PitchBook Data Premium Connector Integration with Harvey Now Generally Available as AI Adoption of PitchBook Data Grows

Integration with Harvey brings trusted private market intelligence directly into legal and deal workflows

PitchBook , the leading private capital market intelligence platform, today announced the general availability of its integration with Harvey , the leading AI platform for legal and professional services. Powered by the PitchBook Data Premium Connector and first announced in June, the integration is now available to mutual PitchBook and Harvey customers following a beta period.

Mutual customers can access PitchBook data directly inside Harvey, where legal teams draft, analyze, and review deal documents. The integration extends the PitchBook Premium Connector into a platform built for legal and professional services, bringing private market intelligence to the advisors who work alongside investors and dealmakers. Customers can use the integration to:

  • Research precedent deals: Pull financing history, terms, and cap table details for named precedent deals
  • Find new clients: Surface recent funding activity and review the portfolios of active PE firms
  • Prepare for investment committees: Draft memos, one-pagers, and fund landscape scans with PitchBook data alongside internal analysis

"Our customers increasingly do their work inside AI platforms, and we're committed to meeting them there with trusted data they can act on," said Paul Jaeschke, Chief Product Officer at PitchBook. "Harvey extends that reach to legal and professional services teams, who work on the same transactions as investors and dealmakers every day. As these private market workflows continue to evolve, we'll keep building so the AI our customers rely on stays grounded in our data."

General availability comes as demand for the PitchBook Premium Connector continues to grow. Since the launch in late 2025, more than 21,000 users across 3,000 accounts have made more than 10 million tool calls to PitchBook data through AI platforms. Usage has accelerated nearly 2,000% year to date, with tool calls up 267% in the last six months alone. Venture capital and private equity firms drive most of that activity, and adoption also spans corporate, investment banking, and asset management teams, along with more than 300 service provider accounts – the same advisors Harvey is built to serve.

"We built Harvey's Connector Library so firms can bring the data they rely on into their everyday work," said Nate Schlein, Head of Product Business Development at Harvey. "With the PitchBook Data Premium Connector in Harvey, deal teams can research precedent deals, prepare for investment committees and put private market intelligence to work across every stage of a transaction."

Seattle AI Week

The announcement arrives ahead of Seattle AI Week (October 26-30), the region's annual gathering of AI builders, founders, and investors, organized by the Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA). On October 28, PitchBook will host "Future of Finance: How AI Is Rewiring Private Market Workflows," a moderated panel on how investment and legal teams are using AI in practice, from general-purpose models to specialized agents. Harvey's David Armstrong, Head of Asset Management, will join PitchBook Chief Product Officer Paul Jaeschke to discuss how legal teams are using AI to speed up due diligence, contract review, and closing, and what it takes for the data behind those tools to be trusted enough to act on.

To learn more about PitchBook's AI partnerships, click here . To learn more about PitchBook's partnership with Harvey, click here .

About PitchBook, a Morningstar company

As the pulse of private capital markets, PitchBook delivers trusted, real-time data, research, and technology to help investors, dealmakers, and innovators make decisions with confidence. Its products provide comprehensive information on companies, investors, funds, deals, and people, along with tools that help professionals analyze market activity and make informed decisions. Founded in 2007, PitchBook today serves more than 100,000 clients worldwide and is recognized as the leading source of private capital market intelligence. PitchBook has grown to over 3,000 employees across offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, London, Singapore, Mumbai, and other global locations. Since 2016, PitchBook has operated as a subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc.

For more information, visit www.pitchbook.com .

About Harvey

Harvey is the operating system for legal and professional services. The products streamline workflows in areas including contract analysis, due diligence, compliance, and litigation to drive efficiency and value. Global law firms and Fortune 500 enterprises around the world use Harvey to enable faster, smarter decision-making. Backed by world-class investors including Sequoia, Kleiner Perkins, GV, OpenAI Startup Fund, Coatue, Andreessen Horowitz, GIC and EQT, Harvey is used by 2400+ customers in 70+ countries.

For more information, visit Harvey.ai

PR@pitchbook.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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