Quarters represents the first-ever blockchain token to receive SEC no-action letter, making it safe and compliant

- Leading blockchain gaming project, Pocketful of Quarters (POQ), announced today it has become certified as a Unity Verified Solution Partner. All game developers on Unity will now have access to POQ's SDK, enabling them to easily integrate blockchain technology onto their titles.

Unity and POQ

"With over three billion video game players and the metaverse representing an $8 trillion opportunity, investors, players and developers deserve a say in the future of gaming," said Michael Weiksner , co-founder and CEO of POQ. "As the biggest blockchain project in the world, POQ is ushering in a new age of interoperability within games, empowering players and developers to create the future of gameplay and the metaverse that we want."

POQ offers Quarters, the company's game-agnostic, digital utility token designed for the sole purpose of gameplay that empowers players with the freedom and agility to move from one game to another. Quarters is the first and only compliant and interoperable video game currency for the metaverse. The cross-platform currency, which has no financial value, offers greater flexibility to developers over how they build, distribute, monetize and cross-market games, ultimately empowering them to create rich, new multiplayer experiences without losing creative and economic control to publishers.

Developers can easily "drop in" POQ's SDK to have access to Quarters within their games, while remaining in full control of how they want to deploy Quarters. This includes complementing their existing currency or replacing their existing currency. Developers that want Quarters to exist alongside their native currency have many options available to them for design and integration. As a result, developers gain the flexibility to integrate Quarters to fit their games, business model and player needs.

About Pocketful of Quarters

Pocketful of Quarters (POQ) is taking back video games for players with its Quarters, a game and platform agnostic digital currency that enables players to seamlessly move tokens and assets between games and utilize them across hundreds of gaming titles and genres. POQ received no-action relief for its platform payment token, Quarters, meaning it is accessible for gamers in the United States and around the world. Additionally, with POQ's patented Zero-click transfer technology, players can earn and spend blockchain and crypto tokens just by taking actions within games.

Backed by an all-star team of investors and advisors like Tim Draper (Draper Associates), Michelle Phan (Co-Founder of Ipsy) and Chris Cross (Formerly of Blizzard Entertainment, THQ, EA, and DreamWorks Interactive), Pocketful of Quarters aims to empower players with choice and transform the way they play with a universal currency across all games.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Arcade1Up Levels Up Legacy Lineup with Two New Home Arcade Machines

New Machines Optimized with Wi-Fi and Expanded Titles Are Now Available for Pre-Order

Arcade1Up, the leader in at-home retro arcade game entertainment, has announced that pre-orders will open today for BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT LEGACY Ms. PAC-MAN ™ EDITION and CAPCOM LEGACY YOGA FLAME & SHINKU HADOKEN EDITION, adding to their ever-growing Legacy Edition Collection. These fan-favorite additions feature new games and Wi-Fi through online leaderboards and connected multiplayer. Available for pre-order today, each Legacy Edition Collection machine brings 14 classic games to fans' homes, an unprecedented value with no tokens needed.

E3 Returns in June 2023, Now Produced by ReedPop

Organizers of PAX, New York Comic Con, Star Wars Celebration Will Lead the In-Person Return of Seminal North American Video Game Industry Expo

E3 the world's premier celebration of interactive entertainment, will make its long-awaited return to the Los Angeles Convention Center in the second week of June, 2023. The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) will partner with ReedPop the veteran event production company behind PAX, New York Comic Con, Star Wars Celebration, and other acclaimed celebrations of pop culture, to reunite the global video game industry for a week of titanic AAA reveals, earth-shaking world premieres, and exclusive access to the future of video games.

X-GOLF AMERICA ANNOUNCES BRAND AMBASSADOR PARTNERSHIP WITH PGA TOUR PLAYER HARRY HIGGS, AKA BIG BEAUTIFUL

- X-Golf, the North American indoor golf simulator entertainment concept, today announces a partnership with Harry Higgs the beloved PGA TOUR player, dad bod hype man and the common man's favorite golfer.

Harry Higgs, X-Golf America Brand Ambassador

A Kansas native and Dallas resident, Higgs won the Price Cutter Charity Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019, leading him to a 5th-place finish in the regular season standings and earned him his tour card for the 2019-2020 PGA TOUR season. Higgs played in his first major tournament, the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah on the Ocean Course, shooting a bogey free round on the final day to finish tied for fourth. The placement gained him entry into the field for the 2022 Masters tournament where he finished tied for 14th in just his second major tournament. Higgs is perhaps most famously known for taking his shirt off on Hole 16 at TPC Scottsdale at the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open after making par, sending the massive crowds on the loudest hole in golf into a celebratory frenzy.

A strategic move for the rapidly growing brand, Higgs will join Paige Spiranac , among others, as an official ambassador representing X-Golf through a multi-platform approach, including wearing the X-Golf America brand on his left collar during tournaments, across social media platforms, collateral inclusion and special events.

"From a brand alignment perspective, the partnership with Harry is a perfect fit for X-Golf," said Ryan D'Arcy , President and CEO of X-Golf America. "He is a man of the people and our core guests love him. We look forward to a long lasting relationship, while making engaging content along the way."

