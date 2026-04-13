Pirate Gold Intercepts 65.1 g/t Au over 3.25m in New Rib Vein Discovery at Moosehead

Pirate Gold Intercepts 65.1 g/t Au over 3.25m in New Rib Vein Discovery at Moosehead

  • New linkage structure discovered between the Eastern and Western trend faults - host to the Rib Vein - with drilling highlights of 65.1g/t Au over 3.25m in PGC-26-028 at shallow depths

  • Sixteen holes to date have intersected this new structure - The Rib Vein shows strong continuity and drill tested along 150m of strike length and to depths of 90m

  • Expanding footprint of high-grade vein structures - Most of the 135,000 meters of drilling to date has focused on a single structural orientation and potential for additional structures similar to Rib Vein could increase the overall network of gold bearing structures

  • Episode 9 of Pirate Gold Treasure Hunters now airing: https://youtu.be/0707Ww90PlI

Pirate Gold Corp. (TSXV: YARR) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Pirate Gold" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce high-grade gold results from the Moosehead Zone and the discovery of a new gold vein, the Rib Vein. The Treasure Island project covers over 90 km of strike along the Valentine Lake Fault Zone in Canada's newest gold district.

Moosehead Rib Vein Drilling Highlights:

Drill Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t)
PGC-26-021 78.45 80.45 2.00 5.17
PGC-26-023 75.40 76.70 1.30 13.8
Including 75.40 76.00 0.60 28.7
PGC-26-028 48.25 51.50 3.25 65.1
Including 50.00 50.65 0.65 309.5

 

Table 1 - Assay Highlights from Moosehead Rib Vein
*Downhole intervals reported, true widths estimated to be 65-80% of reported intervals

"The discovery of a new high grade vein structure at the Moosehead Zone exemplifies the potential to expand the mineralized footprint at shallow depths. While much of the known mineralization occurs in the Eastern and Western trend faults which are oriented to the northwest, we now see that this linkage structure connecting the two zones can occur oblique to this orientation and opens a new exploration frontier to build out the density of veining. With sixteen drill holes now defining a 150m long and 90m deep vein domain, the continuity of this structure is quite strong. It's very early days in understanding the structural complexity of this type of orogenic system." said Greg Matheson, VP Exploration of Pirate Gold.

"This is exactly what you want to see in a high-grade system. The Rib Vein confirms that gold at Moosehead isn't limited to a single structure. We're now starting to unlock multiple orientations, which is how these systems scale." said Denis Laviolette, Executive Chair and CEO of Pirate Gold.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6079/292102_ceb8b499b40dfa6a_001.jpg

Fig. 1 - Moosehead Zone Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6079/292102_ceb8b499b40dfa6a_001full.jpg

Drilling Program Results:

PGC-25-014 - tested a regional geophysical target, a deformation zone was intersected from 158 to 181m but had not provided any significant gold assay results.

PGC-25-013 - Targeted the northern extension of the Western Trend and intersected the structural zone from 20 to 45m; significant assays 1.90g/t Au over 1.15m including 3.06g/t Au over 0.45m.

PGC-26-015,017,018 - Targeted the northern extension of the Eastern Trend with all three holes intersecting the interpreted structural zone. PGC-26-017 reported 1.51 g/t Au over 1.45m.

PGC-25-010, PGC-26-016,019,022A - tested regional geophysical targets, PGC-25-010 intersected pyrite mineralization at depth yielding 1.15g/t Au over 0.40m the remaining three holes intersected strong fault zones but did not provide any significant gold assay results.

PGC-26-020,021,023,028 - Targeted the Moosehead western trend and the newly discovered Rib Vein; drilling highlights from the Rib Vein include PGC-26-021 - 5.17g/t Au over 2.0m including 9.24g/t Au over 0.65m; PGC-26-023 - 13.8g/t Au over 1.30m including 28.7g/t Au over 0.6m; PGC-26-028 - 65.1g/t Au over 3.25m incl 309.5g/t Au over 0.65m.

