participation in the United Nations Global Compact.

"FPX's core values have long emphasized environmental stewardship, transparent engagement, and responsible resource development," commented Martin Turenne , FPX Nickel's President and CEO. "Our participation with these leading associations provides further validation of our commitment to best practices in our ongoing efforts to advance the Baptiste Nickel Project in the right way, and deliver value for stakeholders, Indigenous communities, and future generations."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

South Oko Geochemistry Confirms Oko West Look-Alike Target

Trading Halt

Silver47 Announces $14 Million Brokered LIFE Financing

Alvopetro Announces Production Results from Murucututu 183-D4 Well and an Operational Update

Related News

Gold Investing

Legacy Minerals Ramps Up Mt Carrington Exploration Amid Supportive Gold Price Trends

Lithium Investing

Global Lithium Resources Receives Mining Lease for Manna Lithium Project

Gold Investing

Tavi Costa: Gold's Next Catalyst, Silver's Path to US$50, Copper Opportunity

phosphate investing

Top 10 Phosphate Countries by Production

aluminum investing

Metro Mining Eyes 7 Million Tonnes of Bauxite Production by Year End

Silver Investing

Pan American Silver Gets Green Light for US$2.1 Billion MAG Silver Deal

Energy Investing

Alvopetro Announces Production Results from Murucututu 183-D4 Well and an Operational Update

×