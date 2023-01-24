Consolidated Uranium Completes Acquisition of Virginia Energy Resources

GamingInvesting News

Pole To Win Launches North American Valorant Esports Team, OR Esports

Games industry leader PTW launches a Valorant-focused PC Esports team, adding to their global roster of winning teams.

PTW announced today that they have added a second Esports team to their growing roster of winning teams. Their new team, formerly known as Stealing Lunch Money, will now be known as OR Esports and consists of Jonard Penaflor Dayton Akau Vincent Nguyen Chase Linder and Elijah Hawkins . The team is currently ranked 10 th in North America for Valorant on PC.

PTW saw early success in Esports with their PubG Mobile team, OR Esports, based in India . The team gained a massive following, achieving 38% growth within the last two years. They hit a peak of 64,000 concurrent viewers on their channel during the Legends Rise Tournament, and gained big-name sponsors like KFC, Zebronics, Rooter, and AMD.

"We started OR Esports in 2019 to empower and elevate the Indian gaming community," said Chief Product Officer Kasturi Rangan . "We are proud to say we've done that and now are excited to bring that spirit to PC gaming in North America . OR Esports is about community, fun, and our fans. That ethos remains the same with our new team."

CEO Deborah Kirkham agrees, "We are thrilled to add Jonard, Dayton, Vincent, Chase, and Elijah to our Esports family. Our mission is to be a catalyst for awesome games, happier players, engaged communities, and a world where every voice is heard. We continue to make strides toward that with this addition to our roster of winning teams and top-notch studios."

You may have caught OR Esports's Valorant team playing in the Challengers League: North America portion of the Valorant Champions Tour, Riot's official 2023 tournament circuit. They won the last-chance qualifier game, securing themselves a spot on the challenger series, starting in February. You also can follow along on the official OR Esports channels for up-to-the-moment news and events.

YouTube
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
Discord

About PTW
PTW is a leading games, digital entertainment and interactive media solutions provider with 35 offices in 11 countries worldwide. Our range of services include quality assurance, localization, player support, engineering and development services, audio production, and art production services. PTW brings nearly 3 decades of experience and infrastructure to create customized support for projects and clients of all sizes.

PTW, comprised of global subsidiaries, is a UK-based holding company formed in 2016 under the umbrella of Poletowin Pitcrew Holdings, Inc. which is listed on the 1st Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange as 3657. POLE TO WIN is a registered trademark of Pole To Win Co., Ltd. in Japan and other countries. All rights reserved. For more information, visit https://www.ptw.com/

The PTW group includes SIDE , 1518 Studios , Entalize , The Game Dev Show , and OR Esports .

Stay connected with PTW on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:
Maxx Cavanaugh
Maxx.cavanaugh@bcw-global.com

OR Esports

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pole-to-win-launches-north-american-valorant-esports-team-or-esports-301728614.html

SOURCE Pole To Win Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

INCREDIBLE STUF AWAITS! THE OREO BRAND'S MOST PLAYFUL COOKIE EVER TWISTS OPEN THE MOST PLAYFUL WORLD EVER

Milk's favorite cookie unveils the Most OREO OREO and invites Martha Stewart to dunk into the OREOVERSE, the brand's first-ever metaverse experience

OREO is kicking off the year with some out-of-this-world news. Today, the brand introduces a new limited-edition cookie, The Most OREO OREO, unveils the OREOVERSE - an interactive, digital world where OREO fans can play and explore — and invites none other than Martha Stewart to navigate the virtual world.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GAMURS Group and Primis Enter 2023 with an Exclusivity Deal for the Third Year in a Row

Primis, the leading video discovery platform for publishers and founders of Sellers.guide, announced they renewed an exclusivity partnership with GAMURS Group, the top gaming, esports, and entertainment media network.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pole To Win Launches North American Valorant Esports Team, OR Esports

Games industry leader PTW launches a Valorant-focused PC Esports team, adding to their global roster of winning teams.

PTW announced today that they have added a second Esports team to their growing roster of winning teams. Their new team, formerly known as Stealing Lunch Money, will now be known as OR Esports and consists of Jonard Penaflor Dayton Akau Vincent Nguyen Chase Linder and Elijah Hawkins . The team is currently ranked 10 th in North America for Valorant on PC.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ex-Konami Led Sci-Fi MMORPG "Search for Animera" Taps ImmutableX To Offer Unparalleled web3 Experience

Search For Animera launching on ImmutableX will be a gamechanger for web3 users, offering a AAA-level game with seamless NFT minting and trading, backed by Ethereum 's native security

- The development team behind web3-native massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) Search for Animera today announces its launch on ImmutableX the preferred platform for building and scaling web3 games on Ethereum .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SCIPLAY TAPS RAIN THE GROWTH AGENCY FOR QUICK HIT SLOTS CAMPAIGN FEATURING ACTOR JERRY O'CONNELL

"Winning Day" campaign brings the Vegas casino experience to mobile

Rain the Growth Agency the leading independent, performance-minded, fully integrated DTC advertising agency, has partnered with SciPlay to launch the gaming leader's new Quick Hit Slots app campaign with actor and television host Jerry O'Connell as spokesperson. The "Winning Day" campaign launches on January 23 and brings the excitement of authentic Las Vegas slot machines to users from coast to coast. The campaign builds upon the strong momentum of Quick Hits Slots as one of the fastest growing social casino slot games of 2022.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Frank's RedHot® Launches New Fortnite Game: The Floor Is Flava

Be the last player standing to win it all or dive into delicious doom

Frank's RedHot, the #1 hot sauce in the world* and a brand best known for spicing up game day foods, is kicking off its very own game in Fortnite, 'The Floor is Flava,' on January 30 . 'The Floor is Flava,' a flavour-packed version of Fortnite's Floor is Lava challenge that is inspired by the classic kid's game, is set on an immersive chicken wing-shaped island and centres around a volcano that spews Frank's RedHot sauce (a.k.a. flava, because Frank's + Lava = Flava!) everywhere.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

BriaCell CEO Letter to Shareholders

Sunnyside Permitting Reaches Final Phase

Sunnyside Permitting Reaches Final Phase

Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT TO CHANGE NAME TO CENTURY LITHIUM CORP

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Battery Metals Investing

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT TO CHANGE NAME TO CENTURY LITHIUM CORP

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Battery Metals Investing

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT TO CHANGE NAME TO CENTURY LITHIUM CORP

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

×