Planet Ventures Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

October 2, 2025 TheNewswire - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA Planet Ventures Inc. ( CSE: PXI) (the " Company " or " Planet ") is pleased to announce its intention for the renewal of its normal course issuer bid (the " Renewed NCIB ") through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ").
Under the Renewed NCIB, a total of up to 10,206,333 common shares in the capital of the Company (" Shares "), representing 5% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company, may be purchased through the facilities of the CSE. As at October 2, 2025, Planet Ventures had 204,126,672 Shares issued and outstanding.
The board and management of the Company believe that the current market price of the Shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of the Company's business and future prospects. The purpose of the renewed NCIB is to enable the Company to purchase Shares when it believes them to be undervalued in the market and such purpose is an appropriate use of the Company's available funds and in its best interests to do so.
The Company's most recent normal course issuer bid commenced on July 16, 2024, for the purchase of up to 10,531,283 shares, and expired on July 16, 2025 (the " 2024 NCIB "). Planet repurchased 6,499,000 Shares for cancellation under the 2024 NCIB at a volume weighted average repurchase price of $0.03 per Share. All repurchases were made through the facilities of the CSE.
The Renewed NCIB will commence on October 6, 2025, and end on October 5, 2026, unless the maximum number of Shares is purchased prior to such date, or the Company provides earlier notice of termination. Although the Company intends to purchase Shares under the Renewed NCIB, there can be no assurance that any such Share purchases will be completed.
The Company intends to appoint Ventum Financial Corp. to conduct the Renewed NCIB. The actual number of Shares purchased, timing of purchases and purchase price will depend upon the prevailing market conditions, subject to applicable securities law requirements. All Shares acquired by Planet pursuant to the Renewed NCIB will be returned to treasury and cancelled.
About the Company
Planet Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer listed on the CSE that is focused on investing in disruptive companies and industries that have high growth potential. Planet Ventures' unique portfolio driven investment policies provide its investors with access to emerging and high-growth opportunities while shielding them from any formidable downside. For more information, please visit Planet Ventures' website: https://planetventuresinc.com/ .
