Emerging Markets Report: In the Words of a Poet

Former American Poet Laureate, the late great Maya Angelou famously once said, “when someone shows you who they are, believe them…” The phrase is often used in assessments of character or quality. Today, we’ll argue that it can be applied to a public company’s written declaration of its state of affairs and direction and the observable evidence of the execution of a unique business model with elite partners. …

Hear us out.

A short while ago, KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) released a corporate update that is an insightful read for those interested in an innovative company which develops and commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems that meet the requirements of security forces and personal defense for overmatch capability against adversaries.

In a nutshell, KWESST creates state-of-the-art systems to make troops safer and more effective in combat. It is also bringing to market a breakthrough cartridge based non-lethal firing device for personal defense and law enforcement.

This update is a valuable read for anyone interested in KWESST or companies in this arena. In decades of publishing about an array of public companies we have never seen one with the technology that KWESST has under its roof.

Kindly allow us to provide a few bullets from the offering:

The Company is making quiet but steady progress on its business plan.

KWESST reported its pipeline of sales opportunities for ATAK integration services stands at more than $40M and growing .

The Company also announced that it has qualified for up to $1.5M in non-dilutive funding to advance its counter-UAS technology, its Phantom™ electronic decoy and its Tactical Awareness and Situational Control System (TASCS) Indirect Fire Module (IFM) system currently under contract with a key U.S. military customer .

KWESST reported that it is seeing accelerated interest in its Phantom ™ electronic decoy following a successful demonstration to U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) in June.

Similarly, the Company is also working with DoD and another NATO country on upgraded capability for the GreyGhost ® counter-drone system to deal with next-generation drone threats and has commenced engagement with major defense contractors on potential partnerships.

And those are just a few bullets, excerpts from the update. We are impressed by their technology and how far they’ve gone in creating elite relationships with world leading organizations.

We are eager to follow KWESST as it continues to execute key components of its business plan, mindful of Angelou’s remarks, appreciative of a company showing us who they are and eager to believe the unique accomplishments displayed in front of all of us.

