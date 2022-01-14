Gaming Investing News
To celebrate 10 years since its launch, the free-to-play social casino game Caesars Slots is hosting a month of events for its global community of players. Caesar Slots is a luxurious Vegas-themed Playtika game and one of the most popular 'play for fun' free social casino games in the world*. The month-long January celebrations will focus on the remarkable legacy and future of the game through a range of events, ...

- To celebrate 10 years since its launch, the free-to-play social casino game Caesars Slots is hosting a month of events for its global community of players. Caesar Slots is a luxurious Vegas-themed Playtika game and one of the most popular 'play for fun' free social casino games in the world*.

The month-long January celebrations will focus on the remarkable legacy and future of the game through a range of events, tournaments, new game features and a series of national commercials launched featuring home improvement TV star Ty Pennington .

A decade of continuous growth!

The launch and growth of Caesars Slots has occurred within a tough and increasingly competitive market which typically sees users dropping their apps within three days**. In the face of this, the game has managed to achieve longevity thanks to the regular launch of cutting-edge features and entertainment as well as a robust commitment to its loyal users and customers.

A focus on constant improvement of player experience and the creation of a worldwide player community dedicated to playing games are value-pinned success factors of Caesars Slots.

New features throughout the celebration

To mark the anniversary festivities, Caesars Slots players will receive personalized videos, including a "highlights reel" video featuring playing highlights from when they downloaded the app until today. In a similar vein, an exciting quest will turn players into "reel travellers" as they are shown highlights of the game's developments since 2012.

A special "Cheers to the Next Decade" theme will also be revealed alongside 10 days of virtual gifts – one for each year in the next decade of Caesars Slots. The game will also feature a new card collection, personalized features, anniversary pet accessories, and a new anniversary room in its Fortune Palace.

All Caesars Slots players will also be able to enjoy a new, celebratory look-and-feel to the game through a temporary design, "Road to the Empire", including a number of new features such as players being able to change the look of machines according to their "luckiest looks"!

Liran Paz , General Manager at Caesars Slots said: "Reaching ten successful years of Caesars Slots is a huge milestone both for our team and our loyal global player community, without which this longevity would not be possible. A decade of growth is the result of putting players' entertainment first, the Caesars way, and never ceasing to innovate and surprise. We are thrilled to be able to celebrate this great journey with our players throughout the month of January, jointly sharing memories as well as the excitement of new things to come. Our lives need play, especially during difficult moments, and as part of the Playtika family we look forward to another decade of bringing joy, play and entertainment into people's day-to-day life!"

About Caesars Slots

Caesars Slots is one of the top free-to-play social casino games in the world*, with hundreds of thousands of daily players across multiple platforms***. It is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play .

The Caesars trademark is licensed to Playtika by Caesars Entertainment.

About Playtika Holding Corp.

Playtika Holding Corp. is a leading mobile gaming company with over 35 million monthly active users across a portfolio of games titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel , and guided by a mission to entertain the world through Infinite Ways to Play™, Playtika has 20 offices worldwide including Tel-Aviv , London , Berlin , Vienna , Helsinki , Montreal , Chicago , Las Vegas , Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Sydney , Kiev , Bucharest , Minsk , Dnepr, Vinnytsia, Lausanne, and Warsaw .

*According to App Annie , In December 2021 , Caesars Slots was #4 Most Downloaded Slots Game Globally on iOS & Google Play Combined.

** https://andrewchen.com/new-data-shows-why-losing-80-of-your-mobile-users-is-normal-and-that-the-best-apps-do-much-better/

***Based on App Annie data

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/playtikas-caesars-slots-launches-a-month-of-incredible-events-to-celebrate-the-mobile-games-10-year-anniversary-301461213.html

SOURCE Playtika

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00

Y2K CALLED... THEY WISH THEY HAD THIS COLLECTION BACK THEN

Straight out of 2000's comes Cakeworthy's Neopets Collection!

 If you're reading this, it probably means your Neopets are dying. Celebrate the hours you spent earning Neopoints, completing faerie quests and saving up for paintbrushes with our latest collection Neopets x Cakeworthy!

Keep reading... Show less

Meet ANIMVERSE - Vietnamese MMORPG Game Project Will Bring Players' Childhood Back

The dominance of the internet has boosted the growth of MMORPG gaming across the world. It led to the creation of a virtual world for gamers, where they get a virtual economy, currency, trade environment by playing games. Let's meet Animverse - the Vietnamese MMORPG Game Project that has been receiving a lot of attention globally.

Due to the market's hype challenging newcomers, Animverse has able to partner with certain investors as well as advisors. The list includes many famous companies/VCs such as BSCStation , DareNFT , Xantus , DoraHacks , … All partners believe that Animverse will become a blockbuster MMORPG game in 2022.

Keep reading... Show less

Oly Sport Kicks off the New Year by Sponsoring a $50,000 Testnet Tournament

The "sudden move" of Oly Sport will be a great way to warm up the community and raise spirits.

 After the unfortunate incident with Binance caused by a local marketing agency, Jimmy Chan (the CEO of Oly Sport ) decided to void the contract with the agency that caused 'offensive' promotion in Vietnam and change the way of approaching the communities. Oly Sport took a firm stand on 'clean' PR, and the team is committed to promoting Oly Sport with honesty and integrity. Jimmy also shared that the company will build protocols around working with local partners to make sure the company is involved in the entire execution process for quality control and risk management.

Keep reading... Show less

Immortals and Progressive Insurance? Announce Multi-Year League of Legends Naming Rights Deal

- Immortals, a Great Lakes-based gaming and esports organization, and Progressive Insurance, the third largest auto insurer in the country, have officially announced an exclusive, multi-year entitlement agreement. Immortals' League of Legends ("LCS") teams will now compete as "Immortals Progressive." This is the esports organization's first ever LCS naming rights sponsorship; Progressive will also serve as the official insurance sponsor of Immortals.

Keep reading... Show less

TigonMobile, LongtuKorea's Subsidiary, P2E "YULGANG GLOBAL's Teaser Page Opening

LongtuKorea's subsidiary company TigonMobile opened a teaser page of the company's first P2E (Play To Earn) mobile game YULGANG GLOBAL on the 13 th .

Keep reading... Show less

Business Age of Empire Showcases "Play to Earn", Allowing the Upper Hand of Playing Games and Earning Benefits

An earning business game, Business Age of Empires (BAoE) is a "Play to earn'' game built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) platform will exhibit its ability to provide stakeholders the opportunity to play games and conduct business at the same time at the upcoming IDO Event on January 14, 2022 .

Starting with a 2D game, the players will advance to a 3D game with a multi-layered encounter. Developers of BAoE will additionally continue to deliver smaller than expected games, and a definitive objective of Business Age of Empires is to make Metaverse, a cross-stage virtual universe to enhance the gaming experience.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×