PGC-25-009,011,012,PGC-26-026,024 - Targeted the Western Trend depth extension, with all holes intersecting the Western Trend structure, visible gold mineralization was noted in holes PGC-25-011, 012 and PGC-26-026; significant assays included PGC-25-011 - 3.28g/t Au over 1.40m; PGC-25-012 - 3.54g/t Au over 0.9m; PGC-26-026 - 8.33g/t Au over 1.0m.

PGC-26-025, 027 - Targeted a southern segment of the Eastern trend, both holes intersected the fault structure with limited veining and anomalous gold assay results; PGC-26-029 was terminated before reaching target depth.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6079/292102_ceb8b499b40dfa6a_002.jpg

Fig. 2 - Map Showing the Moosehead Mineralized Zones, Structural Corridor and Interpreted Faults 

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6079/292102_ceb8b499b40dfa6a_002full.jpg

Drill Hole Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Length (m)
PGC-25-009 613745 5428511 230 -45 149
PGC-25-010 614306 5429058 210 -45 221
PGC-25-011 613729 5428490 230 -45 170
PGC-25-012 613730 5428489 220 -51 134
PGC-25-013 613482 5428694 225 -45 221
PGC-25-014 612883 5428558 255 -45 326
PGC-26-015 613731 5428839 215 -45 242
PGC-26-016 615479 5430029 270 -45 332
PGC-26-017 613713 5429252 250 -45 179
PGC-26-018 613698 5428939 260 -45 140
PGC-26-019 615267 5429888 90 -45 314
PGC-26-020 613719 5428452 222 -45 131
PGC-26-021 613734 5428471 225 -45 158
PGC-26-022A 615166 5429247 60 -45 254
PGC-26-023 613713 5428472 227 -46 122
PGC-26-024 613740 5428564 235 -50 182
PGC-26-025 613923 5428310 285 -45 128
PGC-26-026 613771 5428546 235 -50 188
PGC-26-027 613934 5428266 285 -45 170
PGC-26-028 613759 5428438 230 -45 134
PGC-26-029 613925 5428232 285 -45 53
PGC-26-031 613759 5428439 242 -57 101
PGC-26-032 613771 5428463 230 -51 209
PGC-26-033 613737 5428437 230 -45 65
PGC-26-034 613774 5428444 230 -59 182
PGC-26-035 613768 5428421 228 -47 167
PGC-26-036 613773 5428444 190 -46 72
PGC-26-039 613773 5428445 190 -65 92
PGC-26-040 613772 5428464 220 -65 98
PGC-26-042 613772 5428464 160 -75 101
PGC-26-043 613758 5428470 230 -45 101
PGC-26-045 613771 5428506 230 -48 188
PGC-26-048 613746 5428509 190 -55 146

 

Table 3 - Drill Hole Information

Drill Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Target
PGC-25-009 NSR Western Trend
PGC-25-010 201.95 202.35 0.40 1.15 Regional Geophysical Target
PGC-25-011 95.00 96.00 1.00 1.12 Western Trend
and 98.85 102.40 3.55 1.68
incl 101.00 102.40 1.40 3.28
and 121.75 122.10 0.35 1.49
PGC-25-012 95.00 95.75 0.75 1.44 Western Trend
and 126.00 126.90 0.90 3.54
PGC-25-013 19.80 20.95 1.15 1.90 Western Trend
incl 20.50 20.95 0.45 3.06
PGC-25-014 NSR Regional Geophysical Target
PGC-26-015 NSR Eastern Trend N ext.
PGC-26-016 NSR Regional Geophysical Target
PGC-26-017 117.90 119.35 1.45 1.51 Eastern Trend N ext.
PGC-26-018 NSR Eastern Trend N ext.
PGC-26-019 NSR Regional Geophysical Target
PGC-26-020 55.95 58.95 3.00 0.93 Rib Vein
and 99.00 101.20 2.20 0.65
PGC-26-021 78.45 80.45 2.00 5.17 Rib Vein
incl 79.80 80.45 0.65 9.24
PGC-26-022A NSR Regional Geophysical Target
PGC-26-023 75.40 76.70 1.30 13.8 Rib Vein
incl 75.40 76.00 0.60 28.7
and 104.00 105.00 1.00 2.11 Western Trend
PGC-26-024 NSR Western Trend
PGC-26-025 NSR Eastern Trend
PGC-26-026 146.50 147.80 1.30 1.12 Western Trend
and 161.45 162.45 1.00 8.33
PGC-26-027 NSR Eastern Trend
PGC-26-028 48.25 51.50 3.25 65.1 Rib Vein
incl 50.00 50.65 0.65 309.5
PGC-26-029 NSR Incomplete

