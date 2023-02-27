CanAlaska Stakes Large Athabasca Basin Land Position South of Key Lake Mine and Mill

Lithium Investing News

Portofino Closes $735,000 Financing

Portofino Closes $735,000 Financing

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its non-brokered private placement financing for $735,500 priced at $0.05 per Unit. The Company is issuing 14,710,000 Units with each Unit consisting of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant has a term of 36 months commencing on the Closing Date and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.075. Finders' fees related to this financing, consist of $31,850 and 637,700 finders' warrants which are exercisable on the same terms as the subscribing investors. Shares are subject to a 4 month hold period expiring in June 2023.

Proceeds from the financing shall be used for exploration activities on Portofino's Argentine lithium and Canadian projects, as well as working capital and general corporate activities.

About Portofino Resources Inc.

Portofino is a Vancouver-based Canadian company focused on exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. Portofino has an opportunity to earn a majority interest in multiple lithium projects in Salta, Argentina and up to 100% of the Yergo Lithium property in Catamarca. The properties are situated in the heart of the world-renown Argentine Lithium Triangle and in close proximity to multiple world-class lithium projects. The Company also has the right to earn 100% interest in three northwestern Ontario, Canada lithium projects: Allison Lake North, Greenheart Lake and McNamara Lake.

Portofino's South of Otter and Bruce Lake projects are in the historic gold mining district of Red Lake, Ontario, Canada proximal to the Dixie gold project discovered by Great Bear Resources and now owned by Kinross Gold Corp. In addition, Portofino holds three other northwestern Ontario gold projects; the Gold Creek property located immediately south of the historic Shebandowan mine, as well as the Sapawe West and Melema West properties located in the rapidly developing Atikokan gold mining camp.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"David G. Tafel"

Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information Contact:

David Tafel CEO,
Director 604-683-1991

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future business plans. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely the growth and development of the Company's business as currently anticipated. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156367

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Portofino ResourcesPOR:CATSXV:PORLithium Investing
POR:CA
The Conversation (0)
Portofino Announces Increase to Upsized, Fully Subscribed Placement

Portofino Announces Increase to Upsized, Fully Subscribed Placement

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that due to strong interest, it has increased its non-brokered private placement financing from $500,000 to $735,000 priced at $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant shall have a term of 36 months commencing on the Closing Date and shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.075. The placement has been fully subscribed.

Proceeds from the financing shall be used for exploration activities on Portofino's Argentine lithium and Canadian projects, as well as working capital and general corporate activities. Closing will be subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, and any shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Portofino Announces Upsized Fully Subscribed Private Placement

Portofino Announces Upsized Fully Subscribed Private Placement

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that due to strong interest, it has increased its non-brokered private placement financing from $500,000 to $700,000 priced at $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant shall have a term of 36 months commencing on the Closing Date and shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.075. The placement has been fully subscribed.

Proceeds from the financing shall be used for exploration activities on Portofino's Argentine lithium and Canadian projects, as well as working capital and general corporate activities. Closing will be subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, and any shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Portofino Announces Fully Subscribed Private Placement

Portofino Announces Fully Subscribed Private Placement

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement financing for $500,000 priced at $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant shall have a term of 36 months commencing on the Closing Date and shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.075. The placement has been fully subscribed.

Proceeds from the financing shall be used for exploration activities on Portofino's Argentine lithium and Canadian projects, as well as working capital and general corporate activities. Closing will be subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, and any shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Portofino Provides Projects Updates; 2023 Plans and Objectives

Portofino Provides Projects Updates; 2023 Plans and Objectives

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces summary updates of its key projects and 2023 plans and objectives.

  1. Arizaro lithium Project, Salta (Argentina):

Portofino management and the state-owned mining company of the Province of Salta ("REMSA"), continue to work together within the framework of the previously executed MOU agreement. Management has prepared and filed a "private initiative" (joint venture proposal) pursuant to the Provincial Mining Law regarding an 8,445-hectare property within the Arizaro salar (the "Arizaro Project"). The Arizaro Project is in close proximity to multiple world-class salar lithium projects including near-term production projects operated by Ganfeng Lithium, Rio Tinto and French mining conglomerate, Eramet. In addition, junior explorer, Lithium Chile Inc. has reported a high-grade resource on an adjacent property.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Portofino Receives Preliminary Gold Results from the Gold Creek Project Phase 1 Drilling Program

Portofino Receives Preliminary Gold Results from the Gold Creek Project Phase 1 Drilling Program

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Near surface, visible gold encountered in quartz veining
  • 6.95 meters of 1.7g/t gold including 3.36 meters of 2.40 g/t gold reported
  • Evidence of syenite-like gold bearing dykes provides strong evidence for analogies to Kirkland Lake and Timmins-style gold camps

 Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to report that gold assay results have been received for the Gold Creek drilling program completed in March 2021. A total of 798 metres ("m") of diamond drilling were completed through four (4) holes on its Gold Creek Project located 65km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Venus Metals

Venus Metals Reports More High-grade Gold Intercepts at Youanmi Gold Project

Venus Metals Corporation (ASX:VMC) reported more high-grade gold intercepts from the most recent drill campaign at the Youanmi gold project, the company’s joint venture with Rox Resources (ASX:RXL).

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Asia Twitter

Bang I Tum Prospect – Initiation Of Drilling Reung Kiet Lithium Project, Thailand

Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (‘PAM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to report that it has commenced drilling at its BangI Tum (‘BIT’) Prospect, one of two prospects within the Reung Kiet Lithium Project, Thailand.
Keep reading...Show less
European Lithium

Update On Nasdaq Listing And Changes To Ukraine Transaction

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to provide an update of progress on the proposed merger transaction, NASDAQ listing, and changes to the Ukraine projects acquisition.

Keep reading...Show less
Venus Metals

Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX: VMC) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Venus Metals Corporation Limited (‘VMC’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of VMC, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 2 March 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Australia

Half-Year Report – 31 December 2022 Results For Announcement To The Market

Lithium Australia (ASX:LIT) is pleased to provide its Half-Year Report for the period ending 31 December 2022.

Keep reading...Show less
Arcadia Minerals

Drill Assays Confirm Lithium Mineralisation In Third Pan At Bitterwasser Lithium Clay Project

Arcadia Minerals Ltd (ASX:AM7, FRA:8OH) (Arcadia or the Company), the diversified exploration company targeting a suite of projects aimed at Tantalum, Lithium, Nickel, Copper and Gold in Namibia, is pleased to announce initial assay and stratigraphic results of the first two holes drilled at the Stryfontein pan. The Stryfontein pan is the third pan in the Bitterwasser Pan district to be confirmed containing Lithium mineralisation to a similar tenor as is seen at the Eden Pan, and where a Lithium-in-Clay JORC Mineral Resource of 286,909-ton Lithium Carbonate using a 500ppm Li cut-off has been defined.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Victory Finalizes Drilling Program Agreement for Its Smokey Lithium, Nevada Property

E-Power Announces Senior Management Appointments

Approval of Hydro-Québec's Connection and Powerline Relocation Project to Power the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Approbation du projet de raccordement et de déplacement de la ligne de transport d'electricité d'Hydro-Québec pour alimenter le projet de lithium-tantalum Rose

Precious Metals Investing

Nexus Gold Announces Management Changes

Battery Metals Investing

Infinity Stone Completes Airborne Geophysics & Expands Land Position at Zen-Whoberi Project, Quebec

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement on Mactung Project

Precious Metals Investing

Leocor Gold Provides Exploration Update

Base Metals Investing

VIZSLA COPPER GENERATES DRILL TARGETS AT WOODJAM COPPER PROJECT

×