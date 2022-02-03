Gaming Investing News
Playtika's World Series of Poker  [1] the world's number 1 play-for-fun poker game [2] is partnering with Hollywood legend Laurence Fishburne in a new national commercial. The campaign launches across the US starting February 3 rd and marks the first time ever that award-winning actor Fishburne has partnered with a mobile entertainment game. The commercial, dubbed "The Legend of World Series of Poker", sees ...

Playtika's (NASDAQ: PLTK) World Series of Poker (WSOP) [1] the world's number 1 play-for-fun poker game [2] is partnering with Hollywood legend Laurence Fishburne in a new national commercial.

The campaign launches across the US starting February 3 rd and marks the first time ever that award-winning actor Fishburne has partnered with a mobile entertainment game.

The commercial, dubbed "The Legend of World Series of Poker", sees Laurence Fishburne witness and narrate the story of WSOP player "StanDaMan".

StanDaMan is on a mission to attain a digital version of the WSOP championship bracelet – considered the most coveted non-monetary prize in poker. As he embarks on his successful quest while sitting in an   American diner, his surroundings transform into a stunning medieval, royal dining hall filled to the brim with food and colorfully dressed guests.

The narrative shows how the unique player experience of WSOP makes the every day epic, giving all players the chance to turn nothing into greatness and "Become A Poker Legend"!

Commenting on the campaign behind the scenes, Fishburne said: "It was a really interesting offer to join the project. It came to me, and I thought 'I had to be a part of this'.

"I'm aware of WSOP and am fascinated by the gamesmanship of it. I'm thrilled to be a part of this game, and hope people enjoy my presence and that it can give them some joy!"

Ofer Kinberg , Chief Revenue Officer at Playtika, added: "Laurence and his amazing personality and style really brings to life the WSOP player experience. We are proud to have created a commercial that complements the epic persona of Lawrence with the epic legacy of World Series of Poker for the benefit of our players."

World Series of Poker can be downloaded for free on Apple Store and Google Play .

About World Series of Poker
WSOP is the official free to play app of the World Series of Poker, and the world's most downloaded free poker game [3]. Home to millions of poker players across tablets and mobile. The game is for amusement purposes only, and includes virtual chips not real prizes, and features countless exciting game modes, tournaments, and special events. WSOP rewards its best players with authentic virtual WSOP prizes and the chance to become a poker legend.

About Playtika
Playtika Holding Corp. is a leading mobile gaming company with over 35 million monthly active users across a portfolio of games titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel , and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has 20 offices worldwide including Tel-Aviv , London , Berlin , Vienna , Helsinki , Montreal , Chicago , Las Vegas , Santa Monica , Newport Beach , Sydney , Kiev , Bucharest , Minsk , Dnepr, Vinnitsa, Lausanne, and Warsaw .

[1] WSOP and World Series of Poker are both registered trademarks owned and licensed by Caesars Interactive Entertainment LLC.
[2] [3] According to App Annie , World Series of Poker is the world's most popular free-to-play Poker game by worldwide downloads from Jan - Dec 2021 across iOS and Google Play.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1739830/Playtika_Laurence_Fishburne_commercial.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1739815/Playtika_WSOP.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1314414/Playtika_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/playtika-partners-with-laurence-fishburne-for-wsop-the-worlds-most-popular-poker-game-301475004.html

SOURCE Playtika

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less

HBAR Foundation and Ubisoft Partner To Support Growth of Gaming on Hedera Network

The HBAR Foundation and global video game publisher Ubisoft today announced a partnership focused on the rapidly expanding ecosystem at the intersection of distributed ledger technology and gaming, with an initiative that supports the development, growth and launch of next-generation gaming on the Hedera network. As part of this engagement, Ubisoft will become a member of the Hedera Governing Council with representatives participating in governance and product direction, as well as leading industry-specific insights. As a council member, Ubisoft will also operate a node on the Hedera network.

Keep reading... Show less

OLYMPIC GAMES JAM: BEIJING 2022 UNVEILED, A PLAY-TO-EARN PARTY GAME COMING FEBRUARY 3

- Today is the unveil of Olympic Games Jam: Beijing 2022 the officially licensed play-to-earn multiplayer party game where players compete in a series of winter sports to earn Olympic NFT digital pins. The game launches the day before the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 opening ceremony.

Developed by nWay , a subsidiary of Animoca Brands , in collaboration with the International Olympic Committee, Olympic Games Jam: Beijing 2022 will feature various arcade-styled winter sports where players can weave their way to the head of the pack in Snowboard Cross, pull stylish tricks in Slopestyle, and pick up power-ups in Skeleton. Dozens of players will compete against each other in a series of these randomized Olympic events until a gold medal winner is crowned. Players can also fully customize the looks of their avatars to bring their individuality and unique styles to the competition.

Keep reading... Show less

Avocados From Mexico kicks off the Big Game early with new online gaming experience

With the Big Game not far away, guacamole and other delicious, avocado-based snacks are readying to take the stage—during half-time, beyond … and before.

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) kicked off the Big Game early this year with its first ever Guac Bowl Sweepstakes, an online gaming contest designed to engage and bring consumers from Quebec and Ontario together, available now through Feb. 9, 2022 .

Keep reading... Show less

Wondr Gaming and Toronto Raptors Fred VanVleet & Chris Boucher partner with Samsung to showcase Samsung Odyssey monitor and SSD for gamers

Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (OTCQB: WDRGF) (the " Company " or " Wondr Gaming ") and Toronto Raptors Fred VanVleet and Chris Boucher partner with Samsung to host a Call of Duty Warzone Plunder challenge on Twitch, facing off with Wondr C.O.D. streamers to promote the Samsung Odyssey monitor and SSD (solid state drive) for gamers.

Keep reading... Show less

G FUEL, VIZ Media And Mediatoon Licensing Unveil New Sage Mode Flavor Inspired by "Naruto Shippuden"

In celebration of one of the greatest anime series of all time, Naruto Shippuden G FUEL — The Official Energy Drink of Esports® — today announced that its new flavor, G FUEL Sage Mode, is available now in a Collector's Box and 40-serving tubs!

In Naruto Shippuden , Sage Mode allows users to tap into the natural force of the world, opening up new techniques and allowing them to power up existing ones with the new senjutsu chakra. To enter Sage Mode , one must balance the natural energy with their own physical and spiritual energies. Instead of training with that nasty toad oil in Mount Myōboku, G FUEL fans can grab the new Sage Mode to boost their energy and focus to try to become the ultimate ninja or plan a long night of gaming with their ninja team!

Keep reading... Show less

NxGen Brands, Inc. : Announcement Update from NxGen Brands, Inc. - CEO and President

NxGen Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: NXGB) ("NXGB" or the "Company") is excited to announce the company's roadmap for 2022 as it embarks on a broad-reaching expansion of its 2021 developments into new markets.

2021 in Summary: Adapting to the fast-delivery industry

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×