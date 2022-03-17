BiotechInvesting News

Potent Ventures Inc. is thrilled to announce that the Company has established a partnership with Michelle Cehn's World of Vegan lifestyle media platform.

Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is thrilled to announce that the Company has established a partnership with Michelle Cehn's World of Vegan lifestyle media platform.

"Building on our significant partnership announcements with OCEARCH (www.ocearch.org), and the Bee Conservancy (www.thebeeconservancy.org), The Gummy Project and World of Vegan have established a partnership that will significantly raise brand awareness directly to one of our target markets, further aligning the brand as one of substance and purpose," said Mr. Charlie Lamb, CEO of The Gummy Project.

Deploying its World of Vegan media platform, The Gummy Project's brand, products and purpose driven marketing strategy will be featured prominently on Instagram (1.1 million plus followers), with articles on www.worldofvegan.com, through e-newsletters aimed at the Company's target market and extensively throughout the World of Vegan's social media platforms including Pinterest, Twitter and Facebook. Over the course of the media campaign, from March 2022 through January 2023, World of Vegan/Michelle Cehn, will receive $3950 USD per month from Potent.

"I couldn't be more thrilled about the launch of The Gummy Project, and I know the world is more than ready for consciously crafted vegan gummies! People are eagerly looking for ways to align their food choices and purchases with their values and it's always a double-win when a brand like The Gummy Project goes beyond just being vegan, and truly establishes their business as a business for good," said Michelle Cehn, Founder, World of Vegan. "I've always had a soft spot in my heart for sharks and I'm thrilled they are speaking out for a species that is underrepresented (and mis-represented) in the media."

ABOUT WORLD OF VEGAN
World of Vegan is a vegan food and lifestyle website founded in 2015 by longtime animal advocate, tree-hugger, and wellness warrior Michelle Cehn. Here at World of Vegan we're on a mission to make vegan living accessible, delicious, and fun! Why? Because living in a way that's gentle on our planet, kind to animals, and supportive of our health and longevity should feel good. And we're here to support you every step of the journey. https://www.worldofvegan.com/

About Potent Ventures
We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow.

Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director
Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656
E-mail: investors@potent-ventures.com
www.shopgummies.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Source

AbbVie Expands Immunology Portfolio in Canada as Health Canada approves SKYRIZI® for the Treatment of Adults with Active Psoriatic Arthritis

  • Approval supported by data from two Phase 3 studies evaluating SKYRIZI in psoriatic arthritis patients, KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2 1,2
  • Psoriatic arthritis is a systemic inflammatory disease that impacts the skin and joints, affecting approximately 30 percent of patients with psoriasis 3,4,5

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV), a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, announced Health Canada has approved SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab), for the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis. In PsA, SKYRIZI can be used alone or in combination with a conventional non-biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (cDMARD) (e.g., methotrexate).

AbbVie Canada. (CNW Group/AbbVie Canada)

"SKYRIZI receiving Notice of Compliance for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis gives additional hope to patients.  Results from the Phase 3 clinical trial program indicate improvement in the signs and symptoms associated with this disease," said Dr. Kim Alexander Papp , MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, Probity Medical Research.

"At AbbVie, we strive to transform the standard of care for immunocompromised people, and we are excited with Health Canada's approval of SKYRIZI for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis," said Tracey Ramsay , Vice President and General Manager, AbbVie Canada.

This is the second indication for SKYRIZI in Canada . In April 2019 , Health Canada approved SKYRIZI for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. 6

About Psoriatic Arthritis
Psoriatic arthritis is a heterogeneous, systemic inflammatory disease with hallmark manifestations across multiple domains including joints and skin. In psoriatic arthritis, the immune system creates inflammation that can lead to pain, fatigue, stiffness in the joints and the presence of psoriatic lesions. 4,5

About KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2 1,2
KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2 are both Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of SKYRIZI in adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis. KEEPsAKE-1 evaluated SKYRIZI in patients who had an inadequate response or intolerance to at least one DMARD. KEEPsAKE-2 evaluated SKYRIZI in patients who had an inadequate response or intolerance to biologic therapy and/or DMARD.

About SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab) 6
Risankizumab is a humanized immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody that selectively binds with high affinity to the p19 subunit of human interleukin 23 (IL-23) cytokine and inhibits IL-23, a cytokine involved in inflammatory and immune responses.

For important safety information, please consult the SKYRIZI Product Monograph at www.abbvie.ca .

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca . Follow AbbVie Canada on Twitter , on Instagram or find us on LinkedIn.

1 Kristensen, L.E., et al. Efficacy and Safety of Risankizumab in Patients With Active Psoriatic Arthritis After Inadequate Response or Intolerance to DMARDs: 24-Week Results From the Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind KEEPsAKE 1 Trial.

2 . Östör, A., et al. Efficacy and Safety of Risankizumab for Active Psoriatic Arthritis, Including Patients With Inadequate Response or Intolerance to Biologic Therapies: 24-Week Results From the Phase 3, Randomized, Double-blind, KEEPsAKE 2 Trial.

3 . Psoriatic Arthritis. 2019. Mayo Clinic. Available at: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/psoriatic-arthritis/symptoms-causes/syc-20354076. Accessed on October 25, 2021.

4 . Duarte G.V., et al. Psoriatic arthritis. Best Pract Res Clin Rheumatol. 2012 Feb;26(1):147-56. doi: 10.1016/j.berh.2012.01.003

5 . Diseases & Conditions: Psoriatic Arthritis. 2019. American College of Rheumatology. Available at: https://www.rheumatology.org/I-Am-A/Patient-Caregiver/Diseases-Conditions/Psoriatic-Arthritis. Accessed on October 25, 2021

6. AbbVie Product Monograph. March 2022. https://www.abbvie.ca/content/dam/abbvie-dotcom/ca/en/documents/products/SKYRIZI_PM_EN.pdf

INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Aurinia" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: AUPH) for violations of the securities laws

Solarvest Bioenergy Inc. Granted Organic Omega-3 Patent in Japan

Solarvest Bioenergy Inc. Granted Organic Omega-3 Patent in Japan

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc.

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. ("Solarvest", or the "Company") (TSXV:SVS), ("Solarvest" or the "Company"), announces that it has been granted a patent in Japan. The intellectual property protection concentrates on the production of algal biomass, algal cell cultures, lipid compounds, and compositions thereof, including fatty acids, carotenoids, and fat-soluble vitamins. This patent adds additional strength to the Company's existing patent portfolio as it commercializes its line of organic Omega-3 products

Komo Plant-Based Foods Awarded Best New Vegan Product of Expo West 2022

Komo Plant-Based Foods Awarded Best New Vegan Product of Expo West 2022

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo" or the "Company") a premium plant-based food company, made its first in-person, U.S. trade show debut at Natural Products Expo West (NPEW), at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. At the conference, Komo took home the VegNews Best of Show Award 2022 for Best New Vegan Product of the show

Founded in 2000, VegNews is one of the most established vegan news sources in the world. It produces four magazines annually, reaching 3.6 million people monthly across print, digital, and social media.

RINVOQ® Receives FDA Approval for the Treatment of Adults with Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis

  • In clinical trials, RINVOQ (upadacitinib) achieved the primary endpoints of clinical remission (per modified Mayo Score [mMS]) at weeks 8 and 52 1-4
  • A greater proportion of RINVOQ-treated patients achieved clinical response (per partial mMS [pmMS]) as early as week 2 and steroid-free clinical remission at one year, as well as key endoscopic and histologic improvement endpoints, at weeks 8 and 52 4
  • First approved in 2019, RINVOQ is a JAK inhibitor approved for four indications across gastroenterology, dermatology and rheumatology 4

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved RINVOQ ® (upadacitinib) for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers. This FDA approval is the first indication for RINVOQ in gastroenterology and is supported by efficacy and safety data from three Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical studies.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8978351-abbvie-upadacitinib-fda-ulcerative-colitis/

Keep reading...Show less

