Planet Ventures Highlights Rapid Growth and Innovation of Portfolio Company SuperQ Quantum Computing

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia October 08, 2025 TheNewswire - Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI; OTC: PNXPF; Frankfurt: P6U1) ("Planet" or the "Company") is pleased to highlight its strategic investment in SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc . (CSE: QBTQ; OTCQB: QBTQ; Frankfurt: 25X), reinforcing a joint mission to accelerate the evolution of quantum computing and capture early market leadership in this transformative industry.
SuperQ is rapidly emerging as a standout player in the quantum and hybrid computing space. Its flagship product, Super™ , integrates quantum annealing, gate-based quantum computing, and high-performance classical computing into a unified platform. This hybrid approach enables the automated orchestration of workloads across classical and quantum resources, helping enterprises overcome complex optimization bottlenecks that classical computing alone cannot efficiently resolve.
Unlike many quantum companies that remain confined to lab settings, SuperQ is entering the commercial realm—with early traction and validated use cases. Most notably:
-
SuperQ recently announced its first revenue deal , in collaboration with D-Wave Quantum Inc. and Verge Ag , for deploying quantum-powered robotic motion planning in large-scale agricultural environments.
-
It has launched a major initiative in India to establish a national network of "Quantum Super Hubs" to expand access to its technology.
-
The company has formed multiple strategic partnerships and opened its first Super Hub at the Tecconnect Innovation Centre.
-
Accepted as a member of FABrIC -- the government-backed, CMC Microsystems-led national initiative to accelerate Canada's semiconductor ecosystem
-
Released Super PQC Analyst, the first in-market component of the company's forthcoming Super PQC module.
-
Filed two U.S. provisional patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). These filings secure priority dates for the company's hybrid quantum-supercomputing and hybrid quantum sensing inventions
Planet sees this investment as a unique opportunity to support and benefit from a quantum leader in its early commercialization phase. Our capital has helped SuperQ scale operations, expand its hub network, accelerate customer acquisition, and refine the algorithms that bridge quantum and classical computing.
Quantum Market Opportunity: A Once-in-Generation Inflection Point
The quantum computing sector is poised for dramatic expansion. According to MarketsandMarkets, the quantum computing market is projected to grow from USD 3.52 billion in 2025 to USD 20.20 billion by 2030 , at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.8 % ( source ) Other studies estimate a CAGR in the 30–35 % range across the same period ( source ) Meanwhile, McKinsey forecasts that by 2035, quantum computing alone could have a market value between USD 28 billion and USD 72 billion , with the broader quantum technologies (communication, sensing) possibly reaching nearly USD 100 billion . McKinsey & Company
Beyond the raw market numbers, the value lies in transformational use cases — optimization in logistics, supply chains, finance, energy grids, materials discovery, cryptography, and beyond — arenas where classical computing approaches struggle with scale, complexity, or nonlinearity.
Notably, quantum is no longer an academic curiosity: governments worldwide are allocating billions to national quantum initiatives; venture capital continues to flow into the space; and industry incumbents (IBM, Microsoft, Google, Quantinuum, D-Wave, PsiQuantum, IonQ) are racing to secure the architecture, software, and application layers ( source ).
It's increasingly clear we are at a quantum inflection point — moving from proof-of-concept into early commercial adoption. The skeptics who delayed investment by citing long timelines are now revising their outlooks as hardware and algorithms mature in tandem.
" We believe SuperQ is not just exciting — it's one of the select quantum companies that has the potential to lead in the hybrid computing era " says Etienne Moshevich, CEO of Planet Ventures.
Planet currently owns 600,000 shares at a cost of $0.30/share and 500,000 warrants priced at $1.50/share that expire on March 18 th, 2026.
About Planet Ventures Inc.
Planet Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer that actively invests in disruptive companies across high-growth industries. Planet aims to build long-term shareholder value through strategic investments in innovative businesses.
About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.
SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. is a Canadian quantum software and hybrid-computing company developing Super™ , a unified platform combining quantum annealing, gate-based methods, and classical high-performance computing. SuperQ aims to democratize quantum and supercomputing, enabling organizations and researchers to deploy advanced optimization and simulation workloads. The company is publicly traded (CSE: QBTQ; OTCQB: QBTQF; Frankfurt: 25X) and maintains active hub development, partnerships, and commercialization efforts.
For more information on SuperQ, please visit: www.superq.co
For further information, please contact:
Etienne Moshevich, CEO
Tel: (604) 681-0084
Email: et@transcendcapitalinc.com
Website: www.planetventuresinc.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation), including, without limitation, statements related to the offering and the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified using words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forwardlooking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information because of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forwardlooking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.
THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.