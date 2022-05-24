Biotech Investing News

Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of $267,450 (the "Offering"). The Company accepted subscriptions for 8,915,000 units at a price of CDN $0.03 per Unit, raising gross proceeds of CDN$267,450. Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional common share for CDN$0.05 for a period of 2 years from the issue date. All of the securities issuable in connection with the offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after date of issuance.

Insiders participation in the offering was for an aggregate amount of CDN $30,000 comprising 1,000,000 Units representing 11% of the offering. Such participation is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The related party transaction is exempt from minority approval and valuation requirements pursuant to the exemptions contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities to be issued under the Offering nor the consideration to be paid by the insiders exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes.

For further information, please contact:

Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director
Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656
E-mail: investors@potent-ventures.com
www.shopgummies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Click here to connect with Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) to receive an Investor Presentation

Source

cse stocks cse:gumy the gummy project Biotech Investing

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ABBV, NTRA and CDNA

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff

ABBVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Class Period: April 30, 2021 - August 31, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 6, 2022

Keep reading... Show less

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for VLTA, LCID and AUPH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you

VLTA Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/volta-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=27706&wire=1
LCID Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/lucid-group-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=27706&wire=1
AUPH Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/aurinia-pharmaceuticals-inc-information-loss-submission-form?prid=27706&wire=1

Keep reading... Show less

Aptose to Provide Program Updates at KOL Webinar on Thursday, June 2nd

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on HM43239 and luxeptinib and their roles in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.

The call will feature KOLs Brian Druker, M.D., of the Oregon Health & Science University, Naval G. Daver, M.D., of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Brian Andrew Jonas, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of California, Davis, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with acute myeloid leukemia AML, as well as their experiences with Aptose's investigational therapies.

Keep reading... Show less

AbbVie to Present at the Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) will participate in the Bernstein 38 th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 . Richard A. Gonzalez chairman and chief executive officer, will present at 10:00 a.m. Central Time .

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

Keep reading... Show less

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ABBV, AXSM and CDNA

The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery

ABBVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Keep reading... Show less

CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors that a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against AbbVie, Inc.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( www.ktmc.com ) informs investors that the firm has filed a securities class action lawsuit against AbbVie, Inc. (AbbVie) ( NYSE: ABBV ) on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired AbbVie securities between April 30, 2021, and August 31, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR ABBVIE LOSSES. YOU CAN ALSO CLICK ON THE FOLLOWING LINK OR COPY AND PASTE IN YOUR BROWSER: https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/abbvie-inc?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=abbvie&mktm=r

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×