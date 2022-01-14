To celebrate 10 years since its launch, the free-to-play social casino game Caesars Slots is hosting a month of events for its global community of players. Caesar Slots is a luxurious Vegas-themed Playtika game and one of the most popular 'play for fun' free social casino games in the world*. The month-long January celebrations will focus on the remarkable legacy and future of the game through a range of events, ...

GAMING00