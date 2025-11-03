Portofino Receives Approval for Extension of Warrants

Portofino Receives Approval for Extension of Warrants

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR,OTC:PFFOF,OTC:PFFOF) (OTC Pink: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company's application for approval of a two-year extension of 21,875,000 common share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.10. 13,000,000 warrants will now expire on November 03rd, 2027 and 8,875,000 warrants will expire on November 29th, 2027.

As previously announced, both sets of warrants are exercisable into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share and were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement priced at $.04/Unit and consisting of a first tranche closing on Nov. 03, 2022, and a 2nd tranche closing on November 29, 2022.

All other terms and conditions of the warrants, including the exercise price, remain the same.

About Portofino Resources Inc.

Portofino is a Vancouver, Canada-based company focused on exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. Portofino holds a 100% interest in the (drill ready) Yergo Lithium Project in Catamarca, Argentina situated in the heart of the world-renowned Argentine Lithium Triangle.

The Company also holds a 100% interest in two gold exploration projects located within northwestern Ontario, Canada, including the drill-ready, South of Otter, Red Lake gold project, as well as the Gold Creek, Thunder Bay project which has been optioned to Delta Resources Limited.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"David G. Tafel"

Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information Contact:

David Tafel CEO, Director

604-683-1991

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future business plans. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely the growth and development of the Company's business as currently anticipated. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273048

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Portofino ResourcesPOR:CATSXV:PORBattery Metals Investing
POR:CA
The Conversation (0)
Portofino Executes Agreement to Option Its Gold Creek Property

Portofino Executes Agreement to Option Its Gold Creek Property

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a Mineral Claims Option Agreement with Delta Resources limited ("Delta") whereby Portofino has granted Delta the exclusive right to acquire a 100% interest in its... Keep Reading...
Portofino Grants Stock Options

Portofino Grants Stock Options

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that, in accordance with the Company's Share Option Plan it has granted options to purchase an aggregate of 360,000 common shares of the Company to certain consultants of the Company. Each... Keep Reading...
Portofino Updates Argentine Lithium Projects; PDAC Convention Exhibitor

Portofino Updates Argentine Lithium Projects; PDAC Convention Exhibitor

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") wishes to update its shareholders and investors on current corporate activities as related to its two drill-ready Argentina lithium brine projects.Yergo Project, Catamarca ProvinceManagement has been... Keep Reading...
Portofino Amends South of Otter, Red Lake Agreement

Portofino Amends South of Otter, Red Lake Agreement

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that it has executed an amending agreement with EMX Royalty Corp., the underlying claim owner of the South of Otter, Red Lake, Ontario gold project. The Agreement allows the Company to... Keep Reading...
Portofino and Lithium Chile Partner on Winning Bid for 8,445 Hectare Arizaro Lithium Project in Salta, Argentina

Portofino and Lithium Chile Partner on Winning Bid for 8,445 Hectare Arizaro Lithium Project in Salta, Argentina

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") and LITHIUM CHILE INC. (TSXV: LITH) (OTCQB: LTMCF) ("Lithium Chile") (where Portofino and Lithium Chile are jointly referred to as the "Companies" hereinafter) are pleased to announce a 50:50 net... Keep Reading...
Repurchase of Convertible Securities

Repurchase of Convertible Securities

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Repurchase of Convertible SecuritiesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Focus Graphite Receives Conditional Funding of up to $14.1M to Advance Canada's First Electrothermal Fluidized Purification Demonstration Plant

Focus Graphite Receives Conditional Funding of up to $14.1M to Advance Canada's First Electrothermal Fluidized Purification Demonstration Plant

The $14.1 million project, announced at the G7 Energy and Environment Ministers' Meeting, unites Canadian, Ukrainian, and American partners to produce ultra-high-purity graphite for global battery, defence, and advanced-material markets.Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS,OTC:FCSMF) (OTCQB: FCSMF)... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Provides Update on Double Mer Uranium Project: A Well-Positioned Asset in North America as the Uranium Boom Accelerates

SAGA Metals Provides Update on Double Mer Uranium Project: A Well-Positioned Asset in North America as the Uranium Boom Accelerates

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is strategically positioned to capitalize on the explosive growth in the uranium sector as global nuclear commitments and... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Identifies High-Grade Silver-Rich CRD Target on Trend with Tungstonia Vein System at the Eagle Project

Spartan Metals Identifies High-Grade Silver-Rich CRD Target on Trend with Tungstonia Vein System at the Eagle Project

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - November 3, 2025 Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W) is pleased to announce that it has identified a silver-rich Carbonate Replacement Deposit (" CRD ") target on trend with the past producing Tungstonia Mine vein system... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Atlantic Lithium (A11:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Green Technology Metals(GT1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Significant Gold Discoveries Continue at Golden Gate - Drilling Hits 253.0m @ 1.5 g/t Au from Surface and Open in all Directions Ending in Mineralisation

Trading Halt

BTR strengthens leadership team to drive production growth

Detailed Ground Gravity, Magnetic and Radiometric Surveys Refine Priority REE Targets at Desert Star Projects, California, USA

Related News

gold investing

Significant Gold Discoveries Continue at Golden Gate - Drilling Hits 253.0m @ 1.5 g/t Au from Surface and Open in all Directions Ending in Mineralisation

Base Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Precious Metals Investing

BTR strengthens leadership team to drive production growth

rare earth investing

Detailed Ground Gravity, Magnetic and Radiometric Surveys Refine Priority REE Targets at Desert Star Projects, California, USA

Precious Metals Investing

CSAMT Findings - a Large-Scale Hydrothermal Antimony System

Critical Metals Investing

Australia and Canada Sign Joint Declaration of Intent on Critical Minerals

Gold Investing

Trigg Minerals Poised for 2027 Production as Push for Domestic Critical Minerals Supply Heightens