 

Table 4 - Significant Assays Intervals from PGC-25-009 through PGC-26-029

Drilling Program Update

  • Three diamond drills are currently active at the Treasure Island Project; two drills are active at the Crippleback target, and one drill is active at the Moosehead Zone

Rib Vein Drilling Discussed in Treasure Hunters Series

  • To date twelve additional holes have focused on the expansion of the Rib Vein at Moosehead. Initial visual observations from recently completed drill holes are summarized below:
Drill Hole Target Visual Observations
PGC-26-031 Moosehead
Rib Vein		 Intersected the Rib Vein Zone from 52.8 to 55.1m with individual stylolitic veins up to 25cm; mineralization consists of pyrite, boulangerite, chalcopyrite and visible gold.
PGC-26-032 Moosehead
Rib Vein		 Intersected the Rib Vein Zone from 73.7 to 74.3m seen in PGC-26-028 with quartz vein to 10cm; mineralization consists of pyrite and boulangerite. Intersected the Western Trend structural zone from 126.6 to 129.4m with veins up to 40cm, mineralization consists of pyrite, boulangerite and visible gold.
PGC-26-033 Moosehead
Rib Vein		 Intersected the Rib Vein Zone from 41.0 to 46.8m with individual veins up to 30cm; mineralization consists of pyrite, arsenopyrite, boulangerite and visible gold.
PGC-26-034 Moosehead
Rib Vein		 Intersected the Rib Vein Zone from 49.1 to 53.0m with individual veins up to 30cm; mineralization consists of pyrite, arsenopyrite, sphalerite, boulangerite and visible gold.
PGC-26-035 Moosehead
Rib Vein		 Intersected the Rib Vein Zone from 23.5 to 25.0m with brecciated and quartz fractured zones; mineralization consists of pyrite and sphalerite.
PGC-26-036 Moosehead
Rib Vein		 Intersected the Rib Vein Zone from 32.25 to 33.6m with brecciated and quartz fractured zones; mineralization consists of pyrite.
PGC-26-039 Moosehead
Rib Vein		 Intersected the Rib Vein Zone from 37.7 to 45.1m with brecciated and quartz fractured zones; mineralization consists of pyrite.
PGC-26-040 Moosehead
Rib Vein		 Intersected the Rib Vein Zone from 65.8 to 67.2m with brecciated and stylolitic vein up to 75cm. Mineralization consists of pyrite, boulangerite, sphalerite and visible gold.
PGC-26-042 Moosehead
Rib Vein		 Intersected the Rib Vein Zone from 58.2 to 62.0m with individual stylolitic veins up to 30cm. Mineralization consists of pyrite.
PGC-26-043 Moosehead
Rib Vein		 Intersected the Rib Vein Zone from 79.3 to 80.8m with individual stylolitic veins up to 10cm. Mineralization consists of pyrite, boulangerite and sphalerite.
PGC-26-045 Moosehead
Rib Vein		 Intersected the Rib Vein Zone from 109.9 to 113.0m with brecciated and quartz fractured zones. Mineralization consists of pyrite, boulangerite and sphalerite.
PGC-26-048 Moosehead
Rib Vein/Western Trend		 Intersected the Rib Vein Zone from 91.1 to 94.3m with quartz fractured zones. Mineralization consists of pyrite. Intersected the Western Trend fault zone from 134.8 - 140.0m, mineralization consists of pyrite.

