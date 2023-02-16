GamingInvesting News

Pokémon community gathers for an annual event to catch 1M Pokémon to conquer kids' cancer

Logitech, Sport Clips, and others come together to support childhood cancer research in St. Baldrick's annual streaming event in April.

Logitech and Sport Clips alongside other gaming and technology brands are supporting the St. Baldrick's Foundation annual Pokémon event Catch a Million to Conquer Kids' Cancer a 7-day marathon in which streamers and creators are challenged to catch a million Pokémon to fund the most promising childhood research projects worldwide. With the help of sponsors, St. Baldrick's hopes to bring even more creators and streamers to the April event as sign-ups open today.

(PRNewsfoto/St. Baldrick's Foundation)

Official support from brands and creators will allow the event to bring even more international communities together to catch Pokémon and raise more money to support promising research and better treatments for childhood cancer.

The marathon challenges two teams to catch as many Pokémon as possible. The goal of $100,000 will fund kids' cancer research worldwide. Every creator with an appreciation for Pokémon is welcome to participate in the Catch a Million event.

How it works:

  • A Twitch and YouTube-integrated app tracks the Pokémon participating streamers capture during the fundraiser and updates CatchAMillion.com live with the latest capture data.
  • As long as creators are livestreaming (with the tracker enabled), their captures will count toward the million-Pokémon goal.
  • Every Pokémon counts, from Red and Blue through modern releases.

Will you be the very best this April? You Gotta Catch A Million! Learn more and register today at CatchAMillion.com .

Disclaimer: This is a fan-driven event and is in no way sponsored or associated with the owners of Pokémon intellectual property on any platform or in any medium. All rights to Pokémon (trademarks, media, and so forth) are still the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pokemon-community-gathers-for-an-annual-event-to-catch-1m-pokemon-to-conquer-kids-cancer-301748345.html

SOURCE St. Baldrick's Foundation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

