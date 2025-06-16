Pinnacle Silver and Gold (TSXV:PINN)

Pinnacle Issues Shares for Debt

(TSXV: PINN, US: NRGOF, Frankfurt: P9J) – Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the “ Company ") announces that, in order to conserve capital and improve the balance sheet, it has agreed with certain creditors to accept shares in the company in settlement of their debt. The aggregate number of shares to be issued, subject to TSXV approval, is 2,491,667 at a price of $0.06 per share, for settlement of $149,500.00. All securities issued will be subject to a four-month hold period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issue.

The issuance of 2,491,667 common shares to directors and officers of the Company constitutes a "related party transaction" as this term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101: Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The directors and officers of the Company, acting in good faith, determined that the fair market value of the common shares being issued pursuant to the shares for debt transaction and the consideration being paid is reasonable. The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the common shares nor the debt exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

Pinnacle is focused on district-scale exploration for precious metals in the Americas. The addition of the high-grade Potrero gold-silver project in Mexico’s Sierra Madre Belt complements the Company’s project portfolio and provides the potential for near-term production . In the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario, the Company owns a 100% interest in the past-producing, high-grade Argosy Gold Mine and the adjacent North Birch Project with an eight-kilometre-long target horizon . With a seasoned, highly successful management team and quality projects, Pinnacle Silver and Gold is committed to building long -term , sustainable value for shareholders.

Signed: “Robert A. Archer”

President & CEO

For further information contact :

Email: info@pinnaclesilverandgold.com

Tel.: +1 (877) 271-5886 ext. 110

Website: www.pinnaclesilverandgold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Source

Click here to connect with Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (TSXV: PINN, US: NRGOF, Frankfurt: P9J) to receive an Investor Presentation

tsxv stocksgold stocksgold explorationtsxv:pinnsilver investingSilver Investing
PINN:CC
Pinnacle Silver and Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Pinnacle Silver and Gold (TSXV:PINN)

Pinnacle Silver and Gold


Keep reading...Show less

District-scale silver-gold exploration and development in the Americas

Pinnacle Issues Shares for Debt

Pinnacle Issues Shares for Debt

(TheNewswire)

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, June 16, 2025 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN, US: NRGOF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") announces that, in order to conserve capital and improve the balance sheet, it has agreed with certain creditors to accept shares in the company in settlement of their debt. The aggregate number of shares to be issued, subject to TSXV approval, is 2,491,667 at a price of $0.06 per share, for settlement of $149,500.00. All securities issued will be subject to a four-month hold period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issue.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pinnacle Reports High-Grade Gold-Silver on Surface and in Underground Workings at El Potrero Project

Pinnacle Reports High-Grade Gold-Silver on Surface and in Underground Workings at El Potrero Project

(TheNewswire)

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - June 2, 2025 (TSXV: PINN, OTC: NRGOF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that systematic sampling of the historic underground workings at the Pinos Cuates Mine on the El Potrero property in Durango, Mexico (see Figure 1) has resulted in the definition of a lens of high-grade gold and silver mineralization, with individual samples returning up to 37.3 gt gold (Au) and 346 gt silver (Ag).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event, Quebec City, June 3-5, 2025

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event, Quebec City, June 3-5, 2025

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (TSXV: PINN) (OTC: NRGOF), an Americas-focused silver-gold exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event, Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference©, taking place June 3-5, 2025, at the Quebec Convention Centre, Quebec City, Canada.

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.'s management will be available to meet with investors throughout the three-day conference.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pinnacle Provides Progress Report on Field Work at El Potrero Gold-Silver Project and Grants Incentive Stock Options

Pinnacle Provides Progress Report on Field Work at El Potrero Gold-Silver Project and Grants Incentive Stock Options

(TheNewswire)

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - April 17, 2025 (TSXV: PINN, OTC: NRGOF, Frankfurt: X6C) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on progress at the recently acquired high-grade gold-silver El Potrero property in Durango, Mexico (see Pinnacle news releases dated February 24 and 25, 2025 ).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIDEO - CEO Clips - Pinnacle Silver & Gold: Advancing a High-Grade Gold & Silver Project in Mexico

VIDEO - CEO Clips - Pinnacle Silver & Gold: Advancing a High-Grade Gold & Silver Project in Mexico