 

Table 5 - Visual Observations of Drill Core from Drill Holes Targeting the Rib Vein

The Company cautions that the presence of visible gold mineralization is not indicative of high gold assay grades and that drill core samples will or have been submitted to a certified

laboratory for analysis of gold content. Assay values for the discussed intervals will be released when available. All intervals are downhole depths, and true widths are not known at this time.

Pirate Gold Treasure Hunters Season 1 Episode 9 - Tying the Timbers

Episode 9 of Pirate Gold Treasure Hunters captures the discovery of the Rib Vein Zone at Moosehead and what it means for the growing system. The episode features:

  • Strong vein widths and visible gold from the Western Trend, consistent with previous high-grade drilling

  • A growing orogenic system with multiple fault-hosted zones along the Valentine Lake Fault

  • Drill intercepts outside the current model, pointing to additional unrecognized veins

  • Discovery of the Rib Vein, linking the Eastern and Western trends, returning up to 65.1 g/t Au over 3.25m

  • Follow-up drilling tracing the vein over ~150m of strike and ~90m vertically, confirming continuity and remaining open at depth

Subscribe to Pirate Gold's YouTube channel for weekly episodes of Treasure Hunters and follow the drill in real time: https://www.youtube.com/@PirateGoldCorp

Qualified Person

Greg Matheson, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Pirate Gold, a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Pirate Gold Corp.

Pirate Gold Corp. is led by an experienced management team and is the dominant explorer along the Valentine Lake Fault Zone in Newfoundland, Canada's newest gold district. The
Company's primary focus is its 100% owned district-scale Treasure Island Gold Project, along with a portfolio of gold projects, including the district-scale Fleur de Lys Project.

For more information, please contact:

Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman, CEO & Director
E: denis@pirategold.ca

Cathy Hume, VP Corporate Development & Director
T: 416-868-1079 x 251
E: cathy@chfir.com

Website: www.pirategold.ca
Twitter: @PirateGoldCorp
Facebook: @PirateGoldCorp
LinkedIn: @PirateGoldCorp

QAQC Statement

Diamond drill holes are HQ size and are processed at the Company's secure core logging facility in Grand Falls-Windsor, NL by qualified geologists and technicians. Drill core samples are sawn in half and submitted to ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS"), Thunder Bay, ON for gold determination by PhotonAssay™ method and Vancouver, BC for multi-element analysis.

Drill core samples analyzed at ALS are submitted under prep codes LOG-21, CRU-31 and SPL-32a. ALS performs Au-PA02 analysis on all samples. Any sample received with an Au-PA02 value greater than 0.8 ppm undergoes Au-PA02e. Results of Au-PA02e use a weighted average for final assay determination.

The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals, including blanks, reference materials and field duplicates to monitor the performance of the laboratory. Additionally, Pirate Gold Corp conducts check assays at a third-party facility which is independent of ALS Canada Ltd.

Acknowledgment

Pirate Gold acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that are based on expectations, estimates, assumptions, geological theories, and projections as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about any information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking statements." Actual results may differ materially. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (which may, but not always, include phrases such as "anticipates", "plans", "scheduled", "believed" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) including statements regarding the Company's plans with respect to the Company's projects and the timing related thereto, the merits of the Company's projects, the Company's objectives, plans and strategies, and other matters are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause results to vary include delays in obtaining necessary approvals, changes in the market for the Company's securities, results of exploration, loss of title to properties, delays in obtaining permits or access to mineral properties, including as a result of adverse weather, fire or flood, changes to the Tax Act, rejection of expenditures as Qualifying Expenditures, and factors included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by Pirate Gold Corp. Pirate Gold Corp. will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292102

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Sokoman Minerals Corp.SIC:CCtsxv:sicgold investing
SIC:CC
The Conversation (0)
Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Keep Reading...
Gold bars in stacks with words "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week" on top.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Q-Gold Resources Spikes 103 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian news impacting the resource sector.Statistics Canada released its March Labour Force Survey on Friday (April 10). The labor force news... Keep Reading...
Gold bars and coins on financial graphs with the text: "Weekly Editor's Picks" and "M&A."