"X-Golf venues are so fun and the perfect spot to play a round with friends or practice in a social setting," said PGA TOUR professional Harry Higgs. "Their technology is the most accurate I've seen and the short game and putting are so realistic, it's crazy. I'm excited to visit locations this year when I'm on the road."

X-Golf America's state-of-the-art indoor golf simulators give players unparalleled accuracy and realism through a combination of camera systems, infrared lasers, impact sensors and advanced gaming software. Their dedicated kiosks offer guests the ultimate golfing entertainment experience with virtual reality gaming, food and beverages, competitions, leagues, golf lessons, memberships, corporate outings, social events and more. Furthermore, the short game and putting capabilities allows players to fully experience a round from tees to greens with acute accuracy.

X-Golf began developing simulators in Korea in 2005, first launching its American franchise operations in 2016. Since then, they have branched nationally to multiple states in 2022 alone, including California , Florida , Georgia , Idaho , llinois, Indiana , Iowa , Maine , Maryland , Missouri , Nebraska , New York , North Carolina , North Dakota , Ohio , Tennessee , Texas , Utah , Virgina and Washington . The company has successfully opened and maintained 58+ franchisees across the country, with year-over-year doubled growth planned for 2022 and beyond.

About X-Golf America

X-Golf is the developer of a high-end golf simulator, the centerpiece of an entertaining indoor golf and bar-restaurant concept. The technology is the most comprehensive indoor golf tracking system available, giving customers the ability to accurately replicate all golf shots, including short game. Measuring ball speed, launch, direction, and spin along with club path, impact, and speed, the X-Golf system performs over 6,000 calculations per second. Additionally, every location offers a full-service bar and restaurant serving beer, wine, liquor and a number of food options. Since first opening in 2016, X-Golf has successfully maintained over 50 open locations with another 45 in development and plans to double its footprint again in 2023. For additional information, visit www.xgolffranchise.com or call 323-400-6611.

HexGaming Delivers the Most Choices for Custom PS5 eSports Controllers

eSports Players Turn to HexGaming for the Ultimate Advantage; Hex Rival Pro Now Available

Whether competing in eSports competition and games against friends, or playing at the highest level in tournaments, having the perfect controller, able to make the most accurate moves, is what separates champions from the competition. To give gamers an advantage, HexGaming has today announced that the company is delivering the most choices for custom PS5 eSports controllers in the industry. Its latest controller, the Hex Rival Pro for PS5 is available starting today at HexGaming.com and at https:www.amazon.comhexgaming starting at $199.99 .

Supercell, Ubisoft, Tilting Point and Tencent Games take 2022 Green Game Jam Awards

Today, the winners of the third Green Game Jam Awards were unveiled with studios including Supercell's Hay Day , Ubisoft's Rider's Republic , Tilting Point's Terragenesis and Tencent Games' Carbon Island emerging victorious from an incredibly competitive field of 42 entries.

The Green Game Jam is a vehicle for studios to empower their players to change their world through the games they know and love. This year's awards were focused on the themes of forests and food with the aim of influencing one million players' food choices and planting and protecting one million trees. UN judges said they were "incredibly impressed" by the creativity and innovation of the activations that will be taken into live games. All submissions can be seen on the website here with winners of the awards including:

'#Me: 3D Avatar, Meet & Play' by Clover Games Releases Globally on Android and iOS

On July 7th, 2022 an entertainment venture company, Clover Games, officially launched their virtual world service '#Me'" globally. '#Me' gathered more than 1.5 million pre-registrations around the world, showing the excitement and anticipation towards the new service, especially from the USA France Germany and Italy . '#Me' started its pre-download on July 6th the day before its global release, and became the most downloaded app among US App Store's free apps, proving its high expectations.

Official illustration image of #Me

Through their customized 3D avatar, the users can enjoy social activities with their friends in '#Me'. Clover Games is aiming to elevate players' service experience through game components such as original stories and quests. Furthermore, social features such as posting pictures and live chat have been included for users to share their experiences. In other words, players get to dive into a whole new virtual world where they are the main protagonist.

Players will be able to experience a diverse range of jobs, from knights who wield magic swords to life jobs like content creators, fashion models, and more. Clover Games has built a world for not just MMORPG players but also new users who are unfamiliar with video games.

Prior to its launch, #Me has previously released three official trailers. The trailers' high-quality 3D avatar modeling and animations gathered positive reactions. One of #Me's official trailers drew more attention as it starred the actors from the popular Netflix series, 'All of Us Are Dead'. These trailers garnered an astounding number of views — an average of 2 million views per video in just three weeks.

The developers, Clover Games, a Korean entertainment venture company, are known for their first game 'Lord of Heroes' which was awarded Google Play (Best Games of 2020); User's Choice Game (Excellence Award); and Korean Game Awards (Grand Prize).

Available now for iOS and Android, #Me: 3D Avatar, Meet & Play can be downloaded here: https://hashtagme.onelink.me/afu7/s3mz7uyq