Pinnacle Silver & Gold (TSXV: PINN) (OTC Pink: NRGOF Advancing high-grade gold and silver exploration in Mexico, Pinnacle Silver and Gold is focused on revitalizing a past-producing asset in a well-established mining district. With existing infrastructure in place and a strategic plan to restart production within the next few years, the company is positioned to generate near-term cash flow while expanding its resource base for long-term growth.

www.b-tv.com/post/ceo-clips-pinnacle-silver-gold-advancing-a-high-grade-gold-silver-project-in-mexico-btv-60

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Exploration

Silver47 and Summa Silver Announce Closing of $6.9 Million Brokered Financing, Including Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47") and Summa Silver Corp. (TSXV: SSVR) (OTCQX: SSVRF) ("Summa") (together, the "Companies") are pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced brokered offering ("Offering") of subscription receipts of Summa (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.25 per Subscription Receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of $6,900,000, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option.

The Offering was led by Research Capital Corporation ("RCC"), as co-lead agent and sole bookrunner, and together with Haywood Securities Inc., as co-lead agent, on behalf of a syndicate of agents, including Eventus Capital Corp. (collectively, the "Agents").

Keep reading...Show less
Silver bars on pile of $100 bills and green chart going up.

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Will the First Majestic Silver CEO’s silver price prediction of more than US$100 per ounce come true?

The silver spot price has surged nearly 30 percent in the first half of 2025 to reach a 13 year high as it broke through the US$36 mark in early June. Silver has rallied on growing economic uncertainty amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions and Trump’s escalating trade war.

Well-known figure Keith Neumeyer, CEO of First Majestic Silver (TSX:FR,NYSE:AG), has frequently said he believes the white metal could climb even further, hitting the US$100 mark or even reaching as high as US$130 per ounce.

Neumeyer has voiced this opinion often in recent years. He put up a US$130 price target in a November 2017 interview with Palisade Radio, and he also discussed it in an August 2022 interview with Wall Street Silver. He has reiterated his triple-digit silver price forecast in multiple interviews with Kitco over the years, including one in March 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Peter Krauth, silver bars.

Peter Krauth: Silver Price Running, Stocks Exploding — What's Next?

Peter Krauth, editor of Silver Stock Investor and Silver Advisor, outlines the factors driving silver's recent price run, which has pushed the white metal to levels not seen in over a decade.

In his view, the current macroeconomic environment is combining with short supply and strong demand dynamics to create a "perfect storm."

Keep reading...Show less
Boab Metals Limited (ASX:BML)

Boab Metals Investor Presentation

Boab Metals (ASX:BML) is pleased to present its investor presentation for June 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Rapid Increases Land Holding by 26 X

Rapid Increases Land Holding by 26 X

Rapid Critical Metals Limited ('Rapid' or 'Company') is pleased to announce that is increasing its land holding adjacent to the high-grade Webbs Silver Project 1 ,2 (Webbs Project or Project) with Exploration Licence Application 6911, an exciting land package to complement its new silver acquisitions.

Keep reading...Show less
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Pinnacle Silver and Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Vanguard Mining Finalizes Acquisition of Strategic 90,000 ha Uranium Project Adjacent to UEC's 8.96M-lb Yuty Deposit in Paraguay

Silver47 and Summa Silver Announce Closing of $6.9 Million Brokered Financing, Including Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option

Hempalta Issues Open Call for Strategic Partnerships to Scale Alberta-Based Nature-Based Carbon Program

Element79 Gold Corp. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Gold Mountain Project in Nevada

Related News

Gold Investing

Fund Managers: Gold Stocks Still Lagging, Catch-Up Trade Coming

rare earth investing

Expert: Can a United Front Loosen China’s Rare Earths and Critical Minerals Hold?

Uranium Investing

Vanguard Mining Finalizes Acquisition of Strategic 90,000 ha Uranium Project Adjacent to UEC's 8.96M-lb Yuty Deposit in Paraguay

cleantech investing

Hempalta Issues Open Call for Strategic Partnerships to Scale Alberta-Based Nature-Based Carbon Program

Gold Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Gold Mountain Project in Nevada

Gold Investing

Cartier Awards All Contracts of Largest-Ever Drill Program on Cadillac

Copper Investing

Questcorp Mining: Gold, Copper Exploration in Historic, Past-Producing Regions in Canada and Mexico

×