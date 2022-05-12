GamingInvesting News

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA New Facility consolidates debt under a single lender, reduces the Company's cost of capital, and provides up to an additional US$15 million acquisition line to support execution of the Company's M&A strategy PopReach Corporation today announced that it has closed the senior secured credit facilities previously announced by ...

New Facility consolidates debt under a single lender, reduces the Company's cost of capital, and provides up to an additional US$15 million acquisition line to support execution of the Company's M&A strategy

PopReach Corporation (" PopReach " or the " Company ") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) today announced that it has closed the senior secured credit facilities previously announced by the Company on April 18, 2022 (the " Facilities ") with the Bank of Montreal (" BMO " or the " Lender "). The Facilities consist of a US$8 million revolving facility (" Revolver "), a US$25 million non-revolving term facility (" Term Loan "), and an "accordion" option for up to an additional US$15 million acquisition facility on the Term Loan subject to Lender and other typical approvals discussed below (" Acquisition Line ") to support the Company's M&A growth strategy. The Term Loan, drawn in its entirety, along with US$2.3 million of cash on hand was used to repay the Company's prior senior secured credit facility, as well as all debt assumed by the Company upon completion of the business combination transaction with Federated Foundry as previously announced by the Company on April 28, 2022 . The Revolver remains undrawn, and the Company has no debt outstanding other than US$25 million on the Term Loan.

PopReach Corporation Logo (CNW Group/PopReach Corporation)

"The closing of these Facilities with the Bank of Montreal as our long-term lending partner comes at an ideal time as we look to execute against our broadened M&A pipeline since the business combination with Federated Foundry," said Christopher Locke , President of PopReach. "Although valuations in the private markets have not been impacted to the same degree that they have in the public markets, we are seeing the number of targets within our acquisition parameters increase, and as a cash generating business at scale we view ourselves as uniquely positioned to drive value accretion through M&A."

The Facilities bear interest at a rate of the Lender's U.S. Base Lending Rate, currently 4.50%, plus an applicable margin. The Facilities will amortize monthly beginning the first full quarter post-closing, with repayments of 55% of the amount drawn over a three year period. Interest on the Facilities will be payable monthly in arrears. The Acquisition Line allows the Company to request, on 60 days written notice, up to an additional US$15 million on the Term Loan to fund future acquisitions, subject to the Lender's approval, the acquisitions meeting prescribed terms and requirements, and other customary conditions. The Facilities are guaranteed by the material subsidiaries of PopReach and secured by a first ranking security interest in favour of the Lender over all of the assets and properties of the Company and the guarantors, subject to customary permitted liens approved by the Lender.

For additional information on the business combination transaction with Federated Foundry, including assumed debt, please see the Company's management information circular dated February 14, 2022 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a multi-platform technology company focused on acquiring, optimizing and growing companies and assets that provide services, technology or products within the digital media ecosystem. The Company's portfolio includes: PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher with over 25 games enjoyed by millions of players; notifyAI, a push notification subscription and monetization platform; Q1Media, a digital media advertising services provider; and Contobox, an award-winning personalization, eCommerce and creative advertising technology platform.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward- looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position.

PopReach made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the ability of the resulting issuer to execute and achieve its business objectives, to develop the forward-looking information in this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; the unavailability of exemptions from prospectus requirements for the issuance of PopReach common shares; the risks associated with the marketing and sale of PopReach common shares; refusal of the proposed directors or officers to act for any reason, including conflicts of interest; reliance on key and qualified personnel; and regulatory and other risks associated with the technology, media and digital gaming industries in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive.

PopReach assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

East Side Games Group Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Record Q1 revenue of $35.6M , an increase of 55% over the same period last year and 24% higher than the previous quarter

Jason Bailey , East Side Games CEO at founding, largest shareholder of EAGR, and Executive Chairman of the Board, appointed CEO of ESGG.

SunSpear Games Announces Kickstarter Alpha Event for IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre

SunSpear Games, developer of the highly anticipated IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre Battle Strategy game, announced today their Kickstarter Alpha Event. This early access event will be accessible to Kickstarter backers and early play-testers of the game. In addition to the first two playable factions and four playable Immortals, the Kickstarter Alpha introduces two prototype modes, Army Draft and Cooperative Play. Additional content has also been implemented, including two new maps and many new gameplay mechanics, like Stealth and Detection.

IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre (PRNewsfoto/SunSpear Games)

To mark the Kickstarter Alpha, SunSpear Games will hold an Alpha Launch Party Event Weekend to include influential content creators, starting with PiG and Livibee at 5 pm PDT and 8 pm PDT Friday , May 13 th , respectively. The weekend also includes well-known creators Winter and Neuro, as well as further content in English, Spanish, and French. SunSpear Games will also host an interview style panel with key persons from their art team on Saturday morning at 10 am PDT , as well as holding solo and team-based competitions Saturday and Sunday beginning at 1 pm PDT .

"We're proud to be delivering on the promise to our Kickstarter backers with their first experience playing IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre," said Kevin Wagner , CEO of SunSpear Games. "The Kickstarter Alpha event is an exciting step in our development process and we're thrilled to continue adding unique content for our players and community."

IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre is a Battle Strategy game in which players assume the role of an Immortal, leading armies as godlike generals to dominate the battlefield and conquer their rivals. Across many worlds, these "Immortals" lead their proud and mighty civilizations to victory with unique structures, troops, and powerful abilities, helping them achieve ultimate victory. The triple-A (AAA) title for PC introduces a new take on strategy gaming, with unprecedented accessibility features, fast-paced gameplay experience, and the vaunted "IMMORTAL Conquest System" that binds deep and evolving strategy to the Game-as-a-Service business model.

About SunSpear Games
SunSpear Games, Inc. is a video game development studio with over 35 employees working on its first AAA title, IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre. With a deep background in creating several of the most popular mods for Skyrim and Starcraft as well as development of the internationally known keyboard layout for professional players called The Core, SunSpear is pursuing its goal to become a leader in the Strategy genre.

Follow development of IMMORTAL on Discord and on the website:

https://discord.gg/exgX5d7

https://sunspeargames.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunspear-games-announces-kickstarter-alpha-event-for-immortal-gates-of-pyre-301546541.html

Sizzle.gg Raises $5 Million in Seed Round with Lead Investor White Star Capital

Sizzle.gg, the leader in AI-driven automatic and personalized highlights for esports leagues and streamers, raises $5 million to continue rapid expansion as company officially launches global open access

Sizzle.gg an AI-driven patented platform that creates automatic and personalized highlights for esports leagues and teams, video game streamers and more, has officially raised $5 million in a seed funding round led by White Star Capital along with Progression Fund, Eterna Capital, Play Ventures, Mindset Ventures, Xoogler Ventures and others. The news comes as the company, with founders who have previously held executive positions at Google and other prominent digital and video game companies, emerges from its initial beta phase, becoming readily available for content creators all over the world.

Butterfinger® Brings Exclusive Crispety, Crunchety, Peanut-Buttery In-game Content to PUBG MOBILE Fans

Players who purchase participating Butterfinger Products can Score Special In-game Gear

Butterfinger the crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery chocolate bar and PUBG MOBILE one of the world's most popular mobile video games, team up to celebrate its new Version 2.0 update by offering fans exclusive in-game items in Butterfinger's iconic blue and yellow colors. The three deliciously captivating items include a Butterfinger Parachute, Butterfinger Buggy and Butterfinger Set.

Easy NFT Business Platform, SKY Play's Token Listed on MEXC Global

On May 12th, 2022 SKY Technology Co., LTD announced that SKY Play took its first step towards becoming an official blockchain platform by listing its cryptocurrency, SKY Play Token(SKP) on MEXC Global—one of the world's leading digital-asset trading platforms.

SKP, the key currency in the SKY Play platform, uses the Polygon(MATIC) network, which offers low transaction fee s , speed, and scalability as one of the top Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain.

Eastern Michigan University and Gen.G Name Zach Wigal as Ring of Honor 2022 Recipient

EMU and Gen.G continue to celebrate the efforts of alumni in gaming by awarding the founder of Gamers Outreach with the second-ever Ring of Honor

- Global esports organization Gen.G and its partner Eastern Michigan University (EMU) announced Gamers Outreach Founder, Zach Wigal (BBA16), as their 2022 Ring of Honor recipient, continuing their joint dedication to excellence in gaming. The Ring of Honor was established to celebrate EMU graduates who have accomplished great things in the technology, gaming, andor esports industries. Wigal joins inaugural award recipient Kyle Ellicott a 2007 computer science graduate and co-founder of Topio Networks and ReadWrite Labs.

