POET Technologies to Exhibit at CIOE 2026, Present High-Power Laser Light Sources for AI Interconnects at IFOC

POET Technologies Inc. ("POET" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: POET), the designer and developer of Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs), light sources and optical modules for the AI and data center markets, today announced that it will exhibit at the 2026 China International Optoelectronic Expo (CIOE), taking place September 9-11, 2026, at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center.
Preceding the 27th CIOE, POET's Senior Vice President, Global Product Development, Dr. Mo Jinyu, will speak to delegates at the 2026 Infostone Optical Communication and Market Technology Conference (IFOC) about "High Power and Multi-wavelength Laser Light Sources for CPO/AI/ML Interconnects." Her speech will take place on September 8 at 2:50 p.m. local time in the IFOC Forum.
"For 2026, we expect to share details of our continued manufacturing progress and the reasons why a growing number of industry leaders see POET's wafer-level chip-scale packaging technology as a viable solution to their needs for low-cost, high-power optical interconnects. We will also be discussing the Company's continued advancements in deploying next-generation applications for AI connectivity in hyperscale data centers," said Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, POET Chairman and CEO.
CIOE and IFOC are interconnected events that occur each September in Shenzhen. Together, they create the annual convergence of the global optical communications and photonics industries. IFOC runs from September 7 to 8 and CIOE immediately follows. As a premier exhibition spanning the entire optoelectronics industry chain, CIOE brings together over 3,800 leading exhibitors from 30-plus countries and regions. More than 240,000 professional visitors are expected.
About POET Technologies Inc.
POET is a design and development company offering high-speed optical engines, light source products and custom optical modules to the artificial intelligence systems market and to hyperscale data centers. POET's photonic integration solutions are based on the POET Optical Interposer™, a novel, patented platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single chip using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques. POET's Optical Interposer-based products are lower cost, consume less power than comparable products, are smaller in size and are readily scalable to high production volumes. In addition to providing high-speed (800G, 1.6T and above) optical engines and optical modules for AI clusters and hyperscale data centers, POET has designed and produced novel light source products for chip-to-chip data communication within and between AI servers, the next frontier for solving bandwidth and latency problems in AI systems. POET's Optical Interposer platform also solves device integration challenges across a broad range of communication, computing and sensing applications. POET is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with operations in Singapore, Penang, Malaysia and Shenzhen, China. More information about POET is available on our website at www.poet-technologies.com.
|Media Relations Contact:
Adrian Brijbassi
Adrian.brijbassi@poet.tech
|Company Contact:
Thomas R. Mika, EVP & CFO
tm@poet.tech
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