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver Prices Gain on Ceasefire News, Mining M&A Activity Heats Up

The gold price was on the rise this week, breaking briefly through the US$4,800 per ounce level for the first time since mid-March before pulling back.Silver trended upward as well, nearly hitting US$77.50 per ounce.Both precious metals have seen price declines since the Iran war began, and were... Keep Reading...
Napie Grows to 1.2Moz Au and Aurum Reaches 4.2Moz Au

Napie Grows to 1.2Moz Au and Aurum Reaches 4.2Moz Au

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Napie Grows to 1.2Moz Au and Aurum reaches 4.2Moz AuDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Marc Faber, gold bars.

Marc Faber: Gold, Oil and War — My Outlook and Strategy Now

Dr. Marc Faber, editor and publisher of the Gloom, Boom & Doom Report, discusses the impact of the Iran war on global liquidity, asset price trends, interest rates and gold. He also weighs in on the future of the US economy and the BRICS nations. Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for... Keep Reading...
Stock market tickers with various numbers in red and green; text reads: "mergers and acquisitions."

G Mining Ventures Strikes Deal to Acquire G2 Goldfields

G Mining Ventures (TSX:GMIN,OTCQX:GMINF) announced plans to acquire G2 Goldfields (TSXV:GTWO,OTCQX:GUYGF) in an estimated US$2.13 billion all-stock transaction, moving to consolidate two adjacent projects in Guyana to create one of the largest and lowest-cost gold-mining hubs in the Americas.The... Keep Reading...
Golden shovel partially buried in a pile of dark soil, illuminated by focused light.

Infographic: Miners Retreat to Gold, Slash Early Stage Exploration to Record Lows

The global mining industry has decisively pivoted toward safe havens, funneling half of its entire exploration budget into gold while abandoning early stage grassroots discoveries at a record pace.According to the newly released World Exploration Trends 2026 report from S&P Global Market... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lahontan Reports Cyanide Recoveries of 81% for Gold and 60% for Silver at West Santa Fe

EnerCom Opens Registration for the 31st Annual Energy Investment Conference August 17-19, 2026 in Denver, Colorado

QIMC Details Multiple Shallow Hydrogen-Bearing Zones in Drill Hole 26-02 and Advances Integrated Interpretation of Holes 1 and 2; Drill Hole 2 to be Extended to 700 Metres; Drill Mobilized for Hole 3

Spartan Metals Announces Increase to Private Placement

Related News

rare earth investing

USA Rare Earth, InfraVia Ink US$93 Million Deal for French Rare Earth Refiner

precious metals investing

Lahontan Reports Cyanide Recoveries of 81% for Gold and 60% for Silver at West Santa Fe

oil and gas investing

EnerCom Opens Registration for the 31st Annual Energy Investment Conference August 17-19, 2026 in Denver, Colorado

oil and gas investing

QIMC Details Multiple Shallow Hydrogen-Bearing Zones in Drill Hole 26-02 and Advances Integrated Interpretation of Holes 1 and 2; Drill Hole 2 to be Extended to 700 Metres; Drill Mobilized for Hole 3

battery metals investing

Spartan Metals Announces Increase to Private Placement

base metals investing

CoTec Receives $19.9 Million From Warrant Acceleration

precious metals investing

Freegold Advances Golden Summit Toward Pre-Feasibility and Expands Technical Leadership Team