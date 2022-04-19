Playtika Holding Corp. announced today it will release financial results for the first quarter 2022 before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 . On the same day, Playtika management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time . A live webcast of the conference call and earnings release materials can be found on Playtika's Investor Relations website at ...

